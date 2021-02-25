On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

way2blue

After Siracusa, we drove west across Sicily to Agrigento. And again struggled with navigation. Most road signs again had several towns listed, and often not any that we recognized. We’d drive into a vlllage to find no road signs at all. One village, we kept to what we thought was the main road but found ourselves headed downhill on a narrow road of hairpin turns making it impossible to turn around. The road kept getting narrower and rougher, then around one turn was a parked van for an electrical company facing uphill. A relief, because I figured if they had come from below—there had to be a way through.