Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Yes we did.

This blog goes to 11…

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

People are complicated. Love is not.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

We have all the best words.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Women: they get shit done

Han shot first.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / Bone Saw Skates?

Bone Saw Skates?

by | 15 Comments

This post is in: , ,

The Times reports that the Biden admin will not hold Mohammed bin Salman personally accountable for murdering a U.S. resident journalist who was employed by The Post:

WASHINGTON — President Biden has decided that the price of directly penalizing Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is too high, according to senior administration officials, despite a detailed American intelligence finding that he directly approved the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, the dissident and Washington Post columnist who was drugged and dismembered in October 2018.

The decision by Mr. Biden, who during the 2020 campaign called Saudi Arabia a “pariah” state with “no redeeming social value,” came after weeks of debate in which his newly formed national security team advised him that there was no way to formally bar the heir to the Saudi crown from entering the United States, or to weigh criminal charges against him, without breaching the relationship with one of America’s key Arab allies.

Officials said a consensus developed inside the White House that the price of that breach, in Saudi cooperation on counterterrorism and in confronting Iran, was simply too high.

We’ll see; the report just came out. Also, can’t the U.S. bar any noncitizen it wants from entering the country, maybe with an exception for U.N. business? I don’t know, but that statement needs clarification. Anyway, Rep. Adam Schiff released this statement today:

“For years, the House and Senate have pressed for this measure of accountability, and I’m grateful to President Biden and Director of National Intelligence Haines for making this report public as we requested.

“The highest levels of the Saudi government, including Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are culpable in the murder of journalist and American resident Jamal Khashoggi, and there is no escaping that stark truth laid bare in the Intelligence Community’s long overdue public assessment. It should not have taken this long for the United States to publicly share what we knew about the brutal murder of a U.S. resident and journalist, and this report underscores why Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s repeated claims that he was either unknowing or uninvolved in this heinous crime are in no way credible.

“As the Crown Prince continues to demonstrate no remorse for his actions and to shield senior Saudi officials from accountability for their role in the murder of Mr. Khashoggi, the Biden Administration will need to follow this attribution of responsibility with serious repercussions against all of the responsible parties it has identified, and also reassess our relationship with Saudi Arabia. We must ensure that if foreign governments target journalists simply for doing their jobs, they are not immune to serious repercussions and sanctions, because restoring confidence in American leadership requires we act in accordance with the values that have long set America apart.

“The Administration should take further steps to diminish the United States’ reliance on Riyadh and reinforce that our partnership with the Kingdom is a not a blank check.”

Amen to all of that. Saudi Arabia is a horrifying autocracy, but since I didn’t fall off the turnip truck yesterday, I know realpolitik is a thing and understand (while not necessarily approving) why American presidents have coddled Saudi autocrats for generations. And further, for all its lofty rhetoric about democracy and human rights, the U.S. often acts as a global crime syndicate its own damn self, so there’s that. But Bone Saw shouldn’t skate. I think Froomkin is right here:

What do you think?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch
  • dr. bloor
  • Gretchen
  • guachi
  • Jake
  • OGLiberal
  • p.a.
  • Ruckus
  • The Dangerman
  • Wapiti

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    15Comments

    3. 3.

      Gretchen

      This reminds me that the Bush administration moved a bunch of Saudis out of the country right after 9/11, which was never explained. And I’m hoping more info on Kushner’s complicity with the Saudis will come out soon.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      dr. bloor

      Also, can’t the U.S. bar any noncitizen it wants from entering the country, maybe with an exception for U.N. business?

      The wording of the article suggests they don’t think it’s worth the larger geopolitical price tag attached to it.

      Renewable energy, and GTFO of the Middle East as fast as possible afterwards.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OGLiberal

      At the very least, don’t let him come here and don’t ever allow any member of this administration or the Democratic Congress be seen anywhere near him.  No diplomacy should be coordinated through him, with him, etc.  And maybe look into any shady business/money stuff he might have going on here…added benefit, may get Jared in the net as well.

      ETA: And maybe some dirt on this d-bag: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/Dpq0NJtWwAAOjsx.jpg

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ruckus

      I don’t like that he skates but national political realities are such that we don’t always get what we want.

      Maybe in the not really distant future we might be a touch less reliant on SA for oil, seeing as how once it’s lit on fire it doesn’t come back. Other parts of the world are looking at and doing that. It changes how the world has to look, how it has to act, and who it has to pay. Renewable energy has a lot of wide reaching payoffs for this and all countries. Of course there will be losers, the ones who always just take and really never provide lasting value for that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      I’ve been too busy to follow closely, but someone said earlier that the report wasn’t all that damning in terms of evidence.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Jake

      Wouldn’t brushing aside the Khashoggi incident and putting focus on securing Saudi cooperation in dealing with the Yemen crisis still amount to a commitment to human rights?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      Someone also said that slowly moving to give SA the cold shoulder could pressure the king to name someone other than MBS as his successor.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      guachi

      We should make it clear he’s a murderer and that the punishment for his crimes falls on Saudi Arabia.

      Treat MBS like a pariah and ignore him whenever possible. State out loud that the US isn’t doing this or that because MBS still alive.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      This used to be my father’s old study — it’s changed. I remember there used to be a big desk, right here. I remember when I was a kid, Frankie, we had to be very quiet when we played near here. I was very happy that this house never went to strangers. My father taught me many things here. He taught me — keep your friends close but your enemies closer.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      p.a.

      Faulkner: “The past is not dead.  It’s not even past.”  Choices made generations ago bind us.  Just how much are we still reliant on Saudi oil?  What else?  Military intelligence?  Influence in the Arab/Muslim world?  Counterbalance to Iran?

      How long would disentanglement take, and at what at least temporary cost?  Questions for A.S. I guess.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dr. bloor

      @guachi:  Unfortunately, this is like trying to punish Texas for fucking up their energy regulation.  The people in charge will be the last to pay any penalties.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Dangerman

      Respond quietly and with appropriate deniability. Ask Putin for some of that special tea. Then again, I’m not into capital punishment; so perhaps give him something that makes his hair fall out or penis fall off.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.