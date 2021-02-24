Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Forget about it Jake, it’s Chinatown

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

It’s a good line for pictures of LA’s Chinatown, but he wasn’t referring to the Chinatown you’ll see in the photos here, he was talking about Old Chinatown that was razed to construct LA’s Union Station in the late 1930’s. What we now call Chinatown used to be known as Sonoratown and was an old Latino neighborhood as well as LA’s Little Italy.

I watch quite a few YouTube videos produced by other photographers, some on astrophotography and others on landscape photography. I mainly watch for techniques I might not know, both shooting and processing, as well as gear ideas. A few days ago I was looking for videos on processing 720nm IR portraits and ran across a Latino photographer based in Seoul Korea. He had some good tips on IR photography and even video. But one of the things that he shoots is Seoul at night.

For most photographers, shooting at night involves hauling out the tripod so that you can shoot at the camera’s base ISO and avoid noise and capture the darkest detail. He doesn’t do this, he shoots handheld at a higher ISO and the lets the darks be dark and concentrate on not blowing out the highlights. The results are a bit dark and many would consider the shots to be underexposed, but the results are pleasing.

I decided to try this approach myself and headed down to Chinatown and Little Tokyo. Chinatown didn’t have many businesses that were open (during a pandemic and on Superb Owl Sunday, who would have thunk) so most of the signs on the buildings were not lit. I’ve tried to bring out a bit of a hint of the structure of buildings that are in the darkness, but have left the details to the darkness in most cases.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Forget about it Jake, it's Chinatown 7
Chinatown, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

From the portion of Chinatown west of Hill Street looking north.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Forget about it Jake, it's Chinatown 6
Chinatown, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

Walking further north you see this view.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Forget about it Jake, it's Chinatown 5
Chinatown, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

Same shot, but narrower and more focused on the buildings at the left.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Forget about it Jake, it's Chinatown 4
Chinatown, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

Looking south towards downtown LA.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Forget about it Jake, it's Chinatown 3
Chinatown, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

Crossing Hill Street, you enter the main portion of Chinatown Plaza. This is looking east towards Broadway.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Forget about it Jake, it's Chinatown 2
Chinatown, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

Walking further towards Broadway and looking back towards Hill Street.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Forget about it Jake, it's Chinatown 1
Chinatown, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

Moving a “block” south we’re again looking back towards Hill Street.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Forget about it Jake, it's Chinatown
Chinatown, Los Angeles, CAFebruary 7, 2021

Now walking north again back to the Hill Street gate we find the Hop Louie pagoda.

    1. 1.

      J R in WV

      Frist?

      This si easy — all you have to do is wake up around 4 am, spend some time reading, other time petting the puppies and elderly kittens, and then lift the laptop screen, just after five…

      Great stuff, Bill.

      In the long ago I used to take film photos late it night during a snowstorm… B&W mostly with Tri-X that I then pushed in the developer. All that early educational work was lost a couple of moves ago, in the mid-70s.

      ETA: Isn’t it great that digital cameras means you go through the learning experience without spending a ton of money on film and chemistry.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      The dark almost makes the scene look like a Hollywood film set.

    5. 5.

      Mary G

      I love, love, love these. They are very painterly. Edward Hopper-ish. Lot of good memories, too, one of my many alternate routes home to Alhambra and South Pasadena from working south of downtown LA went through Chinatown, and one of the restaurants made a killer osso buco (yes, not Chinese food, though they had a lot of it too). I would stop to splurge on it once in a while when it was raining and driving was hell.

