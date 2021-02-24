Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Late Night Open Thread: CPAC, Proceeded By the Usual Flourish (of Sad Trombones)

Matt Schlapp’s annual high-dollar, big-media griftfest found themselves a new ‘We’re not racists, we have our Black speakers too!!!1!’ performer, someone even more traditionalist than Diamond & Silk. Maybe a little too traditionalist, as it turned out. Per USA Today:

An upcoming conservative political conference – featuring an appearance by ex-President Donald Trump – pulled one its panelists Monday over anti-Semitic tweets…

The speaker in question is identified as Young Pharaoh, a hip-hop artist and online commentator who has dabbled in conspiracy theories.

CPAC acted after Media Matters for America, a research organization that tracks conservative outlets, reported that, among other things, Young Pharaoh “has told followers that Judaism is a ‘complete lie’ and ‘made up for political gain,'” and that “Jewish people are ‘thieving fake Jews.'”

Young Pharaoh responded by calling the move to remove him “censorship at its best.”

Young Pharaoh had been scheduled to be one of six people on a panel entitled “Please Check the Number and Dial Again: Doubt, Dysfunction, and the Price of Missed Opportunities,” according to the CPAC website.

The website, which has since removed Young Pharaoh’s name and picture, described him as a “Philosopher, Scholar, Musician.”

The panel itself is still scheduled for Sunday, the last day of the four-day conference to be held in Orlando, Fla…

The philosophy in question does not seem to have been invented solely by Mr. Y-P, if I understand Damon Young’s The Root article correctly. It took me just seconds to find that link, but then, I haven’t firewalled my browser against dangerously seditious sites like The Root.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      West of the Rockies

      Every year this dreary conference gets so much attention.  There is probably something similar for liberals, but I can’t name it.  And it certainly does not receive as much attention as this collection of vile pinheads.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Can’t we use the digital real estate to report on and discuss something less repugnant? Like bleeding hemorrhoids?

      ;)

      Reply

