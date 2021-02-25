WOW: Rep. Al Green (D-TX)amazing response to GOP Rep Greg Steube who said God opposes transgender rights: "You used God to enslave my foreparents. You used God to segregate me in schools. You used God to put me in the back of he bus. Have you no shame?" pic.twitter.com/nrjVAgg6t3

