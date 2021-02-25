Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Local Color

Thanks to geg6 for the guest post.   I wanted to write about a couple of local stories, one from NY and one from SD.

If you’ve seen “Pretend It’s a City”, Martin Scorsese’s interviews with Fran Lebowitz, you might remember that Fran said that she’s decided that any accusations about sexual assault or harrassment made by a woman should be considered true until proven false, just to make up for the thousands of years where the opposite was assumed.  (That’s a bad paraphrase but I couldn’t find a clip.)

Anyway, with that in mind, here are the details of an accusation against Andrew Cuomo, by former aide Lindsey Boylan, in her own words.  She first made the accusations around Christmas last year.  Do I believe them?  Yes, even without resorting to the Lebowitz doctrine.

I haven’t written much about Jason Ravnsborg, the Republican Attorney General of South Dakota (for now).  Ravnsborg was driving home to Pierre from a political event in Redfield, when he struck and killed a pedestrian just outside Highmore.  Ravnsborg says he believed he had struck a deer. The sheriff of Hyde County, SD (where Highmore is located) responded to the incident and gave Ravnsborg a vehicle to drive home.  The next day, Ravnsborg and an aide discovered the body of Joseph Boever, in the ditch.

Ravnsborg’s story never made sense — hitting a deer and hitting a human will cause two different kinds of damage, and I think most of us would spend more than a couple of seconds looking for what we had hit, if we were in the same position.   Because of his position, investigators from North Dakota and prosecutors from other counties investigated.  Last week, prosecutors charged Ravnsborg with three distracted driving misdemeanors.  Under South Dakota law, he could not be charged with vehicular homicide because that charge requires evidence of intoxication.  It doesn’t sound like he was drinking (witnesses at the dinner testified to that effect).

Yesterday, his interviews with the North Dakota investigators came out, and all I can say is that it sure sounds like he should have known he hit a person, not an animal.  First, he was outside his lane, in the shoulder, when he hit Boever.  Boever’s glasses, broken in half, were found in Ravnsborg’s vehicle.  As one of the investigators pointed out, Ravnsborg should have seen the glasses when he reached over to open his glove box to retrieve his insurance.   Boever was carrying a flashlight which ended up on the ground, still shining.  Ravnsborg denies seeing it.  Though he initially denied it, when faced with evidence, Ravnsborg basically admitted that he was on his smartphone checking email when he hit Boever.

The really jaw-dropping part of this whole story is that Ravnsborg apparently thinks he can stay on as AG.  Governor Kristi Noem has taken a brief respite from appearing on Fox News and bowing down before Trump to call for Ravnsborg’s resignation.  Impeachment articles have been introduced in the legislature, and Republicans and Democrats support them.  Since I’m hearing that Ravnsborg is pretty incompetent, it may well be that he’s holding onto his job for a little while just to keep getting a paycheck.  What will happen to the Hyde County Sheriff, who’s looking more and more like a co-conspirator, remains to be seen.

    2. 2.

      Comrade Colette

      That poor man – Boever, I mean.

      The arrogance of a white male Republican lawyer can simply never be overestimated.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      The story about Jason Ravnsborg is both completely appalling and completely unsurprising

      ETA: do we have a term for being Third?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Humdog

      Both the AG and the Sheriff left a wounded man to die by the side of the road? Or maybe had to pull the man’s head out of the AG’s windshield?

      I am not nearly old enough to be saying “whatever happened to having a sense of shame”!

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @geg6: One of the stories I read yesterday had some official saying “his face was in your windshield”.  There’s no way this guy didn’t know.

      Texting while driving is a BFD in Illinois, in that state they apparently don’t care?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Feathers

      The Ravnsborg story is pure film noir, all the way. The cops say his cell phone data shows him standing by the body that night. Honestly, I wouldn’t trust the testimony of the people he had dinner with. There would be just too much pressure to bend the truth. Someone was arrested for drunk driving after leaving a poker party at then Governor Weld’s house. The term “amber-colored liquid” thus entered the political lexicon of Massachusetts. Weld was re-elected. I think the glasses on the car floor are the bone saw of this scandal. The detail that won’t leave people’s mind.

      And Fran Lebowitz is right about believing women. Do victims lie about rape? The question should be do men lie about raping people? Yes, you do need to check the story, but actual false ones do fall apart fairly quickly. And “not enough evidence to bring charges” does not mean exonerated. And yes, rapes happen in all gender configurations, but pretending that the vast majority are men raping women.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      Under South Dakota law, he could not be charged with vehicular homicide because that charge requires evidence of intoxication.

      So, if you’re completely sober and you completely deliberately run someone down, that’s all good?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: One of the states in that general vicinity tried to pass a law making it legal for drivers to run over protestors blocking the road. Might have been Montana, not SD.

      Reply

