Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

This is how realignments happen…

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

The math demands it!

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

Women: they get shit done

Wetsuit optional.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Reality always wins in the end.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

Shocking, but not surprising

This blog will pay for itself.

Verified, but limited!

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Getting A Little Excited For Spring

Getting A Little Excited For Spring

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: 

It’s still a long way away, and I love the snow and cold, but I am getting excited for spring. I think the thing I missed the most was taking road trips with my partner in crime, Gerald’s daughter, Breonna. I missed going to the orchards and taking her out to eat at new places and showing her things and taking her places she had never been. Plus, it’s just nice to spend some times with kids and remember how they look at things and se the world through their eyes.

Then after a couple hours, dropping them off and not having to put up with their bullshit.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Chetan Murthy
  • Mary G
  • smike

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      I enjoyed doing that with my teen housemate, dragging to different places. He is too busy these days

      Firstly I was first. Now can we go back to not caring about it?

      Housemate came home early as her fever is up over 102, but she’s cleaning instead of resting.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.