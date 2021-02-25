Fun fact: the covid crisis has produced over 1200 new words in German over the past year. Personal favourites are coronamüde (tired of covid) & Impfneid (envy of those who have been vaccinated). — Liz Hicks (@LizHcks) February 21, 2021





The US only administered 855,000 vaccine shots yesterday, bringing the total to 65.0 million, or 19.6 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average dropped to 1.28 million shots per day. 13.4% of Americans have received at least one shot; 6.0% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/lnKePTPwOd — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 24, 2021

Helping people find #Covid19 vaccines is the aim of a CDC-backed site. https://t.co/hBfYr9uerK is an ambitious but limited attempt to simplify Americans’ search for shots https://t.co/JfgYwySw9N — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 25, 2021

The US had +71,054 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total to nearly 28.9 million. The 7-day moving average rose back above 70,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/ZRqDDPG4Qj — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 24, 2021

Advice from a COVID *and* Ebola survivor:

Are you wondering which #COVID19 vaccine you should get?!? Get any one you can, as soon as you can! — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) February 25, 2021

======

WELCOME to the world's most vaccinated economy, where the reopening is starting…slow. Half-filled theaters, 30k-seat soccer arenas that won't open for just 500 fans, a restaurant menu with 5 dishes instead of usual 20 Hope you'll read my report: https://t.co/hthRrvqoWc — Ivan Levingston (@IvanLevingston) February 23, 2021

Russia on Thursday confirmed 11,198 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 4,212,100https://t.co/MQGenZjl7H — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 25, 2021

The Swedish government said on Wednesday it would reduce opening hours for all restaurants, bars and cafes as well as tighten limits on the number of people allowed in shops as it seeks to ward off a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.​ https://t.co/OJlYd3fBT9 — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) February 25, 2021

Businesses in Russia are still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, with one in ten firms is preparing to close, a new government survey has shownhttps://t.co/dBIfZWoHCS — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 25, 2021

India's health workers balk at taking homegrown COVID-19 vaccine https://t.co/xvwVfCH7rl pic.twitter.com/g6gc7MTpof — Reuters (@Reuters) February 25, 2021

Qantas Airways chief executive Alan Joyce says he doesn't expect his airline will resume international travel except for New Zealand until late October, after the Australian population is vaccinated for COVID-19. https://t.co/6zuB8ulWSy — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2021

Brazil has approved Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID vaccine for widespread use. Brazil has vaccinated about 5.9 million people so far, or 2.8% of its population of 212 million people. It has been using a Chinese-developed vax & Oxford/AstraZeneca doses https://t.co/LeVsevHOn5 pic.twitter.com/CBKqWZq2UC — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 24, 2021

Guatemalans are outraged by fake Covid tests. A private Guatemala company says it bought 30k tests from a U.S. firm, which now denies having sold them. The tests & testing materials cost the Central American country's Health Ministry almost $1 million https://t.co/kD1JP4Quwo pic.twitter.com/zaJaoDf89J — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 24, 2021

Covid-19 has ended a decade of progress in school nutrition, WFP says https://t.co/8ZgTEF41fh — Telegraph Global Health Security (@TelGlobalHealth) February 24, 2021

COVID variants are playing a role in slowing air traffic. The Internat'l Air Transport Association says "this is because govts have tightened travel restrictions in response to new COVID19 variants." Globally airlines lost ~$510 billion in sales last year https://t.co/yBDD9LwT1e pic.twitter.com/vBSBec9P9n — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 24, 2021

======

New: FDA review of Johnson & Johnson Covid single-shot vaccine finds it safe, effective and that it *completely prevented hospitalizations and deaths* in a large clinical trial. https://t.co/VZpOWR2bH3 — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) February 24, 2021

From a thread with lots of details & links:

This Friday the #Vaccines & Related Biological Prods Adv Comm meets @US_FDA to review & vote on the J&J #COVID19 #vaccine — it will be online & on CSpan. Key documents are here https://t.co/4m0b3NVueB

And this @NYTScience graphic shows you how it works. https://t.co/1QkY9JB527 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 24, 2021

My takeaway: It's not as effective as the 2-dose mRNA #COVID19 #vaccines from @moderna_tx & @pfizer . But the J&J vax seems powerful, safe, can be kept in routine fridges, requires only 1 dose — So it has a real, positive role to play in the #pandemic. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 25, 2021

Right now, it is extraordinarily difficult to compare COVID vaccines. Despite the widespread roll-out of several different types, it could be months before they can be ranked https://t.co/HK07pjKrdL — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 24, 2021

Moderna says new version of its vaccine that' under development is tailored to quell infection by the South African variant https://t.co/j6pGTu8yG8 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 25, 2021

How to Track Viral Variants

The emergence of potentially more dangerous SARS-CoV-2 variants highlights the urgency of viral surveillance efforts.https://t.co/NHJGLfDmF9 — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) February 24, 2021

What do you need if you're trying to decipher the mysteries of a virus like #SARS2? Data, data, data! @svscarpino & crew, with a big assist from @Google is launching a website with anonymized data from 5M patients in 160 countries, @KatieMPalmer reports. https://t.co/pJNPh0XQwQ — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 24, 2021

Study finds people with SARSCoV2 antibodies may have low risk of future infection. These people appear to be protected against being reinfection, at least for a few months, according to a newly published study from the National Cancer Institute https://t.co/BoQuJNhBCj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 24, 2021

Excess deaths need to be quoted far more often. Too many people have been fooled by bad information and anecdotal evidence that covid cases are miscounted due to x, y, and z. This data is super clear and obvious that covid has been extremely deadly — Chas M (@ChasNBA) February 24, 2021

======

New research shows California #coronavirus variant is more transmissible. Detected earlier this winter, it became dominant & now makes up more than half the infections in 44 counties. Scientists believe it should be declared a “variant of concern" https://t.co/M7WfoXOyVj — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 25, 2021

California's coronavirus death toll has topped 50,000 as Los Angeles County updated its count using backlogged records. https://t.co/DUFvrgLahX — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2021

A new #coronavirus variant is spreading in New York. It possesses a mutation thought to help the virus dodge the immune system. The variant is dubbed B.1.526, & 1st appeared in samples collected in NYC in November https://t.co/PPqrHzUx80 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 25, 2021

US parents conflicted over sending kids back to school https://t.co/EQtH1k2Z2f — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 24, 2021

This is interesting, but really what matters is what do _parents_ think. Some 70 year old white guy can have his opinions, but he doesn’t have his kid’s skin in the game. https://t.co/ORoSkdpTy5 — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 24, 2021