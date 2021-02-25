Possibly because the BBC is not American, this is the best analysis of the Recovery Act I’ve seen:

Biden's Covid stimulus plan: It costs $2tn but what's in it? https://t.co/9e2p3EUTZW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 24, 2021



Suspect it’s a general consensus that the $15 minimum wage will have to be sacrificed, for the moment, but I hope & believe that Biden will dig in hard on providing aid to local governments. Conclusion:

Congressional Republicans are lining up to oppose the entire Covid-19 relief bill, even though there has been little organised national effort to turn public opinion against it. Conservatives will object to the $1.9tn price tag as too high given the skyrocketing US national debt and then specifically focus on more controversial items like the minimum wage increase and payments to Democratic-controlled states and cities. In the end, there may be a few Republicans who break ranks and reluctantly support the bill rather than be seen opposing the legislation’s popular measures. On Tuesday, Biden told reporters that he was optimistic the legislation would pass, but it wouldn’t be “by a lot”. He is probably right on both counts.



Elsewhere:

Biden also signed a proclamation suspending all of one and part of another proclamation that restricted visa issuing because of the pandemic. The suspension of entry "does not advance the interests

of the United States. To the contrary, it harms the United States," new text says — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) February 24, 2021