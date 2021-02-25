Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Too inconsequential to be sued

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

What fresh hell is this?

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

The revolution will be supervised.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Reality always wins in the end.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Rep Green Brings It

Open Thread: Rep Green Brings It

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: ,

I felt this was incredibly powerful.

I’ve been having a week…I won’t bore you with it. But I’m sure sad it’s not Friday.

Open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • AnotherBruce
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • HinTN
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Just Chuck
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • mali muso
  • Mike J
  • mrmoshpotato
  • The Moar You Know
  • VOR
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      HinTN

      Have you, at long last sir, no shame. Brought down McCarthy, maybe it’ll wake up America. Nah ..

      ETA – Oh well, the vagaries of memory, “At long last, have you left no sense of decency?”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Another Scott

      Really excellent.

      It’s long past time that sensible people push back on those citing “God” this and “God” that for policies that damage the commonweal for the rest of us.

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Just Chuck

      The only concept of shame these people know is that we’re supposed be ashamed for not being rich white christian males.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Barbara

      We live in a secular democracy and your personal rights should not depend on other people’s views on what God thinks.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      mali muso

      That’s the kind of righteous anger I am here for.

      I’m also loving this FB post from my awesome House Rep Jennifer Wexton

      There’s a disgusting display of bigotry today led by the new House Minority Leader Majorie Taylor Greene (Q-No Committees).

      To every Trans kid & person out there, please know that you are loved and supported.

      I’ll be holding you all in my heart during our vote today.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Moar You Know

      There’s a disgusting display of bigotry today led by the new House Minority Leader Majorie Taylor Greene (Q-No Committees).

      @mali muso: No wonder you love her.  Three smackdowns in one twenty word sentence has to be some kind of world record.  I’m very impressed.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Mike J:

      An old anti-gay trope is “God made Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve.”

      Who do they think did make Adam and Steve?

      People who wanted the first woman to be Stevie Nicks? :)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.