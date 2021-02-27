Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wee Hours Open Thread

Some good news: Lady Gaga’s stolen Frenchies were returned unharmed, and it sounds like her dog walker, who was shot by the criminals who took the dogs, is going to be okay.

There’s a lot going on in the world, much of it terrible, so a happy ending is a welcome thing.

I became a Gaga fan in 2008 or so when I accompanied my then 11-year-old to a Gaga concert. I did not want to go. I had stopped going to big concerts many years before because every time I went to a large-venue show, something terrible happened, such as a stranger vomiting in my purse or getting caught up in a brawl, etc.

But the kiddo was a huge fan and desperate to attend when The Monster Ball tour came to town, so I said I would go too because there was no fucking way I was letting an 11-year-old go alone or with other unaccompanied 11-year-olds.

Anyhoo, we arrived at the venue, the kiddo buzzing with excitement and me trying not to be an old grouch about being obligated to leave the comfort of my tiki bar and join a boisterous crowd of strangers, which is one of the things I most despise in life.

But even going in with that rotten attitude, I was quickly won over because damn, what a show Lady Gaga puts on! It was nothing like the concerts of my youth, which typically featured scruffy, sneering bandmates slouching onto a stage to blast high-volume music at the audience for a couple of hours and then slouch backstage to do drugs. (Not that there’s anything wrong with that.)

No, this Gaga concert was like a Broadway production! There were highly elaborate and changing sets and lighting! There were scads of dancers! There was a flaming grand piano that rose from under the stage! There was Gaga hoist on cables and flying through the air! I mean, damn!

So, I’ve been a huge Gaga fan ever since. Glad her pups are home.

Open thread!

    9Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I never even saw Lady Gaga until she sang at the Inauguration last month. The minute she walked out — to say nothing of the minute she opened her mouth to sing — I totally got what a great showman she is. And great chops!

      I’m glad her pups are okay, and back with her.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      I didn’t click, but curious if the article is douchy.

      How Marty Baron and Jeff Bezos Remade The Washington Post

      NYT > Top Stories / by Marc Tracy / 8min

      The celebrated editor is ending his tenure at the helm of a very different newspaper than the one he originally signed on to run.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      yellowdog

      Have you read the recent stories about the relationship between her and Tony Bennett? Despite the fact that he has dementia, they are recording a second album together. She seems to really care for him. There is a documentary coming out. Two very good people.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Geminid

      I thought Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl show was pretty good. I’ve forgotten the game, but her performance still stands out.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      Whoa. This post and the covid post switched places.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      There’s a bass tournament in town today — $1,000 to the angler who catches the largest bass! So, it’s entirely possible I will encounter what could be called “traffic” when I make my grocery run later this morning.

      @Baud: AL must have gone back in and changed the publish time on her post. Sometimes people do, for whatever reason.

      Reply

