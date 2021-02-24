*Reads tweet* *Looks at CPAC speaker list* *Blinks* *Reads tweet again* You’re gonna have to be way more specific. https://t.co/7HSmkbUm5L

Matt Schlapp’s annual high-dollar, big-media griftfest found themselves a new ‘We’re not racists, we have our Black speakers too!!!1!’ performer, someone even more traditionalist than Diamond & Silk. Maybe a little too traditionalist, as it turned out. Per USA Today:

An upcoming conservative political conference – featuring an appearance by ex-President Donald Trump – pulled one its panelists Monday over anti-Semitic tweets…

The speaker in question is identified as Young Pharaoh, a hip-hop artist and online commentator who has dabbled in conspiracy theories.

CPAC acted after Media Matters for America, a research organization that tracks conservative outlets, reported that, among other things, Young Pharaoh “has told followers that Judaism is a ‘complete lie’ and ‘made up for political gain,'” and that “Jewish people are ‘thieving fake Jews.'”

Young Pharaoh responded by calling the move to remove him “censorship at its best.” …

Young Pharaoh had been scheduled to be one of six people on a panel entitled “Please Check the Number and Dial Again: Doubt, Dysfunction, and the Price of Missed Opportunities,” according to the CPAC website.

The website, which has since removed Young Pharaoh’s name and picture, described him as a “Philosopher, Scholar, Musician.”

The panel itself is still scheduled for Sunday, the last day of the four-day conference to be held in Orlando, Fla…