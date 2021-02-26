Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night #ThrowBack Thursday Open Thread: The Crying Nazi Is Going to Jail

And not even for something “cool”, like insurrection or murdering a cop. He got busted for threatening a fellow two-bit terrorist, like he was a not-even-Aryan corner drug dealer or something. Simpler times, 2017…

A judge in New Hampshire sentenced Christopher Cantwell to more than three years in prison on Wednesday for trying to extort and threaten a fellow member of the white nationalist community, the latest legal troubles to hit Cantwell, an infamous extremist whose participation in the violent 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va., brought him nationwide recognition — and whose emotional reaction to earlier legal problems earned him the nickname “the crying Nazi.”…

Cantwell will serve 41 months in prison on extortion and threat charges, federal Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled, after he was found guilty last September (his lawyers did not respond to Forbes when asked whether he plans on appealing).

Prosecutors say Cantwell tried to pressure another man active in online extremist circles into identifying the leader of the “Bowl Patrol,” a competing neo-Nazi group formed to glorify Charleston mass shooter Dylann Roof.

In a series of 2019 Telegram messages, Cantwell threatened to report the man to child protective services, “dox” him by posting his identity on the internet, and harm his family if he didn’t reveal the Bowl Patrol leader’s identity…

  • Beautifulplumage
  • Danielx
  • Mary G
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NobodySpecial
  • NotMax
  • westyny
  • Yutsano

      NotMax

      earned him the nickname “the crying Nazi.”

      Am not exactly a stranger to news sites yet this is the first time have seen or heard of that sobriquet.

      Beautifulplumage

      And Hi, Anne Laurie! Your covid updates updates have been very much appreciated this past year. Your evening posts are very much appreciated by us west coast folks.

      Beautifulplumage

      @NotMax: he made a video after Charlottesville, maybe Anne can embed it above for reference?

      I mean, he posted his own video of being a sniveling weasel! Who does that? Typical bully bullshit when called out.

      Yutsano

      @Beautifulplumage:  O hai der stranger! I must have missed seeing you round these parts.

      Maybe it’s just me, but I had never heard of this guy until now. Or I had and forgot. Or this last year distorted my memory so badly it was ripped from my brain. Something like that.

      Beautifulplumage

      @Yutsano: Hi Yutsano! 👋 I usually comment on dying threads, so a lurker if you will.

      This guy was known as a tough-talking shit poster prior to the C-ville rally, then was arrested and charged and lost it completely.

      Beautifulplumage

      @Yutsano: Every time I see a Seattle-meetup peep here I get nostalgic for the fun meals & conversations *sigh*

      We’ll need a celebratory meetup once we all have immunity!

      NotMax

      Since it’s wide open thread –

      As a long time inveterate reader – nay, studier of opening and closing credits am always on the lookout for names which strike me as unusual, indelibly memorable or cute. It’s passing rare to score a hat trick, however one crossed the screen this week. (On the infinitesimal chance he or she is a commenter here, no disrespect of any kind intended.)

      Kika Wenki Wei.

      ;)

      Beautifulplumage

      And since this seems to be my personal thread, I’ll just point out that, based on the skit my nym is from, all I hear when the former guy is referenced…”This bird wouldn’t VROOOMFF if you put 10,000 volts through it! THIS IS AN EX-PRESIDENT!”

