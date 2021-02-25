Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Everybody saw this coming.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

What fresh hell is this?

Shocking, but not surprising

No one could have predicted…

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The math demands it!

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – way2blue – Agrigento / Villa Romana Del Casale, Sicily

On The Road – way2blue – Agrigento / Villa Romana Del Casale, Sicily

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

way2blue

After Siracusa, we drove west across Sicily to Agrigento.  And again struggled with navigation.  Most road signs again had several towns listed, and often not any that we recognized.  We’d drive into a vlllage to find no road signs at all.  One village, we kept to what we thought was the main road but found ourselves headed downhill on a narrow road of hairpin turns making it impossible to turn around.  The road kept getting narrower and rougher, then around one turn was a parked van for an electrical company facing uphill.  A relief, because I figured if they had come from below—there had to be a way through.

On The Road - way2blue - Agrigento / Villa Romana Del Casale, Sicily 7
VALLE DEI TEMPLI, AGRIMENTO

Valle dei Templi (Valley of the Temples) is just west of the town of Agrigento.  As you can see it’s not actually a valley, rather a ridge with seven Greek temples constructed during the 6th & 5th centuries BC.  We stayed in a small hotel built around a 16th century watch tower which had been constructed for protection against Turkish invasions.  Our window looked across to this ridge, with the main temple illuminated at night.

On The Road - way2blue - Agrigento / Villa Romana Del Casale, Sicily 6
TEMPIO DELLA CONCORDIA, VALLE DEI TEMPLI

Tempio della Concordia (Temple of Concordia) built ~440 BC, together with the Parthenon, is considered one of the best perserved Doric temples in the world.  Because the local stone wasn’t the favored white marble, most of the temple was orIginally covered with white stucco.

On The Road - way2blue - Agrigento / Villa Romana Del Casale, Sicily 5
TEMPIO DI HERA LACINIA, VALLE DEI TEMPLI

Remains of Tempio di Hera Lacinia (Temple of Hera Lacinia), built ~450 BC.

On The Road - way2blue - Agrigento / Villa Romana Del Casale, Sicily 4
STATUA DI ICARO CADUTO, VALLE DEI TEMPLI

Statua di Icaro Caduto (fallen Icarus), a mesmerizing bronze statue created by the Polish sculptor Igor Mitoraj and installed in a fitting location as In mythology, Agrigento was founded by Daedalus & his son Icarus following their flight from Crete.  Thus, Icarus ‘with the broken wing’ lies discarded on the ground adjacent to the Temple of Concordia.

On The Road - way2blue - Agrigento / Villa Romana Del Casale, Sicily 3
SCALA DEI TURCHI, REALMONTE

Scala dei Turchi (Turkish Steps) is a bluff of marl, west of Agrigento, resembling a giant stairway from the sea to the clifftop.  Apparently Saracen pirates docked their ships by the scala, and climbed these steps to raid nearby villages, hence the watch towers.  The marl was slippery when wet, and some kids used a puddle to ‘whitewash’ each other…

On The Road - way2blue - Agrigento / Villa Romana Del Casale, Sicily 2
PALAESTRA, VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE

On our drive back to Catania, we stopped at the Villa Romana del Casale—thought to have been the country retreat of Marcus Aurelius Maximianus, Rome’s co-emperor during the reign of Diocletian (AD 286–305).  Rooms in the villa are floored with elaborate, beautifully preserved Roman mosaics—more than 37,000 sq ft of mosaic—most depicting scenes from Roman life.  We viewed the mosaics from a network of catwalks above the rooms.

On The Road - way2blue - Agrigento / Villa Romana Del Casale, Sicily 1
SALA DELLE DIECI RAGAZZE, VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE

Sala delle Dieci Ragazze (Chamber of the Ten Maidens or Room of the Gymnasts) was my husband’s favorite…  from Wikipedia »  “women athletes are shown competing in sports that include weight-lifting, discus throwing, running, and ball-games.  A toga-wearing official on the bottom left holds the victor’s trophies (a crown and a palm frond), and the victor herself appears crowned in the centre of the mosaic.”

On The Road - way2blue - Agrigento / Villa Romana Del Casale, Sicily
VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE

A close-up to show some of the amazing detail.  These mosaics are attributed to skilled North African artists, because the use of color wasn’t typical in Roman mosaics during this era.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Mary G

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      Those are great, especially the Icarus sculpture, the lady athletes, and the mosaics. It’s amazing to think how long it’s all been preserved it such good condition.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.