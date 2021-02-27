Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I really should read my own blog.

Not all heroes wear capes.

This fight is for everything.

The revolution will be supervised.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

We still have time to mess this up!

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

There will be lawyers.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Biden and Khashgoggi

Biden and Khashgoggi

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: 

I think this is a mistake:

President Biden has decided that the diplomatic cost of directly penalizing Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is too high, according to senior administration officials, despite a detailed American intelligence finding that he directly approved the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident and Washington Post columnist who was drugged and dismembered in October 2018.

The decision by Mr. Biden, who during the 2020 campaign called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” state with “no redeeming social value,” came after weeks of debate in which his newly formed national security team advised him that there was no way to formally bar the heir to the Saudi crown from entering the United States, or to weigh criminal charges against him, without breaching the relationship with one of America’s key Arab allies.

Officials said a consensus developed inside the White House that the cost of that breach, in Saudi cooperation on counterterrorism and in confronting Iran, was simply too high.

Obviously releasing the report fingering MBS is better than what his predecessor did, which ranged from aiding and abetting to actively helping the coverup, but this is still a mistake on Team Biden. It strikes me that not punishing MBS for this because you don’t want to damage relations is like not wanting to confront your spouse for cheating on you because you don’t want to damage your marriage. Bro- that ship done sailed.

I’m sure there are smarter people than me with opinions on it, but if a nation won’t assist you on counter-terrorism ops because you caught them committing terrorism on your own soil, maybe, just maybe, that nation might be part of the problem and, you know, terrorists.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • Cameron
  • CaseyL
  • Chetan Murthy
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • DCA
  • debbie
  • dimmsdale
  • dr. bloor
  • Emma from FL
  • guachi
  • Jeffro
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Mo Salad
  • Mousebumples
  • Niques
  • trollhattan
  • Wapiti
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      I must agree with you. There is a lot of complaints on these internets – and then others who think there is some 3D chess going on. I think it is a mistake, but he’s still way better than that orange guy before him.​
       

      ETA – well shit.. maybe I should have timed it better to get #2. See it’s hard to get #2! Now i”m #1 – not pleased.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Niques

      I read somewhere that Biden had gone directly to the king, essentially saying he refused to deal directly with his idiot son, and that the king needed to handle it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jeffro

      Fuck it (for now).  Ban MBS from ever coming into the U.S., and then make sure the whole world knows that trumpov, Kushner, and Pompeo knew it was coming and did nothing.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      guachi

      You’ve put it better than I could.

      Biden’s actions makes the US look like the weaker, junior partner in this relationship. Tell SA we won’t protect them from Iran as long as MBS is around and I’d bet SA would figure out a way to remove MBS as Crown Prince.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dr. bloor

      It strikes me that not punishing MBS for this because you don’t want to damage relations is like not wanting to confront your spouse for cheating on you because you don’t want to damage your marriage.

      Fair enough, but any divorce lawyer will tell you that the most obvious, and in some cases justified, response is not in your best interests over the course of the divorce proceedings.  We don’t know a lot more than we know in regard to the course the administration might be trying to chart here.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Seems like a good opportunity to work with Turkey and bring some level of pain on the murderous jerk, but what do I know.

      Silverman? This is kinda your beat. What say you?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cain

      @dr. bloor: ​
       
      I think though – it does seem like a weak stand. What exactly is SA gonna go if we ban the king’s idiot son from coming to the U.S.? The SA wants the U.S. help to start their little war against their neighbors and spread their batshit offshoot of Islam.
      I mean we don’t even need them for the oil.. so..

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Emma from FL

      @guachi: Bullshit. There is bloody well nothing of substance that can be done to a Saudi Crown Prince. Jesus, the bin Ladens, that aren’t even at that level were ushered out of the US by the US government so they could avoid any political repercussions.

      International politics is an ugly game. Live with it.

      (added) and as Baud says below, we don’t have any way of filing criminal charges.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mousebumples

      I read somewhere that there is a statement on Saudi Arabia coming Monday. I agree this is bad on its face, but I’m willing to wait 2 more days (after years) for more info and context.

      Agree that the Cliff Notes summaries I’ve seen don’t sound great though.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Since we don’t really need SA oil, I guess the only thing we care about , at all, is that we don’t want China to get it. Is that right? Otherwise, why the fuck should I care about the creepy little shitstain son of an asshole king somewhere far away from here? In 2021, what does the House of Saud have on offer? I am genuinely asking — I have no idea.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      DCA

      I have the same visceral reaction, but hope that there is more going on than this: it is kind of a “we are prepared to do stuff you won’t like” statement, useful for backroom bargaining–eg, to stop the war in Yemen. Morally, that would much more than make up for giving MBS a pass.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      CaseyL

      Saying we need Saudi help against Iran, in view of everything S.A. has done – not limited to the crown price by any means – makes me wonder why we’re allied with Saudi Arabia in the first place, and not with Iran.  They’re both dreadful places, but Iran strikes me as considerably less dreadful than SA.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      dr. bloor

      @cain:

      What exactly is SA gonna go if we ban the king’s idiot son from coming to the U.S.?

      Oh, nowhere.  But what’s weaker:  declining to ban MBS from entry into the United States, or banning his entry and drawing attention to  the fact that KSA doesn’t give a shit one way or the other?

      I’d be surprised if Salman actually had the sand and power to name another successor to the throne at this point, but the admin strategy seems to reflect a Biden admin’s conclusion that it’s there best shot given the circumstances.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      you don’t want to damage relations is like not wanting to confront your spouse for cheating on you because you don’t want to damage your marriage.

      Which reminds me, I wonder what’s on Pornhub tonight.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Chetan Murthy

      Since the day when FDR sat on that destroyer with Ibn Saud [IIRC], the goal hasn’t just been to secure Saudi oil for -us-, but for the West.  And to keep out Russia.  If we told KSA to fuck off, they’d just call up Vladi.  And that’d be a problem.

      When we get the West weaned off Saudi (and Mideast) oil (South Korea gets 69% of its oil from the MIdeast), we can tell him to fuck off.  And yeah, we can start by weaning ourselves off of oil, too.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      dimmsdale

      Last night Heather Cox Richardson wrote:

      The Trump administration’s huge arms sales to Saudi Arabia, including top-line F-35 fighters, were widely seen as a way to support the Saudi war effort; Biden has frozen the sales for review.

      Now he has added sanctions to the former deputy Saudi intelligence chief and to the Saudi Royal Guard’s rapid intervention force, whose members have been identified as those behind the murder. Their assets in the U.S. are frozen, and they cannot deal with Americans. The U.S. also restricted the visas of 76 Saudi citizens and some of their family members.

      Also yesterday, Biden launched an air strike against the facilities of Iran-backed militias in Syria that have been launching rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. When asked today what message he was sending, he said: “You can’t act with impunity. Be careful.”

      So that’s not exactly “nothing,” but MBS also has one of the more punchable smirky-faces on the planet and I was hoping for a figurative stiff uppercut either from Biden or from State. I don’t exactly know what sort of hold the king has over American geopolitical fortunes in the region; I would love it if we were somehow (entirely out of public view) able to teach MBS a lesson about consequences.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Brachiator

      Obviously releasing the report fingering MBS is better than what his predecessor did, which ranged from aiding and abetting to actively helping the coverup, but this is still a mistake on Team Biden.

      Time and Newsweek report that a massive humanitarian crisis is happening in Yemen, where the Saudis are kicking the shit out of the people.

      They also report that Biden is seeking, and may be getting, getting some signals from the Saudis that may alleviate the human suffering there.

      Last week from Forbes:

      More than 2 million Yemeni children under the age of 5 are expected to suffer acute malnutrition this year, which may lead to the death of 400,000 of those kids, according to a joint report issued by four United Nations agencies on Friday, detailing the dire straits facing the war-torn nation amid a worldwide pandemic that has choked out desperately needed financial aid.

      Is it worth it to try to appeal to the Saudis to relent?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Amir Khalid

      @Chief Oshkosh:
      It’s not just about minimising China’s access to Saudi oil. Like it or not, Saudi Arabia is a big deal in the Muslim world, where it enjoys a great deal of prestige because the holy city of Makkah is on Saudi soil. So any US administration needs at least semi-amicable relations with them to be able to work with much of the Muslim world. Antagonism toward​s the house of Saud can be all too easily painted, by Saudi Arabia, as antagonism towards Muslims/the Muslim world in general.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: Then, even more reason to say: What the fuck do I care which family of despots rules over that oil? As long as they know I’m willing to take out the king’s son, as I just did with MBS, then we’re all going to get along swell.

      If we’re going to practice “realpolitik” then WTF, may as well go all in.

      Not saying we should do that, I’m just not seeing the upside (yet) of playing nice with any one despotic family of turds.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dr. bloor

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      Read the comment from Amir immediately above yours.  That’s where to start rather, rather than reducing it to some sort of simplistic “who gets the oil” dilemma and start raising the merits of refraining from assassinating foreign heads of state.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Amir Khalid: thank you for that perspective, it seems obvious now that you say it, but it honestly hadn’t occurred to me. Much more complicated than “oil and Israel”, which was my first reaction.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Chetan Murthy: Well, again, another argument for offing MBS. As a warning that if we’d do that over the murder of a journalist, imagine what we’d do if the family-of-the-day started playing nice with Putin.

      Again, I am not advocating this, I’m asking: If we’re only behaving the way we behave to “deal with reality,” then why not avoid the deaths of innocents, off the asshole that deserves it, and make very clear that we are, indeed, just dealing with reality.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mo Salad

      OT for Amir – If LFC had a chance for Haaland or Mbappe, but needed to send Salah as a make-weight to reduce or eliminate the transfer fee, do you do it?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.