It’s still a long way away, and I love the snow and cold, but I am getting excited for spring. I think the thing I missed the most was taking road trips with my partner in crime, Gerald’s daughter, Breonna. I missed going to the orchards and taking her out to eat at new places and showing her things and taking her places she had never been. Plus, it’s just nice to spend some times with kids and remember how they look at things and se the world through their eyes.

Then after a couple hours, dropping them off and not having to put up with their bullshit.