COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Feb. 25-26

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Feb. 25-26

Seems like an important update:

… “Pfizer submitted data to the FDA to support this alternative temperature for transportation and storage. This alternative temperature for transportation and storage of the undiluted vials is significant and allows the vials to be transported and stored under more flexible conditions. The alternative temperature for transportation and storage will help ease the burden of procuring ultra-low cold storage equipment for vaccination sites and should help to get vaccine to more sites,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.

Pfizer Inc. submitted data to the FDA to demonstrate that their COVID-19 vaccine remains stable after storage of the undiluted vials for up to two weeks at standard freezer temperature. The alternative temperature for storage of frozen vials is not applicable to the storage of thawed vials before dilution (which can be held in the refrigerator for up to 5 days), or on the storage of thawed vials after dilution (which can be held at refrigerator temperature or room temperature for use within 6 hours)…

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 195. Reported deaths at 1137, up from 1124.
      Positivity at 2.1%
      224 cases in the hospital, 64 in the ICU
      41% hospital beds available, 37% ICU beds available.

      Since our new cases are headed back up I’m assuming this spike is from Superb Owl parties.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Hundreds of thousands of AstraZeneca doses are going unopened as many Germans reject the vaccine over fears it’s “second-class” compared with the mRNA vax developed by BioNTech & Pfizer

      Vaccine envy.

    4. 4.

      Mary G

      Second Moderna shot today. No reaction so far. Every single person I saw in Anaheim had a mask on properly covering nose and mouth. OC only had 174 new cases today and all measures are in range to go down to Tier 2 except for new cases per 100K per day, which is 11.9 and needs to be under 7. Much closer!

    5. 5.

      rikyrah

      I am Black.

      To a person, personally and at work, I haven’t found anyone who wants to open schools before every adult in the school building is fully vaccinated.

       

      I think our Mayor truly doesn’t understand the ill will she is creating by pushing schools to open before full vaccination.😠

    6. 6.

      scott (the other one)

      Those selfie stations are a good thing. The reason they exist is because for privacy reasons you can’t take photographs in the rest of the area. And having people post on social media that they got their shots is a very good thing.

