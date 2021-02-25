Maybe the GOP’s social media intern is experiencing a temporal anomaly, and that’s why he or she is denigrating Biden, who has been president for about 35 and 1/2 days, for not fulfilling a first 100 days campaign promise:

Occam’s Razor compels me to go with plain old stupid here.

We (or at least I) tend to perceive Republicans as preternaturally powerful foes, and that’s not entirely unjustified since they so often manage to advance an unpopular and/or reactionary policy agenda despite representing a vastly smaller number of people in a so-called democracy. But we may be underestimating just how on the ropes the fuckers are right now.

Cases in point: the above intern time-traveling to scold Biden. Fox News running a segment that claims Joe and Jill Biden’s 44-year marriage is a PR stunt. Newsmax age-shaming the Bidens’ senior dog as “unpresidential.” It’s almost a cry for help, that level of petty bullshit.

Also, imagine if Democrats did this:

Q: Do you believe former President Trump should speaking at CPAC? McCarthy: "Yes he should." Cheney: "That's up to CPAC….I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future of the party or the country." McCarthy: "On that high note, thank you very much." pic.twitter.com/U8JS8A8MVk — Poli Alert (@polialertcom) February 24, 2021

The Beltway press would be ripping into that party’s corpse like a flock of vultures on ripe roadkill. Even now, He Who Shall Not Be Named is “vetting” potential 2022 endorsees by sorting them into piles according to their level of enthusiasm for the stolen election lie. That practically guarantees a crop of nutter GOP candidates who will make it harder for Republicans to claw back Congressional power.

Let me hasten to add that I am not counting chickens here! The past several years demonstrated to me that the country is more stupid and broken than I suspected, and I’ll never trust us again. But I can’t help noticing that Republicans keep doubling down on injecting bleach. Open thread!