CPAC Malign Clown Car Open Thread: Burning Man Resentment

CPAC Malign Clown Car Open Thread: Burning Man Resentment

CPAC Clown Car Open Thread: Burning <del>Man</del> Resentment

(Jeff Danziger via GoComics.com)

CPAC’s always been a grift bazaar — excuse me, celebration of capitalism. But until a couple years ago, it was also a gathering where the old pros could parade their laurels and the young hopefuls could strut their stuff, like a right-wing political ComicCon. Post-Trump, it’s reduced to one of those flea-market-adjacent ‘popular culture shows’ where you can buy signed photos with Scott Baio’s understudy, two of the recurring characters from the Dukes of Hazzard, or Clint Eastwood’s orangutan wrangler…

Best twist on that viral (as in, diseased) opening clip:

The NYTimes hired Elaina Plott as their Trumpist whisperer, now that Maggie Haberman is busy steno’ing from Marred-A-Largo working on her book. Plott does not stint the shovelling!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    50Comments

    3. 3.

      Spanky

      Trump loyalists spurn ‘failed Republican establishment of yesteryear’

      and opt for “failed Republican establishment of today.

      ETA: Turd!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      patrick II

      Have all members of Congress been immunized? Do they get to walk among those people not wearing a mask as if it isn’t important knowing that they themselves are safe, but risking the spread of disease among others?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      You guys already do Hegseth? I used to keep a pretty good scorecard in my head, but I grow old. Hegseth is  a professional “As a veteran of the armed forces…” on Fox, right? I think he’s wearing boat shoes for this performance.

      Right Wing Watch @RightWingWatch · 3h
      Pete Hegseth says that when he sits down with real Americans at diners across this nation, “they’re not talking about esoteric things that the Ivy League talks about.” They’re talking about things like the Bible, standing for the national anthem … and the 10th Amendment.

      Jonathan Martin @jmartNYT
      Pete Hegseth on @CPAC stage lamenting decline of biblical values Also Hegseth: “During his marriage…Hegseth had a daughter with Fox executive producer Jennifer Rauchet, with whom he was having an extramarital relationship, in August 2017

      ETA: from his wiki page, which also tells me he married Jennifer Rauchet as soon as he divorced the mother of his other children

      Hegseth is a former Army National Guard officer and former executive director of political advocacy groups Vets For Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America. The latter, a conservative advocacy group funded by the Koch brothers, advocates for greater privatization of the Department of Veterans Affairs. He was considered to lead the United States Department of Veterans Affairs in the Trump administration, but major veterans’ groups objected to the potential pick. In January 2017, David Shulkin was selected instea

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      @Spanky:

      From the still frame I had assumed he was representing the Amish.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Hey, don’t knock the pop culture meet-and-greets. They provide a better (and in many cases, for those on limited income, salutary) boost to finances than the occasional residual check for 31 cents.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bjacques

      Roger Stone has the same sloping forehead as Spiro Agnew and in that getup he looks like the portrait the eternally young Alex P Keaton keeps in the attic.

      EDIT: 11th! That’s 2nd in Roman numerals!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Urban Suburbanite

      Oh wow, it’s Kurt Jantz, aka Forgiato Blow, aka DJ Failson. I spent waaaaayyyy too much time getting baked and trolling that tubby dork on Facebook until he got banned. I wonder where his meteoric rise to irrelevancy had led him.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      Speaking of Madison Cawthorn, the Post has a long piece on him nicely summarized by the headline:

      The making of Madison Cawthorn: How falsehoods helped propel the career of a new pro-Trump star of the far right

      I was particularly impressed by the part where he accused a long-time friend of leaving him to die in an auto crash, and then when called out on that lie changed his story to ‘had no recollection’ of the details of the accident. Now that’s a level of shameless sociopathy that will take you far in the GOP.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Subsole

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: You kidding? They journos’d never make it inside. Too busy interviewing the brocialists protesting outside for more “Democrats collapsing and finally going away so we can spend all our time gazing dreamily into a Republican’s eyes” wishcasting pieces.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Pete Hegseth on @CPAC stage lamenting decline of biblical values Also Hegseth: “During his marriage…Hegseth had a daughter with Fox executive producer Jennifer Rauchet, with whom he was having an extramarital relationship, in August 2017

      To be fair, that sort of thing is in fact quite Biblical. So, he’s just doing what he can to bring back the morality of lets say King David to name just one.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @NotMax:

      Hey, don’t knock the pop culture meet-and-greets. They provide a better (and in many cases, for those on limited income, salutary) boost to finances than the occasional residual check for 31 cents.

      I remember reading about some convention the cast of BTTF was going to be at, and I was shocked at the prices these people wanted for autographs and pictures. It was some obscene amount of money.

      I’m fan of the movies, but I’m not a fan for hundreds of dollars for an autograph

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Ivan X

      Getting Bob Roberts vibes from Cauthorne.

      Both the Stone video and the picture of the three women worshiping the golden idol is enough to make me want to take it real, real easy for the rest of the night.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Calouste

      @debbie: A gold-plated atrocity made in Mexico, where the sculptor (and I use that word in the broadest possible sense) lives, with the help of, I presume, a few Mexicans.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      Off topic but thematically related:

      maggie haberman quote tweeting josh dawsey linking to a maureen dowd column is a matryoshka doll of metaphorical autoerotic asphyxiation

      — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) February 27, 2021

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Cameron

      Y’all have really gotten me psyched.  I haven’t watched any of this shit – I’m an old guy with a limited number of brain cells to sacrifice – but will mos def be tuning in at 3:40 tomorrow.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      It IS a little weird the conservative happenings always get national coverage and progressive gatherings get zip. I don’t think “the freakshow” is a complete explanation.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      NeenerNeener

      I’m still giggling at the answer to the question of how coked up Dancing Guilfoyle is:  “the National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for both nostrils and a small hand mirror.”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      stinger

      @debbie: It appears to say “Bill of Rights” at the top (in case nobody else has answered this; now I’ll continue reading comments).

      ETA: Gravenstone @18 has the better answer.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: Isn’t he also hoping to be paid for the thing? I see a basic contradiction.

      Persuade some Trump-addled rich fool — of which CPAC has an over-supply — to buy it and donate it to the Trump library

      For bonus points (and $$$), sell it to two or more marks.

      Reply

