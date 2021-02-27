CPAC is now Burning Man for people who commit tax fraud — sean hannity's bottomless pasta pass (@MenshevikM) February 26, 2021

CPAC’s always been a grift bazaar — excuse me, celebration of capitalism. But until a couple years ago, it was also a gathering where the old pros could parade their laurels and the young hopefuls could strut their stuff, like a right-wing political ComicCon. Post-Trump, it’s reduced to one of those flea-market-adjacent ‘popular culture shows’ where you can buy signed photos with Scott Baio’s understudy, two of the recurring characters from the Dukes of Hazzard, or Clint Eastwood’s orangutan wrangler…

Walking into #CPAC and I see this pic.twitter.com/3NljOwNFJZ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 27, 2021

How is “it’s a total freak show” not an acceptable explanation? It may not be morally sound, but the reasoning is fairly straightforward. https://t.co/d3GJKu9N4a — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) February 26, 2021

Only thing that stops CPAC from being a Second Insurrection is that the attendees all have a fossil fuel lobby luncheon to get to. — Zeddy (@Zeddary) February 26, 2021

Best twist on that viral (as in, diseased) opening clip:

He's wearing shorts so you can see the golden calves. https://t.co/W7ZNbiaGsC — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) February 26, 2021

#CPAC2021 could easily be mistaken for an utterly bonkers LaRouchie convention in the 1990s, except for presence and participation of prominent US Senators. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 26, 2021

congrats to the insurers! https://t.co/FcyYNIZ1Ic — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 26, 2021

Ideally, they'd not meet this year, but since they insist, they're welcome to work that special kind of magic in any *other* American city that will have them. Poor, poor, Orlando. Have folks already started asking how to get to the Golden Idol Hyatt? 2/x — Hugh McAloon (@HughMcaloon) February 26, 2021

my CPAC takeaway is it totally rules that the only official plank of the GOP is tripling down on the extremely online culture war brainworms that lost them the house, senate, & oval office while the other guy implements broadly popular policies — kilgore trout, ted’s travel agent (@KT_So_It_Goes) February 26, 2021

The National Rifle Association, which recently filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection, is here at #CPAC with credit card readers at its booth. pic.twitter.com/PpooBjB67V — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 27, 2021

The crowd surrounding CNN’s Jim Acosta begins to chant “CNN sucks!” #CPAC pic.twitter.com/2PliJ5e7mg — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021

Another eleceted offical violating #CPAC mask rule: Rep. Madison Cawthorn pic.twitter.com/jCO5HOXYwI — William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 27, 2021

I dunno. I'm so old I remember Seb Gorka ranting about Democrats fulfilling Stalin's dream of banning cheeseburgers. https://t.co/mJ4t0314GY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 27, 2021

I would like for the professional drunk dancer lady to explain how. https://t.co/g2oflxQWCX — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) February 27, 2021

The NYTimes hired Elaina Plott as their Trumpist whisperer, now that Maggie Haberman is busy steno’ing from Marred-A-Largo working on her book. Plott does not stint the shovelling!