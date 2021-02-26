Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Morning Open Thread: Minimum Wage vs. Pandemic Relief?

Accursed Friday news dump, per the Washington Post:

Democrats had been anxiously awaiting the decision, but their next steps are not clear. Liberals are pressuring Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) to challenge the ruling on the Senate floor, although the White House has dismissed that idea.

Schumer released a brief statement Thursday night vowing to fight on, without saying how…

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement that Biden was “disappointed in this outcome” but “respects the parliamentarian’s decision and the Senate’s process.”

“He will work with leaders in Congress to determine the best path forward, because no one in this country should work full time and live in poverty,” Psaki said. “He urges Congress to move quickly to pass the American Rescue Plan.”

The ruling was made by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, a nonpartisan official who is little known outside Washington but might command tremendous influence over certain elements of Biden’s agenda. Her ruling pertains only to the Senate, where the legislation will move forward under complex rules that prohibit certain items that don’t have a particular effect on the budget. MacDonough determined that, as written, the minimum-wage increase did not pass that test — an outcome that had been predicted by a number of Democrats, including Biden himself.

Despite her ruling, the House is preparing to vote Friday to pass the stimulus relief package with the $15 minimum wage included and send it to the Senate, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a statement Thursday…

Pelosi’s decision to pass the $1.9 trillion relief bill with the minimum-wage language intact means Schumer will face a potentially consequential decision. He could take out the minimum-wage language before putting the bill on the Senate floor, or try to keep it in the bill — whether by challenging the parliamentarian’s ruling or trying to rewrite the provision in such a way that it could pass muster under the Senate’s complicated rules…

… White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain has publicly ruled out trying to overrule the parliamentarian, and Democrats probably would not command the necessary votes to succeed anyway, since at least one Senate Democrat — Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) — has said he would not vote to overrule the parliamentarian…

Several liberal Democrats said Thursday they need to do whatever it takes to raise the minimum wage — including eliminating the filibuster, the 60-vote rule that gives the minority party enormous sway in the Senate. Manchin and Sinema have said publicly they oppose taking that step.

“We still need to pass the minimum wage, and if that means getting rid of the filibuster, so be it,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said.

Media Village Idiots gleeful over prospects of Dems in Disarray!; more cautious observers wonder if Repubs are the ones stepping on their own… agenda:

Needless to say, I place my trust in Nancy Pelosi. (Worse comes to worst — and there will be a lot of words said before the final legislation is sent to President Biden — we Democrats have gone on the record as supporting an essential economic upgrade.)

I do assume there will be some form of Recovery Act passed before mid-March, because either enough Repubs will realize they’re better off doing the right thing, or Manchin & Sinema will decide that posturing as ‘centrists’ for their voters won’t be enough to save them come the next primaries.

    16Comments

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Allen’s “walk the plank” rhetorical is overblown.  However the real risk is that some small business owners get upset at Dems while regular voters don’t give Dems any credit because the Senate blocks the increase.  Still, I think keeping it in is the right thing to do.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      satby

      @Baud: However the real risk is that some small business owners get upset at Dems while regular voters don’t give Dems any credit because the Senate blocks the increase.

      It’s like you’re Kreskin or something.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I’ve been thinking about the argument that the minimum wage should be lower in some areas because the cost of living is lower there. First, there’s no place where the current minimum wage is a living wage.

      But beyond that, if you live in a low wage area, it’s hard to get out. Even if you save the same percentage of your earnings, it’s less money. Your house is worth less. You’re kind of trapped.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SP123

      Maybe I don’t understand the process, but it seems like there are easy mechanisms to make it budget related. For example, any employer paying someone less than $15/hr has to pay a a tax equal to how much less they’re paying, and any employee making less than $15/hr gets a payroll tax credit to bump them to $15. It’s stupid it has to be done that way due to archaic rules, but there’s no doubt that would be considered tax and budget related. The real problem I think is that there are a couple Dem Senators who don’t actually want $15 to pass (Manchin has said he’d vote for $11.)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      debbie

      @Baud:

      Rather than a uniform flat increase, I wonder if there’s some way to construct increases regionally by tying them to the area’s cost of living increases or something similar?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Baud

      @SP123:

      There will be a second reconciliation bill later this year.  They can try to work something out for that one if there’s not enough time for this one to do the workarounds.

      Reply

