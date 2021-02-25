Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Canada Man

For some reason ‘Kill my chickens, and I will resort to humiliating you on camera’ seems very… appropriate?

    1. 1.

      tokyokie

      I’ve got a couple of meezers who are dependent upon me for food and shelter, but when they do something naughty, I sigh and clean up the damage, BECAUSE THEY’RE FUCKING CATS AND DON’T OBEY! And this hoser is lecturing a large, wild cat. Oy

       

      Oh, and Frist!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anne Laurie

      @tokyokie: To be fair, I’ve known cases where humiliation worked to discourage a domestic cat from repeating undesirable-to-human behaviors!

      The infamous God Bottle (spray bottle filled with water), as a deterrent to counter-surfing or curtain-climbing, for example.

      And in my experience, meezers (Siamese) are much more susceptible to humiliation-retraining than Maine Coons.  Coon cats just DO NOT GIVE A SH*T about our so-called ‘humiliation’, it’s not *their* problem that we humans can’t take a joke.

      But even in my misspent youth, I’d never have had the presence of mind to try it on a lynx, or even a bobcat…

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      @Anne Laurie

      I’d never have had the presence of mind to try it on a lynx

      Tick them off enough and you’re dealing with hyper lynx.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Amir Khalid

      In 16 years, I only ever yelled at Bianca once: when she was little and tried to get up on the dinner table. It was our first week together or thereabouts, and I didn’t have a Spray Bottle of Watery Death handy. It worked: she never tried it again. (I like to think she forgave me.)​

      Reply
    8. 8.

      montanareddog

      Well, I am afraid that asshole pissed me right off

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cckids

      As teens, my kids had a friend who lived out in rural Nevada; she was an excellent competitive skeet shooter and also had a passel of cats, both indoor and barn kitties. One morning, hearing squalling from outside, she ran out & found a bobcat dragging off one of the barn cats. She grabbed one of her guns, went out & whacked it and scolded it until it dropped her cat.

      Her dad asked (in disbelief) why she didn’t just shoot the bobcat. She replied, in horror, “It’s a cat too! I didn’t want to hurt it!”

      Both kitties were fine.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      montanareddog

      @Anne Laurie: I take it that cats in general cannot stand the feeling of sprayed liquid? I once used a spray bottle of anti-tick/flea liquid on our rescue tabby when she was little and much skin and hair flew. Ever since then, when I use a spray bottle on the orchids, she shoots off up the stairs and hides.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dan B

      I’ve been outpatient for IV antibiotics twice, actually four visits the first time – one bite, four jabs, from my kitties.  I guess I should have grabbed them by the scruff.  The second culprit currently let’s me pick him up now that he’s decided I can be trained for useful things like back massage and purr inducing skritches.  It’s like graduating basic training with one session of crawling under barbed wire, aka CLAWS!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      @cckids:

      Her dad asked (in disbelief) why she didn’t just shoot the bobcat. She replied, in horror, “It’s a cat too! I didn’t want to hurt it!”

      I understand her thinking and sympathise with it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      prostratedragon

      @Anne Laurie:  I taught a kitten not to scratch by showing him the cut and whimpering and lecturing a little like the lynx man. It really worked, and he did seem rather crestfallen.

      Don’t know if I’d have caught a lynx, though, that’s boss.

      Edit: Oh yeah, he was Siamese. A pretty old-style guy.

      Reply

