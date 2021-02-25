Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Just a few bad apples.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

The math demands it!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Yes we did.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Not all heroes wear capes.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Everybody saw this coming.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You are here: Home / Civil Rights / LGBTQ Rights / LGBTQ Rights Are Human Rights / Thursday Evening Open Thread: Because It’s the Right Thing to Do

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Because It’s the Right Thing to Do

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

A possible explanation for MTG’s latest outbreak of public bigotry. Gonna be interesting, shall we say, for Sen. Krysten Sinema to reconcile her support for LGBTQ rights with her defense of the filibuster here…

The House voted Thursday to pass the Equality Act, a far-reaching measure that has been decades in the making and would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The legislation was passed by the House in 2019 but blocked in the Republican-led Senate. This time, Democrats control the White House, House and Senate. President Biden has signaled his support for the measure, but it still faces an uphill fight in the Senate, where it would need 60 votes to break a legislative filibuster.

“The Civil Rights Act is a sacred pillar of freedom in our country. It is not amended lightly,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a House floor speech Thursday afternoon. She thanked members of the Congressional Black Caucus who “gave their imprimatur to the opening of the Civil Rights Act to end discrimination against LGBTQ Americans.”

After a tense and often personal debate, the House voted 224 to 206 for the measure, with three Republicans joining all Democrats to vote yes…

The Equality Act has been a pillar of the LGBTQ civil rights movement since similar legislation was first discussed after the Stonewall riots in 1969. Democratic Rep. Bella Abzug of New York was the main sponsor of the Equality Act in 1974; other prominent supporters of the legislation included Rep. Ed Koch (D-N.Y.).

In the ensuing decades, public opinion has shifted dramatically toward support of such protections. More than 8 in 10 Americans favor laws that would protect LGBTQ people against discrimination in jobs, public accommodations and housing, according to a 2020 Public Religion Research Institute American Values Survey…

(Rep. Abzug, along with Rep. Shirley Chisholm, was my adolescent legislative hero. I’m glad she gets the credit she earned here.)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Brachiator
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • germy
  • Jeffro
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ned F.
  • Patricia Kayden
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    27Comments

    3. 3.

      Mike S (Now with a Democratic Congressperson!)

      We would never in a million years dream of adopting the 60-vote supermajority requirement if it was a newly proposed idea. Why is it  any better when it’s a bad old idea?

      ETA: Thrid  ETAA: Dry!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      germy

      Mitch McConnell tells Fox he'll support the Republican nominee in 2024, even if it's Trump.

      Just days ago, McConnell said Trump is "practically and morally responsible for provoking" the Capitol insurrection.

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 25, 2021

      Democrats fall in love. Republicans fall in line.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      germy

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:

      I’m so old I remember when Mitch said “Former President Trump’s actions preceding the riot were a disgraceful dereliction of duty.”

      And then Trump replied “Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”

      Twin deplorables.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @germy: McConnell also said he wouldn’t support a bipartisan inquiry into the January 6th insurrection. Let’s see if anyone holds him accountable for his multiple conflicting positions or if they just applaud his brilliant tap-dancing.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      @germy:

      Mitch McConnell tells Fox he’ll support the Republican nominee in 2024, even if it’s Trump.

      Just days ago, McConnell said Trump is “practically and morally responsible for provoking” the Capitol insurrection.

      McConnell has no morals. It is all about furthering his own power and GOP control of the government.

      Democrats fall in love. Republicans fall in line.

      I can’t respect the Republicans for their mindless “follow the leader” antics.

       

      Reply
    11. 11.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Mitch circling the wagons let’s us know that as much as the GOP hates itself right now, they hate us even more. Mitch’s Last Stand sounds like a noble and worthwhile goal, though.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      @germy: just saw that on Twitter.

      This *is* the GQP playbook: say one thing, then the other, lather, rinse, repeat ad infinitum.  The ultimate in gaslighting.

      “We thank president* trumpov for all that he has done for our party…nevertheless, he is a danger to our democracy…and yet, we must thank him for unifying our party and giving voice to so many…however, we must move on, as he clearly has multiple lawsuits/indictments that do not speak well of his character…”

      On and on, until he either keels over, is hauled away in chains, or someone new scumbag rises to the top and takes up the cause.  Anything but accountability, anything but letting their base realize they’ve been suckered, anything but relinquishing power.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Loving all the women and people of color on MSNBC these days. Even Michael Steele. He thought Trump was a funny antidote to liberals until Charlottesville then he had a come to Jesus moment.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: closing in on 2/3 of their party that feels that way, yup.

      Most Democrats say that they tend to view Republicans as political opponents. Most Republicans say that they tend to view Democrats as enemies.

      The gap between the two parties on this question is stark. There’s a 32-point difference on net between how Democrats view Republicans and vice versa, on a question positing that members of a political party might be viewed with overt hostility. It’s grim — and it is consistent with increasingly hostile partisan views over time.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Jeffro

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

       

      @Baud: quick scan says…yes, it’s conservative-leaning compared to the generations before and after it

      …pollsters who track the generations show Xers as more Republican than other groups. In the Morning Consult survey, for instance, Joe Biden has led consistently with baby boomers since the spring, while Generation X is the only generation with whom Trump occasionally pulls into a tie.

      Lovely.  My generation of Reagan Babies.

      Fortunately it’s just an average and there are plenty of us who didn’t buy into the nonsense…but plenty did.  =(

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.