You are here: Home / Civil Rights / Women's Rights / A Woman's Place Is In The House / Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary

Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Deb Haaland for Interior Secretary

Joe Manchin has announced that he’ll vote in favor of Haaland’s confirmation, which is perceived as a good omen, after the GOP Death Cultists attacked her:

In her opening statement, Haaland attempted to strike a delicate balance on energy and environmental policy, saying, “There’s no question that fossil energy does and will continue to play a major role in America for years to come.” But, she added, “Our climate challenge must be addressed,” and she contended that “the Department has a role in harnessing the clean energy potential of our public lands to create jobs and new economic opportunities.”

Barrasso [R-WY] said Tuesday that he feels “troubled” by some of Haaland’s positions on climate and energy issues, while Daines said he is “concerned” about proceeding with the nomination.

In one contentious exchange Tuesday, Barrasso asked Haaland to answer for a tweet from October 2020 in which she said that Republicans don’t believe in science. The GOP senator pointed out that he and several other Republican members of the committee are medical doctors and called the remark “concerning.”

“Senator, yes, if you’re a doctor, I would assume that you believe in science,” Haaland replied…

Mr. Charles P. Pierce, at Esquire:

Surely, I don’t have to run down the long recent history of wingnut physicians who get elected and then forget everything they ever learned anywhere except at Vacation Bible School. Republican politicians have accepted lucrative ignorance as the cost of maintaining their partisan viability, and they’ve done so for decades. (The tweet that Barrasso is pretending bothered him so was Haaland’s noting that an RNC document had dropped the word “science” entirely.) Haaland was composed enough not to call out Barrasso for the disingenuous charlatan that he was being at the moment. She played her answer down the middle, promising to remember not only the land and water, but also the families that depend on the extraction industries that the previous administration* allowed to run amuck. Remember, their first Interior Secretary was Ryan Zinke, who lasted two years before being forced to resign over his connection to energy corporations back in Montana. Joe Manchin had no problem deciding to vote for him.


Haaland’s (very strong) opening statement here:

Per the Bozeman [Montana] Daily Chronicle:

For Native Americans, Deb Haaland is more than an elected official on track to become the first Indigenous secretary of the Interior Department. She is a sister, an auntie and a fierce pueblo woman whose political stances have been molded by her upbringing.

News of her historic nomination electrified Indian Country. Tribal leaders and organizations for weeks have urged people to write and call U.S. senators who will decide if she’ll lead the agency that has broad oversight over Native American affairs and energy development…

To mark the event, supporters projected a picture of the New Mexico congresswoman on the side of the Interior building with text that read “Our Ancestors’ Dreams Come True.” A mobile billboard with Haaland’s image also made its way around Washington, D.C.

Many Native Americans see Haaland as a reflection of themselves, someone who will elevate their voices and protect the environment and tribes’ rights. Here are stories of her impact…

    27Comments

      Roger Moore

      I really like the comparison of jobs from outdoor recreation to the number of jobs from oil and gas.  I guess the number would go up a little if you included other forms of resource extraction, but not by a lot.  What it really boils down to is that resource extraction has a few big players who can lobby effectively, which outdoor recreation is mostly small players.​
       
      dmsilev

      @Roger Moore: There’s a similar argument about wind and solar. By the time you total up everyone involved, including an army of residential rooftop installers, it’s a lot of people, but also a lot of small and mid sized companies. Sure, GE makes (huge) wind turbines, but they’re an outlier.

      MazeDancer

      Only 400 years later, a Native takes control of the Land.

      Pretty much everyday, I sigh that I can no longer live in Santa Fe. But celebrating Secretary Haaland, while not in NM, will be especially wistful.

      OTOH, couldn’t get together with anyone anyway. Still, there is bound to be some kind of outdoor event.

      This is such wonderful, remarkable news.

      Roger Moore

      @dmsilev: ​
       
      And solar has a few big players, like Tesla and the companies that are financing rooftop solar. But yes, the basic point is that political power comes based not just on how big an industry is but on how concentrated power is within that industry. It’s also part of the reason the big defense contractors are so keen to consolidate.

      Mary G

      I spent four years looking at pictures of That Last Fellow and his occupying hordes of pudgy older whiter men, and this feels like coming home from a foreign country.

      Cameron

      So Embarrasso is a doctor?  So is the guy who was Trump’s main man on COVID, Steve Atlas or Charles Atlas or WTF his name is.  So is Dr. Oz.

      Mike in NC

      One of Trump’s Interior Secretaries was a retired Navy SEAL from Montana who loved big game hunting. Stellar qualifications.

      dmsilev

      @Cameron: A different GOP Senatorial Jackass, Bill Cassidy, told Xavier Beccerra that he wasn’t qualified to run HHS because he wasn’t a doctor. Cassidy, as I’m pretty sure we can all guess, happily voted to confirm noted non-doctor Alex Azar to the same position.

      danielx

      @dmsilev: ​
       
      I remember that – Frist was the guy who diagnosed Karen Ann Quinlan as a sentient and aware human being on the basis of seeing a video, right?

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud: Charlie Pierce has what he calls the Paul Family rule, if Ron or Rand ever sound like they’re making sense, give em five minutes to turn looney. I’d give Bernie seven minutes, but that’s probably longer than his segment will be.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @dmsilev: Mike Leavitt (BA, Southern Utah U) ran his father’s insurance agency before going into politics. If Tommy Thompson had any private sector, much less medical, experience between law school and full time political office, his wiki page doesn’t mention it.

