Not how I wanted to begin my day…I may have to stay away from twitter during CPAC:
So many questions. Like how are they going to get that onto the alter? And does the venue have a plan for burnt-offerings. #Idolatry https://t.co/NFLoxlQ0W6
— Alt Public Lands 🏜🏔🏕🌲 (@AltPublicLands) February 26, 2021
I may have to watch Dogma tonight….
Ted Cruz's colleagues mocked him by putting memes of his Cancun trip in the Senate gym locker room: 'Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!' https://t.co/49B9MtEt1B
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) February 26, 2021
“Bienvenido de Nuevo, Ted!” the color printouts for the prank read, or “welcome back.”
Early birds turning up for a workout Wednesday morning came across color printouts of Cruz in his airport getup, which included a light polo shirt and a mask bearing the Texas flag, according to NBC, who reviewed the materials provided by two sources.
“The rendering featured a manipulated photo of Cruz from his well-documented trip to Mexico, dragging his luggage across an arctic landscape while holding a tropical cocktail garnished with a slice of fruit in his other hand,” Lee and Caldwell wrote.
I’m grateful it’s Friday. I may have a recipe for you guys tonight since I doubt the Biden administration will be inundating us with Friday night news dumps. 🤞
