You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Process

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Process

by | 50 Comments

Possibly because the BBC is not American, this is the best analysis of the Recovery Act I’ve seen:


Suspect it’s a general consensus that the $15 minimum wage will have to be sacrificed, for the moment, but I hope & believe that Biden will dig in hard on providing aid to local governments. Conclusion:

Congressional Republicans are lining up to oppose the entire Covid-19 relief bill, even though there has been little organised national effort to turn public opinion against it.

Conservatives will object to the $1.9tn price tag as too high given the skyrocketing US national debt and then specifically focus on more controversial items like the minimum wage increase and payments to Democratic-controlled states and cities.

In the end, there may be a few Republicans who break ranks and reluctantly support the bill rather than be seen opposing the legislation’s popular measures.

On Tuesday, Biden told reporters that he was optimistic the legislation would pass, but it wouldn’t be “by a lot”. He is probably right on both counts.


Elsewhere:

    50Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      President Biden said Wednesday that he has read the report on the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

       

      “Yes, I have,” Biden told reporters in the State Dining Room after signing an executive order on the economy, without elaborating further.

      The Biden administration is expected to soon release an unclassified version of the report on Khashoggi’s death. Biden also said that he would speak with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, but did not offer a timeline or confirm reports that the call would take place on Wednesday

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      I like “failure to have a transition that was rational”.  It lets the reader infer “irrational” without coming out and saying “crazy man occupying the White House refused to accept reality”.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Man leaves church and reunites with family after years in sanctuary from deportation

      After three and a half years living inside a Missouri church to avoid deportation, a Honduran man has finally stepped outside, following a promise from Joe Biden’s administration to let him be. Alex García, a married father of five, was slated for removal from the US in 2017, the first year of Donald Trump’s administration. Days before he would have been deported, Christ Church United Church of Christ in the St Louis suburb of Maplewood offered sanctuary.
      ………………………………….
      Myrna Orozco, organizing coordinator at Church World Service said 33 immigrants remain inside churches across the US and that number should continue to drop. “We expect it to change in the next couple of weeks as we get more clarity from Ice or [immigrants] get a decision on their cases,” Orozco said.

      Others who have emerged from sanctuary since Biden took office include José Chicas, a 55-year-old El Salvador native, who left a church-owned house in Durham, North Carolina, on 22 January. Saheeda Nadeem, a 65-year-old from Pakistan, left a Kalamazoo, Michigan, church this month. Edith Espinal, a native of Mexico, left an Ohio church after more than three years.
      ………………………………..
      Garcia’s exit came just two days after Representative Cori Bush, a St Louis Democrat, announced she was sponsoring a private bill seeking permanent residency for Garcia. Bush said on Wednesday that she will still push the bill forward.

      “Ice has promised not to deport Alex, and we will stop at nothing to ensure that they keep their promise,” Bush said in a statement.

      García fled extreme poverty and violence in Honduras, and after entering the US in 2004, he hopped a train that he thought was headed for Houston – but instead ended up in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, a town of about 17,000 residents in the south-eastern corner of the state. He landed a job and met his wife, Carly, a US citizen, and for more than a decade they lived quietly with their family.

      In 2015, García accompanied his sister to an immigration office for a check-in in Kansas City, Missouri, where officials realized García was in the country illegally. He received two one-year reprieves during Barack Obama’s administration.

      But both parties are the same.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Princess

      I think the $15 minimum wage is very important for so many reasons, not least the political one that future Dem election chances may hinge on it. I think this is one worth calling your reps/senators about.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      I’m not a big Vilsack fan, but I’m not sure about Bernie’s decision to be the first person in our caucus to vote against a Biden cabinet pick.  Seems it gives a little bit of extra juice to Manchin and Sinema to go their own way.  Hard to measure the impact though.

      ETA: It was a symbolic vote. He was confirmed overwhelmingly.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Jill Morrison has seen how the bust of oil and gas production can permanently scar a landscape.

      Near her land in north-east Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, where drilling started in 1889, more than 2,000 abandoned wells are seeping brine into the groundwater and leaking potent greenhouse gasses.

      Unplugged wells, either orphaned well, which have no liable party, usually due to bankruptcy, or idle, abandoned ones, where the company has walked away, but could still be liable, cause rampant methane emissions – up to 8% of US total according to a 2014 analysis. They also leak brine, oil and fracking fluid into the groundwater, and carcinogenic gases, like benzine, into the air, and as their numbers increase the impacts grow.
      …………………
      “They drill baby drilled themselves right out of business,” Morrison said. “We’re seeing something we’ve never seen before in the oil and gas industry, in terms of the downturn, and there’s going to be a billion-dollar mess to clean up.”

      And who’s gonna clean up that mess?

      The penalties for not cleaning up a well are minimal when there’s nothing but a small bond holding a company responsible. “How do you convince operators to comply when there’s no carrot and no stick?” said Frank Rusco, a director in the US Government Accountability Office’s natural resources and environment team.

      That means the profits for drilling go to individual companies while the damages, both environmental and financial, are largely borne by the local community and by state and federal taxpayers. “Unplugged wells devalue property, they’re a mess to work around, it can lead to groundwater pollution, and no one is really tracking it,” Morrison said.

      The thinktank Carbon Tracker, reports it could cost $280bn to reclaim wells, and public bonding data indicates that states have less than 1% of that money in secure bonds.

      Bend over.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      @Princess: Agree, not that my calling Rick Scott and Marco Rubio will do any good. Floridians — most of whom voted for He Who Shall Not Be Named — also approved a ballot initiative raising the minimum wage to $15 by the required 60% margin.

      But as usual, the wingnut statehouse is telling voters to fuck off, just as they did on the ex-felon voting rights restoration, all manner of conservation measures, etc. As long as the consequences of defying the will of voters never fall on the actual perpetrators, we can’t make progress.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: By and large, most Senators have an over inflated sense of their own importance in the grand scheme of things. Give them a chance and they’ll happily grandstand.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      topclimber

      I hope we at least get indexing for minimum wage. Indexing tax brackets 30-ish years ago was one of the few GOP initiatives I could back. There is COLA for just about everything. Why not the minimum wage?

      Maybe we need to tout an increase as a deficit reduction measure (or maybe I need to find out if that is being done already). Boost the income of the working poor and you help Social Security and the Federal budget, not to mention the regressive sales taxes in probably every one of the United States.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Anne Laurie

      @debbie: Any chance of sanctions?

      To be honest (I’m planning on posting more about the Kashoggi report later today), I think releasing the report is much like the Canadian in the late-night tweet video giving that young lynx a good talking-to about not killing chickens.  You don’t expect Mohammed Bone Saw to appreciate your viewpoint about the wrongness of extrajudicial murder, but you can hope to make the news sufficiently unpleasant for him that he’s deterred from trying it again — at least right away, at least against an American green-card resident.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Betty Cracker

      Maybe it’s my particular Twitter bubble, but Sanders sure seems to get a lot more blame for attempting to tank Tanden’s nomination than Manchin does. IMO, that’s nonsense since Manchin announced he won’t support Tanden, whereas Sanders hasn’t said one way or another but almost certainly will.

      This is a dysfunction on “our side,” IMO — this tendency to frame intraparty disputes in a way that confirms our biases instead of in response to individuals’ actions. Another example is when the Squad gets vilified for insufficient fealty to Pelosi when it was Blue Dogs who attempted to rise up against her.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      rikyrah

      It is not just Joe Manchin blocking Neera Tanden. It is also Bernie Sanders blocking her as retribution for 2016. They don't talk about the damage Bernie has done to our party since 2015. Instead they cover him like he is the figurehead of our party although he is not a Democeat— Joe Manchin's A Big Biatch (@lynnv378) February 25, 2021

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Sanders wants to maintain crediblity among the lefties. A lot of them suspect he is a squish, and now talk up tougher heros like Nina Turner. As far as Senate work goes, Sanders’ bark is worse than his bite. He has been enough of a team player to have a lesser whip position on Chuck Schumer’s leadership team. (Interestingly, Sanders and Schumer are graduates of the same Brooklyn high school). And last year, when a bipartisan Senate majority rejected his amendment to cut 10% from the humungous Defense Authozation Act, Sanders could have made a thunderous speech denouncing the many Democrats who chose bullets over babies, but let the moment pass.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SFAW

      @Betty Cracker:

      But as usual, the wingnut statehouse is telling voters to fuck off, just as they did on the ex-felon voting rights restoration, all manner of conservation measures, etc.

      When I heard about FLA-ians supporting the $15 min, I figured the lege would pull the same crap they did with reinstating voting rights. Sorry to see I was apparently right.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Kathleen

      @germy: Sad but not at all surprising that AA employees are experiencing those issues. FTFNYT is redolent with insular, arrogant, smug, white male entitlement. Now they’re lambasting Biden for his EO’s.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      rikyrah

      😡😡😡

      THREAD: Today at 7:30 am, the GOP-led GA Senate Ethics Committee is hearing #SB241, a bill that would ban no-excuse mail voting, add witness requirements to vote by mail, add new photo ID requirements – one of the most devastating voter suppression bills in the country. #gapol— Marisa Pyle (@marisapk) February 25, 2021

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Baud

      @Geminid:

      I agree, he’s been better.  I said yesterday that I hope he realizes that his last shot at a legacy depends on the Dems keeping or expanding its majority

      Reply
    31. 31.

      rikyrah

      Neera Tanden's biggest sin seems to be replying to critics rather than just letting them sandbag her. Most of the people crying about her are some of the meanest people on this app, while her supposed "mean" tweets are tepid by comparison.— Jean-Michel Connard (@torriangray) February 24, 2021

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Betty Cracker

      @rikyrah: Timely example of what I was talking about at #17. Sanders has not blocked Tanden, and to equate the noises he made in the hearing with Manchin’s announcement is flat-out misleading. If Sanders announces he won’t support the nomination or votes no (if the nomination comes to a vote), then fuck that old coot, but he hasn’t done either of those things! 

      Reply
    33. 33.

      rikyrah

      #SB241 and #HB531, along with the nearly 60 voter suppression bills in the GA Legislature, show that we need federal action NOW to protect voting rights. We need HR 1 and HR 4, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. We CANNOT wait – our democracy literally hangs in the balance. #gapol— Marisa Pyle (@marisapk) February 25, 2021

      Reply
    35. 35.

      randy khan

      It’s interesting that the state aid – which both red and blue state governments want and that polls about as well as the other big-ticket items in the bill – is being treated as controversial.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Percy update: He seems to be doing a little better now. Tuesday night I tricked him into eating a few nuggets of dried dog fud by hiding a few pieces of pupperonis among them. Last night I added even more and he actually ate most of his evening dried food allowance. I’ll probably do the same again tonight, then tomorrow night I’ll top his dried food with some of Momma’s special seasonings.

      We’ll see. He’s a finicky little cuss.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      The Fat White Duchess

      @germy: um, Khashoggi was a hero and deserves full honors—no shame. I think you mean King Salman, and even more so the crown prince, MbS, may he rot in hell.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Gorilla Meek

      @Betty Cracker: Couldn’t agree more, $15 minimum should have been 1st thing enacted, will give people the $1400 stimulus payment in the same or less time than it takes to pass the woefully inadequate COVID package. Also gets rid of the filibuster and is wildly popular.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Good morning, my fellow BJ jackals. My latests essay on Medium explores an alternative history where Hillary Clinton won the presidency. It’s depressing to think how devastating Clinton’s loss was to this country.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Baud

      BTW, while we correctly fret over Manchin and Sinema, we should note that the House Dems seem wholly unified despite their diverse ideology and reduced majority.  Kudos to them and Nancy Smash.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      artem1s

      @debbie:

      Any chance of sanctions?

      to hell with sanctions.  HLS should seize assets in US of the Crown Prince and those who helped murder Khashogghi until they are tried in the Hague for international war crimes.  The King should welcome the US efforts to defang the presumptive heir to the throne who will likely throw that country and the world into complete chaos.

      Reply

