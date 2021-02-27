Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

CPAC Open Thread: Ted Cruz Will Never Get the Acclaim He Craves

CPAC Open Thread: Ted Cruz Will Never Get the Acclaim He Craves

He’s got notoriety, some power, support — while he’s perceived as a useful tool — but as he’s only too aware, nobody actually likes Ted Cruz. He’s superficially accepted that he’ll never be loved, but his inability to perform the ‘normal’ political functions far outweighs his self-promotional gifts.

Where was President BIden, on Friday?

And where was Texas Senator Ted Cruz?

“Please clap.”

    9Comments

    3. 3.

      Nora

      I suppose he knows his crowd and what they want, but there’s nothing more ridiculous than screaming about the “failed policies” of someone who’s been in office for less than two months.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      feebog

      He will be forever more titled “Taco Ted” when I speak his name.  He should be doing a beer ad as the most unpopular guy in the world.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Boob Bait for Bubbas indeed, and maybe no elected Republicans have more contempt for Bubba than First-Tier-Ivies Ted and the very creepy but more subtle  Josh Hawley.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Soprano2

      We all know that when Cruz says “working class voters” the “white” in front of it is silent. Too bad all those reporters can’t or won’t say that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Bruuuuce

      The Mary Sue knocks it out of the park:

      Somehow every single right-wing nutjob who watched Star Wars seemed to take the wrong messages from the series and also apparently never opened a history book in their lives.

      But I’m going to keep this simple for the right-wing fans who seem to think they’re anything like our rebels. Star Wars made the bad guy people like Donald Trump. By supporting those same ideals, you’re supporting what the Empire stood for and fought to uphold. The rebels are those who want freedom and happiness across the galaxy, to be free of the hold that the Empire had on them.

      The way Republicans want to control the bodies of women or oppress BIPOC? How they believe their ideas are the one true way? That’s the Empire. They deal in absolutes. You’re all supporting the Sith.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WereBear

      I would think twice about a guy like Ted Cruz handing me a hot dog at a ball game and yet he’s a populous state’s senator. A living repudiation of “the most charismatic person wins the election.” A face that shows its character to the point where it exudes loathsomeness.

      Talk about Authoritarian Followers. None of their senses operate, and they also have no sense.

      Reply

