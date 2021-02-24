Breaking: President @JoeBiden to travel to Houston on Friday https://t.co/V6tYFeH2lt via @houstonchron
— Ben Wermund (@BenjaminEW) February 23, 2021
U.S. House plans vote on COVID-19 aid bill on Friday https://t.co/uFhH3tJc00 pic.twitter.com/GCavSu79Je
— Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2021
New Gallup polling:
Biden approval rating is 56%, with 40% disapproval
• On coronavirus response: 67% to 31%
• On foreign affairs: 56% to 40%
• On the economy: 54% to 44%
Key point here: One-third of Republicans approve of his coronavirus response. https://t.co/YAq3uWbfmq pic.twitter.com/4zJ0CELyz2
— Kevin Robillard (@Robillard) February 22, 2021
Unrelated, but this is an excellent read:
Perspective: Tiger Woods’s genius has never been a free gift. Now his only task is to heal. https://t.co/3zKQb2O2vU
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 24, 2021
