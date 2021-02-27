Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Movie / Black History Month Open Thread

Brother from Another Planet is one of my favorite movies. I’m intrigued to see what Mr. Coates does with a hero raised to believe his survival rests on being invisible to potentially hostile eyes — someone who can disappear by throwing off his cape and assuming a stigmatized identity…

History!

      gwangung

      I’m interested in Coates.

      He’d write an interesting take with either a black or a white Kal-el.

      And I think he’d understand that choosing a character and their race impacts all sorts of things about their upbringing and interactions with other people.

      (I’m betting, though, if the latest rumor is right, there’s going to be a blend of Icon with Superman…)

      Fair Economist

      I like Coates’ writing and I like the idea of a black Superman. It would get a lot of racists’ knickers in a twist, which makes me like it even more.

      cain

      @Fair Economist
      I’m going to absolutely love when racists go fucking nuts at the ultimate white totem in superhero genre.

      On the other hand, there is going to be a shit ton of pressure to make sure that this doesn’t flop. The pressure on Coates/J.J. Abrahms and whoever is director is going to be enormous. We’re dealing with the ultimate American identity.

      But yeah, it’s time for this iconic superhero to go black.

      Now who is going to be up for an Indian superhero eh?

      The Thin Black Duke

      I would highly recommend Sorry to Bother You by Boots Riley, a brilliant sf satire. It’s the rare movie where you have no idea where it’s going, and the ride is exhilarating. This is a golden era for black filmmakers.

      Mike in NC

      I believe that Rush Limbaugh was very much against casting someone like Idris Elba as a black James Bond. Hasn’t happened yet, but let’s continue to celebrate Limbaugh’s trip to hell.

      cain

      @gwangung:

      I really can’t understand the hate. She is a brilliant actress and gorgeous to boot. I think the whole grew up in a black family thing is really an interesting twist. Fuck these people.

      cain

      BTW if they are going to be doing a whole thing on Superman, can we have Lex Luthor be Indian? I mean come on man – it’s like we don’t exist in space, in super heroes movies or anything. There are like over a billion of us here. We rarely representation in the western entertainment field.

      NotMax

      Trivia:

      Black comedic actor Mantan Moreland was Moe and Larry’s choice to be the new third stooge. However the studio didn’t want to add another name to the payroll so insisted on going with someone already on their books, Joe Besser.

      Brachiator

      @The Thin Black Duke:

      I would highly recommend Sorry to Bother You by Boots Riley, a brilliant sf satire. It’s the rare movie where you have no idea where it’s going, and the ride is exhilarating. This is a golden era for black filmmakers.

      This was a wild movie. I can’t recall if it was the same year as the magnificent Moonlight.

      I would also recommend Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk.

      trollhattan

      I’m really old and thus, remember watching “Blacula.” Had to look up the director–William Crain–who still walks among us (presumably in sunlight) at 71, so was very young in his directing heyday.

      Coates is a good writer so perhaps can make Superman not-boring. More power to you.

      Brachiator

      @cain:

      BTW if they are going to be doing a whole thing on Superman, can we have Lex Luthor be Indian?

      One of the main villains in the last Jurassic Park movie was Indian.

      Riz was an under-used bad guy in Jason Bourne.

      But yeah, an Indian actor as Lex Luthor could be very interesting.

      Hoppie

      Race is a very poignant subject for me.

      Of my four grandparents, one was Mayflower, one 1628 New Hampshire, one 1640’s North Carolina, and one 1848 German draft-dodger.  I am about as American as any European descendant can be.

      It was my Negro (the polite word then, black or Afro-American is proper now) housekeeper who kept my brothers and me together as a family after my mother died and my father was disabled (there was family money).

      So I grew up with black people, but always had white privilege.  A great deal of the modern world is weird to me.

      laura

      Black artistry, black music, black entertainment, black athletes, black scientists, black people telling the stories of America. I Want MOAR. We all benefit from the de-Pat Boonification of culture.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, in the not so friendly skies, … BusinessInsider:

      An American Airlines flight was diverted after two women got into a fight with another passenger over their use of a racial slur.

      Flight 776 between Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and Los Angeles had to be diverted to Phoenix on Wednesday due to the incident.

      Kelly Pichardo, 30, and Leeza Rodriguez, 29, were asked to stop using the term by another passenger, according to Phoenix Police.

      In a statement seen by NBC News, Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of Phoenix Police said: Kelly Pichardo became upset and allegedly spat at the male passenger who had asked her to stop using that language,”

      “The male passenger then began to record the two women and that is when Leeza Rodriguez struck the man’s hand to keep him from recording the incident.”

      Both women were charged with disorderly conduct upon landing at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix, where Pichardo also faced an additional charge of assault, the Arizona Republic reported.

      American Airlines spokesman Derek Walls told the Arizona Republic: “Their behavior was disturbing and unacceptable, and they have been placed on our internal refuse list pending further investigation.”

      […]

      (Emphasis added.)

      Of course, they might not actually be from Texas, but…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Jeffro

      Superman: just…just ANYTHING but the blessed origin story, please 🙏🏼

      I finished reading Heather McGee’s “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone And How We Can Prosper Together” this afternoon, and wow, what a great examination of this country’s history, and all the ‘nice things’ we can’t have in our current zero-sum system…but could easily have if we worked together.

      All through the book, she makes it a point to return to the theme of “racism hurts people of color the most, but here’s how it hurts most white people, too”.

      VERY eye-opening, and highly recommended!

