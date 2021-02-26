Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Actual Golden Calf

Open Thread: Actual Golden Calf

95 Comments

This post is in: 

Not how I wanted to begin my day…I may have to stay away from twitter during CPAC:

I may have to watch Dogma tonight….

“Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!” the color printouts for the prank read, or “welcome back.”

Early birds turning up for a workout Wednesday morning came across color printouts of Cruz in his airport getup, which included a light polo shirt and a mask bearing the Texas flag, according to NBC, who reviewed the materials provided by two sources.

“The rendering featured a manipulated photo of Cruz from his well-documented trip to Mexico, dragging his luggage across an arctic landscape while holding a tropical cocktail garnished with a slice of fruit in his other hand,” Lee and Caldwell wrote.

I’m grateful it’s Friday. I may have a recipe for you guys tonight since I doubt the Biden administration will be inundating us with Friday night news dumps. 🤞

Open thread

    95Comments

    4. 4.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Do you remember the sequence in Pulp Fiction featuring the Gimp? That’s the character who comes to mind when I see Republicans still enslaved by the Gospel of Trump lately.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Lyrebird

      @MomSense: That is truly awesome.  I got to show a documentary about the Lewiston Somali Bantu community for a class I used to teach, that was cool.  Glad the farm purchase worked out!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      germy

      @charluckles:

      Just watched a #CPAC staff member ask an attendee multiple times to put his mask on. He turned toward her, coughed, and kept walking. I’d say about 60-70% of attendees are wearing masks, despite a rule requiring masks.— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021

      Watched a contract security guard ask a woman to put her mask on. She said “Ok!” and kept walking. “This is a tough assignment, man,” the guard told me. #CPAC— William Turton (@WilliamTurton) February 26, 2021

      Reply
    21. 21.

      patrick II

      It is really not strange, but more like inevitable, that the self-described “religious” party would be found worshipping a golden false idol.​

      Reply
    28. 28.

      O. Felix Culpa

      The golden idol looks ludicrous. All attendees would turn away in shame if they had a shame gene. Obviously they don’t, because otherwise they wouldn’t be at CPAC.

      I hated Dogma. The scene when the angel first appears was funny, but the rest of the movie was an exercise in grating tedium for me. But there are good people whose opinions differ.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      germy

      CPAC organizers are getting booed after asking the crowd to comply with hotel rules and wear masks. While organizers claim it's about respecting private property rights, irate convention-goers yell "FREEDOM!" pic.twitter.com/iXxayBDrlP

      — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 26, 2021

      Also, one of the themes of this year’s CPAC is Holding Hillary Accountable

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Benw

      “We pledge allegiance to the brand,

      Of the Donald Trump of America.

      And to the towers, on which it stands,

      One party, under Don,  indefensible,

      With liberty and justice for us.”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Hoodie:

      That statue is missing something … seems like he should be holding up a cheeseburger humping his own daughter while sucking Putin’s ass.

      Fixed for accuracy.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      VOR

      Consensus on Twitter seems to be the golden Trump statue is modified from Bart Simpson on a skateboard. They added a Trump face mask and painted it gold.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      There are those who call me...tim... (Still posh)

      Not just a statue. A very very awfully bad statue. Just terrible. Every bit as dignified as the naked trump balloon. Is he wearing flag shorts? And sandals? Are his legs ridiculously stubby? This they consider a tribute? What…is…happening?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      mrmoshpotato

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Seriously tho, the judge should throw that lawyer in jail for contempt.

      I would consider saying that Biden, the duly-elected current President, has to follow the rules of a traitorous, orange, Soviet shitpile borders on sedition.  I can’t believe this ass said that in a courtroom to a judge.

      Oh wait, yes I can.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Flanders Other Neighbor

      @O. Felix Culpa:  To each his own, but I liked it.

      In my opinion, Chris Rock’s explanation of hypocrisy by itself was worth the price of admission.  It also helped that the religious right was all worked up about the movie before they even saw it.  Never missing an opportunity to excite the flock, I suppose.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      scav

      Heaven forfend they try to memory hole that gilded embarrassment by taking it down and hiding it— that’s  HISTORY! 

      ETA. I’m also wondering what that committee’s take on updating Mount Rushmore would have been.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      debbie

      Trump in flag shorts and flip flops? I should think he would be offended by that. Remember his disappointment in the sloppy attire of his supporters at the insurrection?

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Tim C.

      Was this something the CPAC crowd really did or is this like when they got punked into waving Russian flags a couple years ago?    I’m not saying I care that much either way,  because even if it’s one the good guys trolling them, they still let it wander around the convention.   It’s like fuck people,  Trump literally hits most of their Anti-Christ checklist and they don’t even notice!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      The Pale Scot

      I may have to watch Dogma tonight…

      The first thing I thought when I saw that was wouldn’t be nice to have the cashiered angels Loki and Bartleby stop by.

       

      Then I scrolled a little further, great minds and all that

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Is the gold plated statue of Floriduh Man for the kissing booth? I assume that’s why it has shorts.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Almost Retired

      I am getting ready to take the deposition of a scummy (accused) sexual harasser.  And to get myself all worked up, I’m watching the ballot fraud panel at CPAC on OAN.  I am now frothing with anger and disgust for humanity, so this deposition should really be fun.  Hey, everyone needs pre-game rituals.  Good luck, scummy sexual harasser….I’m coming after ya’

      Reply
    65. 65.

      trollhattan

      @debbie:

      IIRC that wingnut cartoonist Garrison often presents the public with renderings of boxer Trump. I’ll wager he’s there at CPAC to get his fix on.

      On top of everything else, these people are deeply weird, and needy.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Soprano2

      I wondered what all the stuff on Twitter about a golden calf was about. They are the Trumpublican Party, full stop. It’s not based on any ideas or a coherent ideology – it’s a cult of personality surrounding Donald Trump. The press should start reporting on it that way, because it’s the truth.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      different-church-lady

      Wait, I’ve got it: it’s a false false-flag operation. They do the thing that’s over-the-top ridiculous, then blame antifa! It’s genius I tell you…

      Reply
    71. 71.

      trollhattan

      @germy:

      Yeah, employees don’t get to pick their gigs and probably don’t have the ability to circle the calendar and take vacation on days really, really bad events are in town.

      I understand this from living in a political city, where hotels and the convention center essentially live and die based on hosting political events. Tough bidnez to be in.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      StringOnAStick

      I  have trouble believing that someone as vain as tRump won’t find that statue insulting.  Maybe the plan is to use it to rally the attendees and make sure it’s gone by his Sunday speech.  I doubt he even knows who Bart Simpson is or would appreciate the comparison if he did.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      trollhattan

      @germy:

      Reading Perlstein’s “Before the Storm” and it’s instructive to learn a major factor in Goldwater getting the nomination is the College Republicans. Even George Wallace bows out when he realizes Goldwater will do his bidding on civil rights (but is back with a vengeance in ’68).

      Reply
    82. 82.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Open thread?

      Whatever happened to Higgs Bosun’s Mate? I can’t remember the last time I saw that nym. Anyone know?

      Reply
    86. 86.

      The Pale Scot

      @germy:

      I didn’t know so many Texas lawyers were so heavily into cocaine.

      I think its ‘shrooms, fresh off the cow patties.

      Lotsa of patties down in Texas, if you know what I mean

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      He has been gone for years. I believe there was a bit of closure from the person who rescued him (maybe Mary G?), who said that he had moved on and was doing all right. (This is from possibly unreliable memory.)

      Reply
    88. 88.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Flanders Other Neighbor: I get it. Many people liked the movie, but it lost me with the juvenile toilet gag, among other things. Too much 3 Stooges kind of “humor.” But to each his/her own. :)

      ETA: I liked the idea of the movie, hated the execution. But, see above.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      The Pale Scot

      Imagine the tizzies the fundies would be having if it was Obama. Once again they’re trolling their own side more than ours

      Reply
    93. 93.

      FelonyGovt

      I really think at this point their ONLY position is to troll us. They are probably laughing at all of us saying “what the fuck” about that statue.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Soprano2:

      it’s a cult of personality surrounding Donald Trump. The press should start reporting on it that way, because it’s the truth. 

      If they didn’t start 5+ years ago…

      Reply

