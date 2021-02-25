Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Feb. 24-25

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, Feb. 24-25

by | 13 Comments

Advice from a COVID *and* Ebola survivor:

From a thread with lots of details & links:

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 144. Reported deaths at 1124. Positivity at 2%
      225 cases in the hospital, 68 in the ICU
      41% hospital beds available, 37% ICU beds available.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 2/24 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Hebei Province

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported that 71 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 63 domestic confirmed cases (56 moderate and 7 mild) & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • At Xingtai, 7 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 3 domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Shijiazhuang, 64 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are 60 confirmed cases & 4 asymptomatic cases.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Provincial Health Commission reported that 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 3 domestic confirmed (all moderate) & 13 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • At Suihua, 3 confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 3 domestic confirmed & 8 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • At Harbin, there are currently 5 asymptomatic cases there.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Provincial Heath Commission reported that 5 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 20 domestic confirmed (1 critical, 12 moderate and 7 mild) & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases:

      • At Tonghua, 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 20 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Changchun, 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There is currently 1 domestic asymptomatic case in the city.

       

      Imported Cases

      On 2/24 China reported 7 new imported confirmed cases, 9 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from the US, the UAE & Sri Lanka; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 confirmed case (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from Myanmar
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from the UAE; 1 asymptomatic case, a foreign national returning from Nepal
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Equitorial Guinea (via Paris CdG); 1 asymptomatic case, no information released, yet
      • Qingdao in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Tanzanian crew member off a cargo ship (last ports of call at Hong Kong and the Philippines); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      • Yantai in Shandong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Tajikistan; the case arrived at Guangzhou in Guangdong Province on 2/2, went through 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 2/17 the case flew to Yantai and reinterred centralized quarantine, the tested positive on 2/24
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, 2 Chinese and 1 foreign nationals returning from Pakistan
      • Hangzhou in Zhenjiang Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 each returning from Turkey & Iran

       

      Overall in China, 96 confirmed cases recovered, 20 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 1 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 292 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 281 active confirmed cases in the country (174 imported), 1 is in critical/serious condition (none imported), 279 asymptomatic cases (256 imported), 4 suspect cases (all imported). 8,098 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/25 Hong Kong reported 13 new cases, 1 imported (from Indonesia) & 12 domestic (3 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified).

      Geminid

      Yesterday I caught some of Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s Covid briefing and news conference. He reviewed progress on vaccination, emphasizing that we are at a critical phase in combatting the disease and that it was no time to let our guard down. Northam also pointed out that 500,000 Virginians have been diagnosed with Covid-19 (he is one of them), and an estimated 500,000 have had the disease and did not know it. This is out of a population of about 8.5 million. On the relative merits of different vaccines, Northam said “the best vaccine is the one you get.”

      I’ve noticed that masking and other social distancing measures have increased in my rural county. Masking at the Ruckersville Walmart is nearly 100%, up from 85-90% in the fall. Covid-19 has pretty much gotten everywhere now, and seeing is believing.

      Lavocat

      Language is a dynamic, living being which, paradoxically, comes most alive during periods of massive upheaval and death. But, it makes sense, really: novel events occur and language has to have the facility to adapt so as to better explain new concepts. It would be very interesting to see a comparative analysis of “pandemic-genic” words in English (and other languages), even more interesting, over time, to see which words become lodged in the language (cool!) and which are evanescent (groovy, anyone?).

      Also, fuck Covid.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 1,924 new cases today in his media statement, below 2,000 for the first time since 3rd January, for a cumulative reported total of 293,698 cases. He also reports 12 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 1,100 deaths — 0.37% of the cumulative reported total, 0.42% of resolved cases.
      There are currently 29,837 active and contagious cases; 205 are in ICU, 91 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 3,752 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 263,761 patients recovered – 89.8% of the cumulative reported total.
      Eight new clusters were reported today: Industri 19, SS Lapan, and Industri Jalan Empat in Selangor; Jalan Putra Silang in Kuala Lumpur; Indera Mahkota building site in Pahang; Kampung Mak Teh in Perak; Jalan Ho Pin in Sarawak; and Lorong Murni in Penang.
      Kampung Mak Teh and Jalan Ho Pin are community clusters. Lorong Murni is a high-risk group cluster. The rest are all workplace clusters.
      1,918 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 664 local cases: 144 in older clusters; 43 in Industri 19, SS Lapan, and Industri Jalan Empat clusters; 340 close-contact screenings; and 137 other screenings. Johor reports 257 cases: 107 in existing clusters, 90 close-contact screenings, and 60 other screenings. Sarawak reports 218 local cases: 52 in older clusters, two in Jalan Ho Pin cluster, 59 close-contact screenings, and 105 other screenings. Kuala Lumpur reports 215 local cases: 52 in older clusters, one in Jalan Putra Silang cluster, 98 close-contact screenings, and 64 other screenings.
      Penang reports 162 cases: 40 in older clusters, 19 in Lorong Murni cluster, 38 close-contact screenings, and 65 other screenings. Perak reports 120 cases: 96 in older clusters, two in Kampung Mak Teh cluster, eight close-contact screenings, and 14 other screenings.
      Sabah reports 96 cases: 34 in existing clusters, 42 close-contact screenings, and 17 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 62 cases: 14 in existing clusters, 38 close-contact screenings, and 10 other screenings. Kelantan reports 44 cases: 15 in existing clusters, 18 close-contact screenings, and 11 other screenings. Kedah reports 29 cases: nine in existing clusters, six close-contact screenings, and 14 other screenings. Melaka reports 22 cases: five in existing clusters, and 17 close-contact screenings.
      Pahang reports 19 cases: three in older clusters, seven in Indera Mahkota building site cluster, one close-contact screening, and eight other screenings. Terengganu reports six cases: five in existing clusters, and one other screening. Labuan reports four cases: one close-contact screening, and three other screenings. Putrajaya reports two cases: one close-contact screening, and one other screening. And Perlis reports one case, found in other screening.
      Six new cases today are imported: three in Kuala Lumpur, two in Selangor, and one in Sarawak.
      The deaths reported today are a 52-year-old man in Selangor with hypertension, dyslipidaemia, gout, and chronic kidney disease; a 78-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, dementia, and chronic kidney disease; a 74-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, and obesity; a 59-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, obesity, and chronic kidney disease; a 72-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and heart disease; a 72-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, stroke, and chronic kidney disease; a 91-year-old man in Sarawak with hyperten, stroke, and gout; a 74-year-old woman in Sarawak with diabetes and hypertension; an 82-year-old woman in Selangor with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and chronic kidney disease; a 58-year-old man in Selangor with tubercuosis and adrenal insufficiency; a 63-year-old man in Selangor, DOA with hypertension; and a 77-year-old man in Penang, DOA with diabetes and hypertension.​

      Baud

      @Lavocat:

      Language is a dynamic, living being which, paradoxically, comes most alive during periods of massive upheaval and death.

      Also, fuck Covid.

      The new words are fun, but the classics are still the best.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Governor Northam’s messaging has been good throughout this health crisis. Northam is a doctor, but he has managed to put things in terms understandable to laymen. He was a pediatric neurosurgeon, and his experience dealing with the parents of his patients may account for his calming but serious tone. And his soft Eastern Shore accent is kind of soothing.

      topclimber

      @Lavocat: German has an advantage in that you can write whole sentences as one compound word.

      At the moment, the American English terms I come up with are Covidiots, long haulers and Fauci ouchi.

