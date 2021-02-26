Trying to imagine what Trump would've angrily tweeted about these if they had been unveiled under his administration. (That's another way of saying that they're good) pic.twitter.com/72Lctm4B1k
— Michael Tae Sweeney (@mtsw) February 25, 2021
IMO it’s adorable, but much more important: Improved ergonomics for the mail handler, and state-of-the-art design to protect the squishy meatsacks (kids, dogs, old people, distracted cellphone readers) who are liable to run afoul of a bulky vehicle making frequent stops in otherwise pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods.
Elsewhere, the Biden Administration is working on undoing the GOP’s attempts to destroy the Postal Service…
?? SCOOP: Biden to nominate two Democrats, voting rights advocate to USPS board of governors
– Ron Stroman (D), former deputy postmaster general
– Amber McReynolds, CEO Vote at Home Institute
– Anton Hajjar (D), former APWU general counsel
— Jacob Bogage (@jacobbogage) February 24, 2021
… Special points to Rep. Gerry Connolly:
His fists were pounding. His index fingers were pointing. And his arms, at least at one point, were outstretched as Rep. Gerald E. Connolly yelled, “I’m an admitted Democrat, and I’m damn proud of it!”
It was the start of Connolly’s latest impassioned monologue, during a crucial hearing on postal reforms. He accused Republican colleagues of “gaslighting” after they said Democratic outrage at Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — and attempts to remove him — were politically motivated.
Connolly’s retort: “I didn’t vote to overturn an election, and I will not be lectured by people who did, about partisanship!”…
At the hearing, Connolly oscillated between giving Republican colleagues a tongue-lashing and casting doubt on the ability of the U.S. Postal Service’s leader to address serious mail slowdowns amid a precarious financial situation.
He asked postal board chairman Ron Bloom if board members were still “tickled pink” with DeJoy’s performance, as one GOP board member had told senators in September.
And when Bloom replied that DeJoy and the board had a sound plan in progress, Connolly said: “Respectfully, I disagree, and I hope President Biden disagrees as well and that we take action to replace the Board of Governors with people who care about the Postal Service and can be committed to their job of oversight and accountability.”…
The full Connolly/Jordan exchange: pic.twitter.com/umbXmsGgvE
— The Recount (@therecount) February 24, 2021
