Former Guy's Tax Returns Turned Over to Manhattan DA

The Former Guy’s tax returns have been turned over to District Attorney Cyrus Vance in Manhattan.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has taken possession of former president Donald Trump’s tax returns and a wealth of other financial data deemed central to prosecutors’ ongoing criminal case, officials confirmed Thursday.

The transfer, involving millions of pages of records, occurred Monday after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the former president’s last-ditch bid to shield his financial records from the district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr. (D).

In a statement, a spokesman for Vance’s office, Danny Frost, confirmed that Trump’s longtime accounting firm, Mazars, had complied with the subpoena after 18 months of delay while the former president’s lawyers fought tooth and nail to keep the information private. The transfer occurred within hours of the Supreme Court’s one-line order, Frost said.

My favorite line from the article:

Trump faces unprecedented legal jeopardy for a former president.

This makes me ridiculously happy.

To use a favorite phrase of former boss of mine:  I hope the former guy is as nervous as a goose shitting peach pits.

Open thread.

    67Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      @Just Chuck: Maybe he’s trying to redeem himself.  Or maybe the spotlight is too strong?

      The article said the documents were turned over within hours of the judge’s ruling, so that’s good.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Trump faces unprecedented legal jeopardy for a former president.

      I’ll believe it when I see it. We have two strong tendencies in our system. One is to never hold Republicans accountable. The other is to move past unpleasantness as if it never happened because “the system” is presumed to not be able to withstand the upheaval.

      As a side note, we already know Trump is guilty of the crime that put Cohen in the slammer. He’s unindicted co-conspirator #1. Why isn’t anything moving on that front? See my first paragraph.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MattF

      Millions of pages… is a lot of pages. I suspect that someone’s porn stash got swept into the archive.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Just Some Fuckhead: Trump + Jan 6 blew through that.

      They got away with stuff, and got away with more stuff.  They thought they were invincible, and they went too far.  I believe there will be consequences, if only to get him the hell off the field for 2024.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @WaterGirl: Ima remain skeptical. Hope is for children and fools, like my grandma used to say. She was given six months to live with a heart problem and promptly got run over crossing the road

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Redshift

      @Just Some Fuckhead:

      As a side note, we already know Trump is guilty of the crime that put Cohen in the slammer. He’s unindicted co-conspirator #1. Why isn’t anything moving on that front? See my first paragraph. 

      I believe I have read that is part of this investigation, but I don’t have a reference handy.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Redshift: That investigation is already done. It was completed when they convicted Michael Cohen. They didn’t charge Trump because of the (wrong) opinion you can’t indict a sitting president. He is not a sitting president any more. This is an easy lay-up.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      germy

      To use a favorite phrase of former boss of mine:  I hope the former guy is as nervous as a goose shitting peach pits.

      As nervous as a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs.

      As nervous as a turkey in November

      As nervous as a Christian Scientist with a severed artery.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Mo Salad

      @NotMax: You’d be surprised how quickly our CPA firm adapted to a virtual office once the pandemic hit. It is mostly paperless now. Most clients scan stuff at home and upload it to a portal. If they drop off or mail paper, our skeleton staff that is still in the office scans it for us.

      If Trump did all this stuff in 2022, instead of 2012, they’d just hand over a 4TB backup drive with .pdfs and QuickBooks (or equivalent) files.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Mag

      @Joseph A Miller: Absolutely. Vance is part of the reason why the Trumps keep getting away with their crime spree. For examples:

      Vance is known for protecting elite criminals. Among those he aided are Weinstein, Epstein, Strauss-Kahn, and Donald Jr and Ivanka Trump. Temper your expectations.” — Sarah Kendzior

      “In 2010, Ivanka and Don Jr were nearly indicted for felony fraud. The district attorney who dropped the case — after a hefty donation from Trump’s lawyer — was Cy Vance.” — Sarah Kendzior

      Reply
    34. 34.

      What Have the Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Things are starting to get interesting. I expect a lot of other Attorneys general may also be asking for those returns now.

      Off topic but after reading the guest post on college financial aid, I will never cease to be amazed that a mook from West Virginia with a talent for righteous political rants and a love of pet rescue has built a blog filled with policy experts of various sort with a side of snark-tastic pot shot takers extraordinaire.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      RaflW

      Thinking back to the days of his ’16 campaign, and the long-rumored (and believable) notion that the run was a scam to elevate his visibility and that he intended to lose, but then snipe at Hillary for four years of inflated grift, well, this document transfer is a delicious moment.

      After four years of incredible damage after the “dog caught the bumper”, he is about to be in a world of hurt.

      I can’t even imagine (but maybe I’ll try) the howls of rage and deep, deep panic in Mar-a-NoGo. Hah.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Steeplejack

      @Mag:

      Vance has to move forward. The glare of the public spotlight is too great now. The Trumps et al. can’t fly under the radar to the extent that they did before 2016.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Martin

      I would like to say that it’s more than a bit impolite to reject someone’s name and invent a new one for them – just like with pronouns. The court has made it clear he is to be referred to as ‘Individual 1’.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @Mo Salad:

      You’d be surprised how quickly our CPA firm adapted to a virtual office once the pandemic hit. 

      We were talking to an advisor of my org who is a big shot with a national cable company. We asked him when he was looking to get back to “normal”  and he said they had targeted some date in the summer. But, he quickly added, there’s no reason to get back to normal because work from home is working splendidly and it’s saving them a ton of money.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Amir Khalid

      @germy:
      Trump is not and never has been a real leader of the party. He’s just leading it the way Rosie Ruiz led the Boston Marathon. It’s damning that anyone in the Republican party believes that that’s all leadership is. ​

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ken

      @MattF: Millions of pages… is a lot of pages.

      You have to remember that (assuming the DA is right) those represent at least three sets of books – the ones for his creditors, the ones for the internal revenue, and the real ones. Given the level of corruption we’ve come to expect, there may be others. I wouldn’t be surprised if every loan application had a different set of numbers.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      @zhena gogolia: As someone who has worked from home going on almost a year now, I don’t share your fear. I’m much more productive, in large part because I’m not jacked up all day every day by people in the office requesting that I help them solve their issue because that’s easier than figuring it out themselves.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Ken

      @Just Some Fuckhead: I took zhena’s fear to reflect investments in commercial properties. The slow death of malls and brick-and-mortar was bad; having a lot of companies decide they don’t need office space would be much worse.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Fair EconomistI

      @James E Powell:

      Every time I quote Sarah Kendzior here, I get scolded.

      Why is that?

      Kendzior claims Pelosi is working for the Russians. Seriously. Either she’s got some screws loose or she’s working for somebody unsavory.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Fair EconomistI

      @Just Chuck:

      Isn’t Vance the guy who let Epstein skate in the past? And likely T too?

      Yes, but he has a competitive election coming up this year. He’s in big trouble at the ballot box if he doesn’t have an indictment on Trump filed before the vote.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      The Moar You Know

      Trump is not and never has been a real leader of the party.

      @Amir Khalid:  I agree.  He’s a fad, a fad that was never that cool to start with and seriously started to go down the toilet in 2020.

      Jim Jordan and the other morons braying obeisance to the former guy are like kids who are still playing with a fidget spinner.  Everyone else is moving on.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Fair EconomistI

      @MattF:

      Millions of pages… is a lot of pages. I suspect that someone’s porn stash got swept into the archive.

      My brother once defended a big corporate fraud case, although much smaller than the combination of all of Trump’s operations, and he says there were more than a million pages. Accounting generates lots of paperwork.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Another Scott

      @Mo Salad: It does say “millions of pages of records” which one could take to mean that it indeed is already electronic versions of paper copies.

      I assume that if the stuff isn’t digital already, it will be before the end of the week.  (And what financial outfit in the 21st century is going to be working with paper anyway??)

      1 million sheets is 2000 reams @ roughly 5 pounds a ream = 5 x 2000 = 10,000 pounds.

      If there are paper versions at the accountants’ office, presumably they’re under seal now for final integrity checks, if necessary.

      Cheers,
      Scott.
      (“Just my guess.”)

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Mag

      @Fair EconomistI: Not quite, she has called into question the donations from Russians, such as Blavatnik, connected to organized crime to the DCCC. She thinks Pelosi isn’t aggressive enough and links the campaign cash as a probable cause. She also believes U.S. institutions have largely failed, for the most part, and cannot be relied to “save” the nation from a dictatorship. In her most recent book, Kendzior documents her assertion that Trump, et al is part of larger international crime syndicate closely tied to Russian oligarchs.

      Her’s what she tweeted regarding Pelosi:
      “I actually never said Pelosi was a Russian asset. I was asked point blank, and said no, she’s not. Her cultists create this rumor to distract from genuine disturbing things Pelosi’s done, mostly involving donors.”

      I’m certain her use of “cultist” won’t be in fashion. Anyway, I don’t read BJ tea leave so closely that I knew before I posted that she was a pariah here.

      If I had known, I would have found other sources indicating we should not expect great things out of Cy Vance regarding Trump, since Kendzior obviously is distracting from the main message.

      Reply

