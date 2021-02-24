Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This Business Will Get Out of Control: Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Edition

This Business Will Get Out of Control: Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Edition

Earlier today, after Congresswoman Greene (R-QAnon) announced her opposition to the Equality Act, Congresswoman Newman (D-IL) tweeted out the following:

It is important to note that Congresswoman Newman’s daughter is trans.

Ever the paragon of grace that is the flower of southern womanhood, Congresswoman Greene decided to respond this way:

Perhaps, you ask, Congresswoman Greene’s cruelty is lessened because she was unaware that Congresswoman Newman’s daughter is trans? Nope, it was fully informed and purposeful cruelty:

This Will Get Out of Hand. It Will Get Out of Hand and We Will Lucky....

This is eventually going to get out of hand. We’ve already had one Democratic congresswoman move her office because of her concerns about Greene after several negative interactions with her. Greene’s schtick, along with Boebert’s* and Cawthorne’s, is to take the stunt, edgelord, shitposter behavior of Matt Gaetz and take it to the next level. I fully expect that Greene will, eventually, physically assault a Democratic member or a Democratic staffer. Or, even worse, she’ll try to do the stand your ground play:

  1. Start altercation
  2. Declare that one is being attacked
  3. Stand one’s ground killing one’s attacker
  4. Claim one had to stand one’s ground because if they hadn’t the person they started the altercation with and then killed would have killed them first.

It is only a matter of time before someone is hurt, if not killed, as a result of this asshole’s need to engage in performative bigotry to establish herself as the rightful Republican heir to Trump.

Obligatory:

* I’ve been a bit busy so didn’t turn it into a post, but shortly after – as within the hour of – the screen grabs of Boebert on the Natural Resources Committee video-teleconference with the gun display behind her, I immediately pulled the Palestinian Islamic Jihad flag, the al Aqsa Martyr’s Brigade flag, and the Hezbollah flag. The first two have crossed rifles just as Boebert had on the shelf above and behind her head. The third has a single rifle being clutched by an upthrust hand. My conclusion, based on the imagery that Boebert was using, is that she was signaling her support for the violent liberation of Jerusalem from the Israelis.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    1. 1.

      Lyrebird

      Go Rep Newman!
      Go young Ms. Newman, too!

      I’m not going to play the response video, I will just enjoy Rep. Newman’s smile.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      piratedan

      I used to enjoy being a politics geek, trying my best to understand policy, how it’s made, the nuances of who benefits and how it works…

      Nowadays, I hate that I’ve noticed how much I’ve changed my perspective from seeing these folks as the opposition into seeing them as the enemy.  Guess that’s how they wanted it, but I’m trying to reconcile myself and my rage these days that makes me want to hurt these people.  I won’t act on it, but I sure do think about it and that makes me think that I simply need to walk away and ignore this shit for the most part, vote Democrat when the time comes and shelve the rest.

      I used to think that debates and conversations about nuance were neat and informative, now it simply seems black and white, us and them.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      mrmoshpotato

      @piratedan:

      Nowadays, I hate that I’ve noticed how much I’ve changed my perspective from seeing these folks as the opposition into seeing them as the enemy. 

      In your defense, MTG is a NUTJOB.  It’s disgusting that we essentially have YouTube trolls in Congress now.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Adam L Silverman

      @piratedan: One of the hallmarks of fascism is to forcibly crash the public into the private. Even before we called it fascism, this was noted of the approach. If you recall the Oedipus cycle, one of the accusations that Creon – both Oedipus’s uncle and brother in law – charges Oedipus with is destroying the civic culture of the Theban polis by forcing the eradication of the space dividing the public from the private.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      cain

      @piratedan:

      Nowadays, I hate that I’ve noticed how much I’ve changed my perspective from seeing these folks as the opposition into seeing them as the enemy.  Guess that’s how they wanted it, but I’m trying to reconcile myself and my rage these days that makes me want to hurt these people.  I won’t act on it, but I sure do think about it and that makes me think that I simply need to walk away and ignore this shit for the most part, vote Democrat when the time comes and shelve the rest.

      They see us as the enemy and act like it .. we should not give two shits about them. Work with actual partners not these performative jackasses that are looking to be media stars instead of actual policy people.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RaflW

      My conclusion, based on seeing that Boebert had the crossed guns with apparent magazines full, is that she was signaling the likelihood that she will eventually bump the bookcase, and accidentally blow her own or some family member’s brains out.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Winston

      Thing is any one who brandishes guns against the peaceful in our society which is supposedly stable is not defensive. It is intimidation and offensive.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Zelma

      @piratedan:

      I understand where you are coming from and share your feelings.  I find most Republican politicians absolutely disgusting and burn with a very unchristian hatred towards them. They are, almost to a man – or woman – lying hypocrites.  I briefly saw that fake cornpone Kennedy questioning whichever woman he was condescending to and almost threw up.  But I wonder if the hypocrites are less dangerous than the true believers.  Or more.  It’s hard to tell.l

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Raven Onthill

      She’s probably a malignant narcissist like Trump and she is extremely dangerous. But, of course, many of her Republican colleagues agree with her, they’re just too chickenshit to say it.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Ella in New Mexico

      MTG wants attention because she got dumped from any committee work, which, TBH she probably would have been completely absent for if it didn’t involve some kind of media stunt to get the world focused on HER. She’s a TOTALLY useless POS

      On one hand, we all need to monitor her and her antics.

      On the other hand, I just had a 45 minute primary care visit with a lovely young trans woman who placed her trust in me that i will help her in her journey to become fully female. And all I can say is I will do everything in my power and my medical knowledge to make her be able to fulfill that wish. Because it’s clearly the right thing, for her and for the world.

      70-80% of America is with her and me, not MGT.

      MGT is the voice of the ugly, divisive, hurtful past. Really. Don’t give her too much air…

      Well, maybe just enough to suffocate HER’S

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Winston: I run adblockers, so I don’t see any of them. My guess is that it is somehow tied into the fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene is in the title of the post and that has something to do with the algorithm serving up the ads. I’ve let Cole and Watergirl know. It’ll get fixed.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Another Scott

      Update: every House Republican who has voted so far backed Marjorie Taylor Greene in trying to adjourn the House to block a bill protecting LGBTQ Americans.

      Greene made it very clear that this was about bigotry against trans people. House Republicans are standing with her. pic.twitter.com/KRMdZ78rEb

      — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 24, 2021

      They’re all standing with her. The sides are as clear as can be.

      We have to make progress by being united Democrats.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply

