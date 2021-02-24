*Reads tweet*
*Looks at CPAC speaker list*
*Blinks*
*Reads tweet again*
You’re gonna have to be way more specific. https://t.co/7HSmkbUm5L
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 22, 2021
Matt Schlapp’s annual high-dollar, big-media griftfest found themselves a new ‘We’re not racists, we have our Black speakers too!!!1!’ performer, someone even more traditionalist than Diamond & Silk. Maybe a little too traditionalist, as it turned out. Per USA Today:
An upcoming conservative political conference – featuring an appearance by ex-President Donald Trump – pulled one its panelists Monday over anti-Semitic tweets…
The speaker in question is identified as Young Pharaoh, a hip-hop artist and online commentator who has dabbled in conspiracy theories.
CPAC acted after Media Matters for America, a research organization that tracks conservative outlets, reported that, among other things, Young Pharaoh “has told followers that Judaism is a ‘complete lie’ and ‘made up for political gain,'” and that “Jewish people are ‘thieving fake Jews.'”
Young Pharaoh responded by calling the move to remove him “censorship at its best.” …
Young Pharaoh had been scheduled to be one of six people on a panel entitled “Please Check the Number and Dial Again: Doubt, Dysfunction, and the Price of Missed Opportunities,” according to the CPAC website.
The website, which has since removed Young Pharaoh’s name and picture, described him as a “Philosopher, Scholar, Musician.”
The panel itself is still scheduled for Sunday, the last day of the four-day conference to be held in Orlando, Fla…
The philosophy in question does not seem to have been invented solely by Mr. Y-P, if I understand Damon Young’s The Root article correctly. It took me just seconds to find that link, but then, I haven’t firewalled my browser against dangerously seditious sites like The Root.
"Jews cancel Pharaoh during time of plague" pic.twitter.com/G3Gj5Eqmwu
— Yair Rosenberg (@Yair_Rosenberg) February 22, 2021
In a Newsmax interview today, CPAC's Matt Schlapp said of his event: "Our theme is 'America Uncanceled.' And what a perfect way to demonstrate the grossness of our cancel culture than having Donald Trump speak." A few hours later, CPAC cancelled scheduled speaker Young Pharaoh. pic.twitter.com/fLkud2D1D4
— Eric Hananoki (@ehananoki) February 22, 2021
We all know that CPAC really cancelled him because he said bad things about White people, right? pic.twitter.com/GAYkmxGGdi
— Dan Sloan ?????????????? (@dantoujours) February 23, 2021
I don't know why, but CPAC removing the photo but leaving a empty void there is way funnier to me than removing any sign Young Pharoah was ever invited. pic.twitter.com/QZxreDNvIM
— Schrödinger's Sneech Belly (@RTodKelly) February 22, 2021
