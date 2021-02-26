Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Your Friendly Local Mail Truck

IMO it’s adorable, but much more important: Improved ergonomics for the mail handler, and state-of-the-art design to protect the squishy meatsacks (kids, dogs, old people, distracted cellphone readers) who are liable to run afoul of a bulky vehicle making frequent stops in otherwise pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods.

Elsewhere, the Biden Administration is working on undoing the GOP’s attempts to destroy the Postal Service…

… Special points to Rep. Gerry Connolly:

His fists were pounding. His index fingers were pointing. And his arms, at least at one point, were outstretched as Rep. Gerald E. Connolly yelled, “I’m an admitted Democrat, and I’m damn proud of it!”

It was the start of Connolly’s latest impassioned monologue, during a crucial hearing on postal reforms. He accused Republican colleagues of “gaslighting” after they said Democratic outrage at Postmaster General Louis DeJoy — and attempts to remove him — were politically motivated.

Connolly’s retort: “I didn’t vote to overturn an election, and I will not be lectured by people who did, about partisanship!”…

At the hearing, Connolly oscillated between giving Republican colleagues a tongue-lashing and casting doubt on the ability of the U.S. Postal Service’s leader to address serious mail slowdowns amid a precarious financial situation.

He asked postal board chairman Ron Bloom if board members were still “tickled pink” with DeJoy’s performance, as one GOP board member had told senators in September.

And when Bloom replied that DeJoy and the board had a sound plan in progress, Connolly said: “Respectfully, I disagree, and I hope President Biden disagrees as well and that we take action to replace the Board of Governors with people who care about the Postal Service and can be committed to their job of oversight and accountability.”…

    1. 1.

      Betsy

      Oh please!  Don’t give in to repeating the false anti-pedestrian meme about walking while distracted.  I’ll try to find a summary and post details about why this framing is so harmful.

    4. 4.

      Nelle

      Interesting that DeJoy did a perfect job getting mail delivered, according to the Rs.  But also that mail fraud is responsible for the need to overturn the election and for draconian changes by state legislatures on voting procedures.

    7. 7.

      Jerzy Russian

      I would drive one of those trucks around.

      I hope they can kick out DeJoy (as in remove him, although I wouldn’t mind a literal kicking also), and also remove that stupid requirement that the Post Office funds 75 years worth of pensions (or whatever it was).  I would then write them a thank you note that could arrive in a timely fashion.

    8. 8.

      Central Planning

      I’m not going to intentionally click on something that will force me to see Jim Jordan.

      Since it’s OT, I’m thinking about creating a fake life hack, just to see if it takes off. Here it is, feel free to share:

      Increase the flavor of your k-cup coffee with this one weird trick. Shake the k-cup for a few seconds to loosen up the coffee. The vibrations from shipping cause it to settle and become compacted. The shake lets the water flow through more of the coffee grounds and extract more of the flavor.

      Is an almost-top 10000 blog popular enough to launch this?

      Goddamn it. I just googled shake your k-cup and it’s a legit thing. Nevermind!

      ETA – I’ve been shaking my k-cups for the past few days. 4 or 5 different brands. It doesn’t make a difference.

    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Nutwatch; long read for the weekend.

      A faction of local, county and state Republican officials is pushing lies, misinformation and conspiracy theories that echo those that helped inspire the violent U.S. Capitol siege, online messaging that is spreading quickly through GOP ranks fueled by algorithms that boost extreme content.

      The Associated Press reviewed public and private social media accounts of nearly 1,000 federal, state, and local elected and appointed Republican officials nationwide, many of whom have voiced support for the Jan. 6 insurrection or demanded that the 2020 presidential election be overturned, sometimes in deleted posts or now-removed online forums.
      [snip]
      “We still have people in this country talking about civil war. I’m talking about high-ranking officials in state governments and elsewhere, talking about civil war, talking about secession, talking about loading up with ammunition,” Brian Michael Jenkins, a terrorism expert and adviser at the RAND Corp. think tank, recently told Congress.
      [snip]
      More than a month after the insurrection, Beck told AP he believes the election was stolen, and that he might switch to Parler because he thinks his posts are being censored on Facebook.

      “Parler is honest,” he said. “They don’t try to do this fact check bullcrap.”
      [snip]
      Two days after he joined the Capitol attack, Sacramento, California, Republican Assembly President Jorge Riley, posted on Facebook: “I won’t say I stood by. Come take my life. I’m right here.” Then he posted his home address, according to court documents, followed by “You all will die.”

      Riley was subsequently forced to resign and arrested for his involvement in the insurrection. Riley and his attorney did not respond to requests for comment.

      Experts warn that if left unchecked, this type of rhetoric could again incite violence.

      “What I care about is the potential loss of life, and preventing what appears to be a pretty massive extremist movement that is growing right now,” said Elizabeth Neumann, who was a DHS assistant secretary under Trump. “The only way to stop this, aside from law enforcement, is to get the GOP to acknowledge how they have contributed to its growth and get them to speak out about it. Things cannot continue this way.” Source

    10. 10.

      Stuart Frasier

      While there will be an electric version, the initial order is planned to be 90% gas-powered.  I wonder if Biden will intervene, given his intention to electrify the federal fleet.  The ICE version is supposed to be designed to be retrofit-able to BEV in the future, though.

    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      One bad but fixable issue with the new vehicles is that while they will come in both electric and ICE versions, current plans are for only ten percent to be electric. Should be much higher; mail delivery is a perfect use case for electric vehicles. Relatively short routes (mostly a few tens of miles, only a small fraction above 100 miles) with lots of stop-and-go, nightly parking at central depots where they can be charged, intent of long service life so initial cost is less important than operational and maintenance expenses.

    14. 14.

      NotMax

      Was going to mention something about the new trucks earlier in the week but… forgot.

      The United States Postal Service (USPS) has revealed its new mail truck after a years-long competition. The new truck will be built by Wisconsin-based defense contractor Oshkosh and can be fitted with both gasoline and electric drivetrains. But it won’t hit the road until 2023.
      [snip]
      The switchover was supposed to start happening in 2018, but the program experienced multiple setbacks. The USPS repeatedly extended deadlines in the early going at the request of the bidding manufacturers, and then when they finally delivered the first prototypes, many of them were faulty, according to an Inspector-General report released last August. The program was hit with further delays once the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
      [snip]
      The USPS and Oshkosh don’t say exactly how many of the trucks will be gas-powered and how many will be electric, just that the plan is to make both and that the vehicles will be designed in a way so that the powertrains can be switched to electric over time. The USPS says the gas engines will be “fuel efficient low-emission” but did not specify what it means by those terms. Source

      The square footage of that windshield suggests a rolling greenhouse.

    15. 15.

      RaflW

      One impact that I think hasn’t gotten much traction: FedEx has been screwing the pooch for at least 10 days now, and yet they are invoking the ‘bad weather’ to refuse refunds.

      On Feb 13, a friend FedEx’d her forgotten wallet from Minneapolis to Summit Co,, Colorado, and it took five days. “When it absolutely, positively has to be there overnight.”

      Our Blue Apron box left a Denver suburb at 3:30 this morning, and after 14 hours we were notified that it was not coming today (total distance ~75 miles). I went for a gorgeous hike today. It was sunny. Yes, wind gusts over Loveland Pass were in excess of 45 mph, but uhh, so what.

      I guess my point is, now that the USPS can take 5-15 days to deliver mail, FedEx has decided that ‘overnight’ can be 2-4 nights. Huh. And no refunds.

    16. 16.

      Betsy

      @Betsy:

      Here we go:

      https://pricetags.ca/2020/07/08/the-truth-about-suvs-the-myth-about-pedestrian-distraction/

      http://www.kostelecplanning.com/the-fars-side-distracted-pedestrians/

      https://archive.curbed.com/2018/6/21/17477026/distracted-walking-pedestrian-deaths-crosswalk

      And, on framing:  pedestrians and kids and dogs and old people don’t “run afoul of bulky vehicles” any more than women “run afoul of” rapists.  It’s the vehicles that do the killing — always.  There are entire countries where pedestrian deaths by vehicle are a tiny percentage of what they are in the U.S. and Canada — and people in those countries walk while elderly, young, or talking with a friend, or looking at the weather — the difference is in those countries’ (1) safe infrastructure design and (2) vehicle driver laws  that ensure pedestrian safety.  Meanwhile the US sees 50,000 deaths a year due to traffic violence, and the automotive lobby does its best to pin the blame on its pedestrian victims, as it has since the 1920s using framing and directed language.

    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      Here in central VA we very recently went to weeks without any mail delivery whatsoever. The occasional package, sure, but no mail at all..

      The whole neighborhood went berserk contacting our senators and worthless representative, but we started getting mail the past couple of days.  One of those pieces of mail was our bill for our car that was due two weeks ago(!)

      DeJoy can’t get DeJerked out of his job fast enough for what he tried to do during the election.

    19. 19.

      RaflW

      @Betsy: Even the framing that a vehicle killed a pedestrian or bicyclist makes the person behind the wheel somehow just an ‘involved witness’ rather than the person in control (or not in control, as is too often the case).

    20. 20.

      chopper

      thing looks like it needs some big fluffy dog ears hanging off it.

      but man, if it’s tall enough inside for a mail worker to legit stand in that’s amazing. i can’t imagine having to crouch all the damn time just to grab packages out of the back. UPS and fedex use tall trucks, why can’t the post office.

    25. 25.

      Tim in SF

      Well, they’re not all electric, which sucks, and it doesn’t have a bathroom in it. Given the fact that the mail carriers in my neighborhood often have to go to the bathroom in bottles in their vehicle because of rules about leaving their route, this seems like an oversight.

    26. 26.

      NotMax

      Just checked. USPS Priority mail package accepted at a P.O. in Florida on February 19th made it to Honolulu today, one week later. Yet to traverse the hop from there to Maui.

    28. 28.

      smith

      Whatever happened to that little spot of legal trouble DeJoy got into over straw donations he made to Republicans before he went to the PO?

