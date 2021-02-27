We are on track to get 100 million #COVID19 vaccines into arms in the first 100 days of the Biden-Harris administration. After hitting that milestone, we will still need to get the rest of the American people vaccinated. Saves lives, get the vaccine when it is available to you! pic.twitter.com/d4dyMZEe9O — Rochelle Walensky, MD, MPH (@CDCDirector) February 25, 2021





The US administered a record 2.2 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 70.5 million, or 21.2 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 1.45 million shots per day. 14.2% of Americans have received at least one shot; 6.8% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/7Vcr5e5IGh — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 27, 2021

This https://t.co/6kWMww3KUq map shows where COVID-19 has still be spreading most rapidly in the US, over the past week: https://t.co/yKEwCLtZBJ pic.twitter.com/lJwlopkEa5 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 27, 2021

The US had +80,625 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 29.1 million. The 7-day moving average declined slightly to just over 71,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/Jnae0WYUOM — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 27, 2021

How about some good news? Vaccine demand continues to *increase*, with most Americans either vaccinated already or wanting to be ASAP. While vaccine hesitancy is always a problem, fears that this is driven by scientific uncertainty are baseless.https://t.co/TMDuBCuDwY — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) February 26, 2021

======

The WHO COVID-19 Dashboard reports 112.65 million cases and 2.50 million deaths as of 3:30pm CET on February 26. https://t.co/7v0QrpqQFj pic.twitter.com/SGvNWEf2rR — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) February 26, 2021

Asia Today: Over 500,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have arrived in Hong Kong following a two-day delay due to export procedures, offering a second inoculation option for the city. https://t.co/UXrNX8hJBw — The Associated Press (@AP) February 27, 2021

South Korea vaccinates 18,000 to start ambitious COVID-19 campaign https://t.co/9ZtoRQrdrQ pic.twitter.com/xjVBVH4isr — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2021

India in a 'delicate phase' of its Covid battle as cases surge https://t.co/89OjaxmcHr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 27, 2021

Philippines extends partial coronavirus curbs in capital until end-March https://t.co/mzr3sHeT0C pic.twitter.com/WgY8PwnBom — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2021

Authorities have ordered a local weekend lockdown starting on Friday evening in the French Riviera city of Nice and the surrounding coastal area to try to curb the coronavirus. The measure is in addition to a national 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew. https://t.co/FTGjnFYwBq — The Associated Press (@AP) February 26, 2021

Australia moves closer to pre-pandemic life, COVID-19 reined in for now https://t.co/2qzzf2sQkG pic.twitter.com/v4gRBPMZTD — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2021

New Zealand's largest city Auckland back to lockdown after COVID-19 case https://t.co/7Tl0kOyoAl pic.twitter.com/oXgvePCWzg — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2021

Cote d’Ivoire🇨🇮 is the second country in #Africa to receive #COVID19 vaccines from the COVAX facility!👏🏿 504,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine just arrived in Abidjan. Another step towards #VaccinEquity & a symbol of global cooperation & solidarity. pic.twitter.com/uLiX7yM2LE — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) February 26, 2021

Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will cost up to three times as much as western counterparts for African nations, The Financial Times reported Thursdayhttps://t.co/WxhB574smU — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 26, 2021

“In the government’s rush to get doses to the poor, many of the nurses and doctors in charge of the vaccination program — including the ones that attended to Hass — had not yet been vaccinated themselves.” https://t.co/pN0n8FhDhB — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 26, 2021

Brazil's capital goes into lockdown to quell COVID-19 surge https://t.co/8mXx2yGVmW pic.twitter.com/p9GEKdVOqx — Reuters (@Reuters) February 27, 2021

#ElSalvador responded rapidly to the emergence of #COVID19, & in line with WHO advice stepped up preparedness of its health system in mid-January 2020. 🇸🇻 announced a national emergency on 30 January 2020, the same day that WHO declared a public health emergency of intl concern. pic.twitter.com/fV1V6PCrdj — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) February 26, 2021

Canadian regulators have authorized AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. Health Canada approved the vaccine to be used in people 18 and over. It's the third COVID-19 vaccine given the green light by Canada, following those from Pfizer and Moderna. https://t.co/NWtPeeD6DQ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 26, 2021

About a dozen U.S. service members aboard a warship in the Persian Gulf have tested positive for the coronavirus. The outbreak flared on board the USS San Diego, an amphibious transport dock operating as part of the U.S. 5th Fleet in Bahrain. https://t.co/WX1pYXzwZy — COVID19 (@V2019N) February 26, 2021

======

FDA panel of experts endorses Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine. It's the 3rd shot made available in the US within a year since the 1st surge of coronavirus cases & will be the 1st vaccine to require just 1 dose instead of 2 https://t.co/3JPLUo1O9z — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 27, 2021

For all the variant chasers out there:

The @WHO has put out working definitions of what makes a #SARScov2 variant a "variant of interest” or a “variant of concern”.

They put the bar low for VOI and high for VOC, which seems the smart thing to do to me. pic.twitter.com/Nsiihdezpz — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) February 26, 2021

Coronavirus spread slowed by vaccines, study suggests https://t.co/V4liEUowHW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 26, 2021

Clairvoyant sewage! Wastewater testing and sequencing can predict COVID cases up to 6 days ahead of reported cases. @CDCgov and @NIH partnerships ramping up for widespread sewage sequencing, including our recent grant between @UMiamiHealth and @WeillCornell pic.twitter.com/T02isJKulu — Chris Mason (@mason_lab) February 26, 2021

2/ As an example of the fragility Bergman notes a fire broke out in one plastics factory and suddenly there is a global crisis in plastic boxes for sharps disposal, safely dealing with used needles during #COVID19 #vaccination . EpiPENS are running out to counter rare anaphylaxis — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 26, 2021

Seafaring nightmare: Aerosol transmission drove SARS-CoV-2's spread aboard a star-crossed ship. New modeling illustrates how the virus probably spread & why the Diamond Princess can serve as an object lesson for other 'built' environments. By @DelthiaRicks https://t.co/MFWObZWqLj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 26, 2021

======

Verily’s covid-testing partnership with California is over https://t.co/lnGKuJASTI — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 26, 2021

Two months into the vaccine rollout, a community clinic that serves Birmingham’s majority-Black north side has yet to receive its first dose. The vaccine has gone elsewhere, including a nearby pharmacy in the state’s wealthiest town. https://t.co/0opdRNJaHW via @business — Kevin Whitelaw (@KevinWhitelaw1) February 25, 2021

Jeremy Lin: “Being a 9-year NBA veteran doesn’t protect me from being called ‘coronavirus’ on the court.” https://t.co/Am4GmuluUE pic.twitter.com/TX1wtwZozl — joon (@joonlee) February 26, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has motivated many older adults who have been isolated at home or unable to leave their senior communities to learn how to buy groceries and more online. https://t.co/RJdChzWrCE — AP Business News (@APBusiness) February 25, 2021

