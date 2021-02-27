Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Moving Along

by | 5 Comments

Several of the loudest GOP protestors against ‘paying people not to work’ were… not there to do their jobs:

Elsewhere, President Biden visits a food bank and a vaccination center in Texas…


While the governor chips in [According to reporters travelling with Mr Biden, he packed canned peaches while the governor packed raisins] to “help”:

  debbie
  • JPL
  OzarkHillbilly

