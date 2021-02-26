Not how I wanted to begin my day…I may have to stay away from twitter during CPAC:

So many questions. Like how are they going to get that onto the alter? And does the venue have a plan for burnt-offerings. #Idolatry https://t.co/NFLoxlQ0W6 — Alt Public Lands 🏜🏔🏕🌲 (@AltPublicLands) February 26, 2021

I may have to watch Dogma tonight….

Ted Cruz's colleagues mocked him by putting memes of his Cancun trip in the Senate gym locker room: 'Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!' https://t.co/49B9MtEt1B — Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 26, 2021

“Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!” the color printouts for the prank read, or “welcome back.” Early birds turning up for a workout Wednesday morning came across color printouts of Cruz in his airport getup, which included a light polo shirt and a mask bearing the Texas flag, according to NBC, who reviewed the materials provided by two sources. “The rendering featured a manipulated photo of Cruz from his well-documented trip to Mexico, dragging his luggage across an arctic landscape while holding a tropical cocktail garnished with a slice of fruit in his other hand,” Lee and Caldwell wrote.

I’m grateful it’s Friday. I may have a recipe for you guys tonight since I doubt the Biden administration will be inundating us with Friday night news dumps. 🤞

