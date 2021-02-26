… And it is awesome!

This is a real thing that exists at an NJ mass vaccination site. pic.twitter.com/CWWLVEBKJo — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 25, 2021





The US administered 1.8 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 68.3 million, or 20.6 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 1.31 million shots per day. 13.9% of Americans have received at least one shot; 6.5% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/febz6YfGIu — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 26, 2021

President Joe Biden marks the 50 millionth vaccine dose administered since he was sworn in. Four front-line workers received shots on live TV as part of the White House’s efforts to build confidence in the vaccination program. https://t.co/zK4oNZoVJ6 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2021

UPS expects a 40% jump in vaccine shipments next week https://t.co/6HRXckkXea — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) February 25, 2021

The US had +77,377 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 29.0 million. The 7-day moving average rose to over 71,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/s2Tn5Yu84f — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 26, 2021

US to distribute 25 million cloth masks to help combat COVID19. "In the month of March, we will begin to deliver millions of masks to food banks and community health centers around the country," said White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Jeff Zients https://t.co/eVXVXEynDD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 25, 2021

US COVID case declines have paused. Hospitalizations are still coming down steadily. This isn't over yet. Don't eat the marshmallow. We still need masks and distancing. We still need to accelerate vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/dLxRHSZUpn — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) February 25, 2021

======

Governments say getting vaccinated and having the proper documentation to prove it will smooth the way to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But that also raises the prospect of further dividing the world along the lines of wealth and access to vaccines. https://t.co/LUEei9u67w — The Associated Press (@AP) February 26, 2021

Left out? Israeli vaccine refuseniks fear exclusion as economy reopens https://t.co/Eog3MrvTip pic.twitter.com/A3LM34xyC7 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 26, 2021

EU urged to adopt joint 'vaccine certificates' https://t.co/lYalVGMH6t — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 25, 2021

At least 4 countries have met the challenge of the B.1.1.7 strain and 2 things work: mitigation and vaccination.

The UK combined these 2 highly effectively. pic.twitter.com/AWALQhDNAi — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) February 25, 2021

The Queen has taken part in a video call with health officials leading the deployment of Covid vaccination across the four nations of the UK The monarch said her own vaccination "didn't hurt at all"https://t.co/os5PSyPfO3 pic.twitter.com/rVJceg30Vy — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 25, 2021

Germans clamor for Covid vaccines, but shun AstraZeneca’s offering. Hundreds of thousands of AstraZeneca doses are going unopened as many Germans reject the vaccine over fears it's “second-class” compared with the mRNA vax developed by BioNTech & Pfizer https://t.co/3j2PB6UzDM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 26, 2021

Russia on Thursday confirmed 11,198 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 4,212,100https://t.co/MQGenZjl7H — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 25, 2021

South Korea has administered its first available shots of coronavirus vaccines to people at long-term care facilities, launching a mass immunization campaign. https://t.co/tSsnCDCXOl — The Associated Press (@AP) February 26, 2021

Covid-19: Sri Lanka reverses 'anti-Muslim' cremation order https://t.co/selEbjmzVQ — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 26, 2021

A resurgence of COVID-19 cases is hitting Somalia hard, straining one of the world’s most fragile health systems, while officials await test results to show whether a more infectious variant of the coronavirus is spreading. https://t.co/KPqo9sEORI — AP Africa (@AP_Africa) February 26, 2021

Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll has passed 250,000, the second highest total in the world after the U.S., where more than half a million people have died. The grim milestone comes as cases and deaths have fallen in other Latin American countries. https://t.co/7d7EmbZFXU — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2021

Rich countries should tithe their vaccines. Of the nearly 200 million vaccinations administered, 75% occurred in only 10 countries. Game theory suggests that donating doses can help nations of all income levels https://t.co/NIBb4EfXsD pic.twitter.com/3bJc9F4HWF — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 25, 2021

======

Seems like an important update:

The FDA says it's OK to store vials of the Pfizer/BioNTech mRNA vaccine at normal freezer temperature https://t.co/LYBv3xCyii pic.twitter.com/MVDtBVaOxi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 25, 2021

… “Pfizer submitted data to the FDA to support this alternative temperature for transportation and storage. This alternative temperature for transportation and storage of the undiluted vials is significant and allows the vials to be transported and stored under more flexible conditions. The alternative temperature for transportation and storage will help ease the burden of procuring ultra-low cold storage equipment for vaccination sites and should help to get vaccine to more sites,” said Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D., director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. Pfizer Inc. submitted data to the FDA to demonstrate that their COVID-19 vaccine remains stable after storage of the undiluted vials for up to two weeks at standard freezer temperature. The alternative temperature for storage of frozen vials is not applicable to the storage of thawed vials before dilution (which can be held in the refrigerator for up to 5 days), or on the storage of thawed vials after dilution (which can be held at refrigerator temperature or room temperature for use within 6 hours)…

AstraZeneca, Sputnik vaccines face hurdles if COVID shots become annual affair https://t.co/I2TlRBADYj pic.twitter.com/x6Ow0Wc5sF — Reuters (@Reuters) February 26, 2021

New findings on 2 ways children become seriously ill from coronavirus infection. A large study found that youngsters hospitalized with acute Covid19 have symptoms & characteristics that differ from those with a pediatric Covid-linked inflammatory syndrome https://t.co/3JlBe4Y2yn — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 25, 2021

Nursing homes, once hotspots, now far outpace the U.S. in Covid declines. SARSCoV2 had raced through ~31k long-term care facilities in the US, killing >163k people. But for the 1st time in roughly a year — the threat may have reached a turning point https://t.co/sAsGv3nUpU — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 25, 2021

======

The joy of vax: The people giving the shots are seeing hope, and it’s contagious https://t.co/5r4t6O94wq — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) February 25, 2021

Front-line workers breathe a sigh of relief as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 decreases. Hospitalizations are down 80,000 in six weeks in the U.S. following a surge in cases and deaths in December and January. https://t.co/t9F8rSlWCu — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2021

Pew survey finds low-income, minority respondents overwhelmingly support keeping schools closed until teachers vaccinated. Upper-income, white, and Republican respondents more likely to want schools reopened as soon as possible. https://t.co/ItYTtznm73 pic.twitter.com/I77J0ivt0g — Andrew Kreighbaum (@kreighbaum) February 24, 2021

kids can get together and play music and not get each other and their family members sick. this rules. https://t.co/yqo2cgkn87 — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) February 25, 2021