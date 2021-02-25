Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They got nothin'

Maybe the GOP’s social media intern is experiencing a temporal anomaly, and that’s why he or she is denigrating Biden, who has been president for about 35 and 1/2 days, for not fulfilling a first 100 days campaign promise:

They got nothin'

Occam’s Razor compels me to go with plain old stupid here.

We (or at least I) tend to perceive Republicans as preternaturally powerful foes, and that’s not entirely unjustified since they so often manage to advance an unpopular and/or reactionary policy agenda despite representing a vastly smaller number of people in a so-called democracy. But we may be underestimating just how on the ropes the fuckers are right now.

Cases in point: the above intern time-traveling to scold Biden. Fox News running a segment that claims Joe and Jill Biden’s 44-year marriage is a PR stunt. Newsmax age-shaming the Bidens’ senior dog as “unpresidential.” It’s almost a cry for help, that level of petty bullshit.

Also, imagine if Democrats did this:

The Beltway press would be ripping into that party’s corpse like a flock of vultures on ripe roadkill. Even now, He Who Shall Not Be Named is “vetting” potential 2022 endorsees by sorting them into piles according to their level of enthusiasm for the stolen election lie. That practically guarantees a crop of nutter GOP candidates who will make it harder for Republicans to claw back Congressional power.

Let me hasten to add that I am not counting chickens here! The past several years demonstrated to me that the country is more stupid and broken than I suspected, and I’ll never trust us again. But I can’t help noticing that Republicans keep doubling down on injecting bleach. Open thread!

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      rikyrah

      When they messed with the dog, you knew for certain that they didn’t have shyt.

       

      and when did 46 promise to open up schools in the first 100 days?

      that’s a damn lie.

    4. 4.

      worn

      Note to Watergirl: after testing Firefox a couple of days ago & finding no issues with the commenting system, I posted the comment above and experienced the some of the same wonky behaviors as other commenters has previously commented upon a few days ago. It’s always something, isn’t it?

    7. 7.

      Cheryl Rofer

      @rikyrah: Here’s what he promised:

      Joe Biden pledged Tuesday to bring the coronavirus pandemic under enough control to open most of the nation’s schools during his first 100 days as president — going much further on the issue than he has in the past, even while warning that the U.S. is facing a “dark winter.”

      The president-elect said that promise is dependent on Congress providing sufficient funding to protect returning students, teachers and campus staff.

      As usual, the Republicans leave out the qualifications.

    9. 9.

      Old School

      @rikyrah:

      and when did 46 promise to open up schools in the first 100 days?

      Here’s what he said:

      Biden, Dec. 29: Another 100-day challenge is opening most of our K-8 schools by the end of the first 100 days in the spring. Look, we can only do that if Congress provides the necessary funding, so we get the schools, districts, communities, and states the resources they need for those so many things that aren’t there already in a tight budget. They need funding for testing to help reopen schools, more funding for transportation so students can maintain social distances on buses, they need it for school building for additional cleaning service, protective equipment, ventilation systems. This is going to require an additional tens of billions of dollars to get this done.

    10. 10.

      A Ghost to Most

      They got nuthin’, and they don’t care. Pointing out their hypocrisy doesn’t mean a thing to them, other than taking up space in your head, which is “owning the libs”. You can’t shame fascists.

    11. 11.

      mrmoshpotato

      @rikyrah:

      They don’t have anything. Period. 

      Damnation where damnation is due – they do have “Tax cuts for the rich, and fuck everyone else!” They’ve had that for 40+ years, and it’s something. 😁

    12. 12.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Steeplejack (phone): I agree, that even after being left noseless from being POWned by a preteen, Voldermort was vastly more competent that Donald Drumf, but what’s wrong with “That Useless Daughter Fucking Son of Douche”?

    13. 13.

      Roger Moore

       

      Occam’s Razor compels me to go with plain old stupid here.

      My copy of Occam’s Razor goes with dishonest rather than stupid. They know damn well it’s been less than 100 days, but they and the people they’re speaking to aren’t interested in the truth. They just want an excuse to criticize, and it doesn’t really matter whether that criticism is in any way connected to reality.

    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      Fox News running a segment that claims Joe and Jill Biden’s 44-year marriage is a PR stunt.

      Now that’s a long con that we can all admire. Not quite at the level of Barack Obama faking the evidence of his own birth, but getting close.

