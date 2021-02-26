And not even for something “cool”, like insurrection or murdering a cop. He got busted for threatening a fellow two-bit terrorist, like he was a not-even-Aryan corner drug dealer or something. Simpler times, 2017…

A judge in New Hampshire sentenced Christopher Cantwell to more than three years in prison on Wednesday for trying to extort and threaten a fellow member of the white nationalist community, the latest legal troubles to hit Cantwell, an infamous extremist whose participation in the violent 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va., brought him nationwide recognition — and whose emotional reaction to earlier legal problems earned him the nickname “the crying Nazi.”…

Cantwell will serve 41 months in prison on extortion and threat charges, federal Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled, after he was found guilty last September (his lawyers did not respond to Forbes when asked whether he plans on appealing).

Prosecutors say Cantwell tried to pressure another man active in online extremist circles into identifying the leader of the “Bowl Patrol,” a competing neo-Nazi group formed to glorify Charleston mass shooter Dylann Roof.

In a series of 2019 Telegram messages, Cantwell threatened to report the man to child protective services, “dox” him by posting his identity on the internet, and harm his family if he didn’t reveal the Bowl Patrol leader’s identity…