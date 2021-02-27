Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Feb. 26-27

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Feb. 26-27

To be honest, 60% mask compliance at CPAC would be about 45% more than I expected…

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 151. Reported deaths at 1137.
      Positivity at 1.1%
      214 cases in the hospital, 66 in the ICU
      41% hospital beds available, 36% ICU beds available.

      Amir Khalid

      I would think that the hotel that’s hosting CPAC would be within its rights to shut the event down if 40% of attendees refuse to mask up.

      OzarkHillbilly

      He said that it’s the hotels job to enforce mask wearing rules

      Fuck all the responsibility dodging Republicans with a 3 sizes too large covid infested catheter.

