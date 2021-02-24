Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It Costs $100-200 to be a Person

I renewed my NYS driver’s license and my US passport yesterday, since both were expiring.  It’s $68 to renew the license, and $110 for the passport.  If you are traveling to Canada (a common thing to do if you live in Western New York), it’s another $30 for a “Enhanced” driver’s license, which will get you into Canada or Mexico by land (you need a passport to travel by plane).   I also had to pay to get a passport photo and to mail my application using a tracked service.  So I spent a little over $200 for my necessary documents (I didn’t opt for the “enhanced” license).

This is a lot of money for people who don’t have a lot of money.  Fees like this just keep creeping up, and they’re another trap for the poor.  At least in New York, we don’t need to have a photo id to vote, but a drivers’ license is pretty necessary north and west of New York City.  Why shouldn’t it be free or really cheap (like $10)?

    35 Comments

    2. 2.

      TheOBP

      “clap clap clap clap clap” I wholeheartedly agree with this. In fact, I’d go with having them be free. Standard issue to all. Just like a social security card.

      i will add that I understand the State Department would go nuts if people didn’t have the incentive to keep track their passport that a hefty replacement cost involves, but I’d imagine there are other ways to keep passport security.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      germy

      Mistermix, here’s something you might find amusing.  Upstate NY Republicans:

      Hard Ball Politics In Saratoga Springs: Local Republicans Try To Take Over Working Families Party Ballot Lin

      The Republican effort to capture this line reflects a disturbingly cynical plan to deceive voters in Saratoga Springs. The Republicans apparently hope that people will innocently vote for candidates on the WFP line thinking they are supporting progressive causes unaware that they are voting instead for traditional Republicans.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Omnes Omnibus

      FWIW WI issues a free state ID – of course, this doesn’t take into account the cost and bother of the getting the documents necessary for them to issue the the ID.  And it does not come with driving privileges.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kristine

      Why shouldn’t it be free or really cheap (like $10)?

      Same reason toll roads never stop being toll roads long after the roads are paid for. When fees help fund your budget, lowering them gets really hard.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ruckus

      @Kristine:

      It is strange isn’t it that everything keeps going up in cost. Food, shelter, transportation, etc. What happened to living down on the farm and being self supportive? Was that the BS that I’ve always thought it was?

      Or is it that there are a lot more of us and the desirable areas to live in are far more crowed than they were and most of our conservative friends want no government whatsoever, thinking that we will be able to live better without anyone but the racist sheriff to control the riff raff.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      germy

      @Ruckus
      most of our conservative friends want no government whatsoever, thinking that we will be able to live better without anyone but the racist sheriff to control the riff raff.

      Every conservative I’ve ever personally known has had their hand in multiple government give-backs. Many of them even worked for local government.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      SoupCatcher

      Additionally, getting a convenient appointment can be challenging.  My California DL was up for renewal pre-pandemic, and there was the option to “upgrade” to the REAL ID, but the earliest appointment I could get to bring in my paperwork to the DMV was six months away.  I renewed the non-Real ID DL

      eta. the earliest appointment was past the point where my DL expired.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Almost Retired

      I’ll tell you what, Republicans.  I’ll grant you photo ID requirements at the voting booth if you agree to issue free photo IDs, including housecalls with a photographer for the disabled.  Deal?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dmsilev

      @prostratedragon: Relatedly, via the Post,

      USPS to buy up to 165,000 electric delivery trucks

      The U.S. Postal Service will buy as many as 165,000 electric delivery trucks over the next 10 years, spending $482 million to replace its 30-year-old vehicle fleet.
      Defense contractor Oshkosh will produce trucks — known as next-generation delivery vehicles (NGDVs) — with either fuel-efficient internal-combustion engines or battery-electric powertrains, according to an agency announcement. The first vehicles will appear on the street in 2023.
      […]
      The trucks also will have heating and air conditioning, a major upgrade from the milk-carton-shaped “long-life vehicles” (LLVs) that most letter carriers currently drive, which have neither. The LLVs also have a mounting safety risk: Decades of use have created a defect that causes the vehicles to catch fire.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      germy

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix:

      Lots of people up here vote the straight Working Families line.  I wouldn’t be surprised if they accidentally ended up putting Republicans in office.

      I’m always suspicious, so I vote for the Democrat.   And lots of sketchy judges and other conservative types call themselves Independents

      Reply
    16. 16.

      dmsilev

      @SoupCatcher: I had the same issue re: DMV appointments, albeit pre-pandemic. Does the DMV still allow walk-ins under COVID rules? That’s what I ended up doing; the wait was an hour or so once I got to the office.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SoupCatcher

      @dmsilev: They were allowing it during the summer here in Santa Clara County, as I was able to walk in for vehicle registration stuff.   We’re at a different tier now, though.  I’ll ask about Real ID.  Thanks!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Doug R

      Not sure I’d get that enhanced license:

       B.C. phasing out enhanced driver’s licence and ID cards used for land entry into U.S.

      The B.C. government says it is phasing out two types of travel identification cards that allowed easier entrance into the United States.

      A statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General says the enhanced driver’s licence and enhanced identification card are being discontinued because other travel documents are more cost effective, remain valid longer and cover air travel.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      bbleh

      Why shouldn’t it be free or really cheap (like $10)?

      Because that would mean raising taxes generally, and wealthy people don’t want to pay taxes for even essential governmental services for the riffraff.  (They made bad life choices, you see.)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kristine

      I lucked out when I got my Illinois DL Real ID. No appt required. Got it in the fall, so it was still comfortable outside because boy the line was long. But staffers came out to see what you were there for. They then checked that you had the right paperwork and sorted you into the appropriate line. Another staffer guarded the door to meter folks in. I feared I would be there all afternoon, and I was in my car and pulling out of the parking lot an hour and a half later. I was shocked.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Gin & Tonic

      @germy: I didn’t bother either, since I have a Global Entry card, same size and shape as a license, and always good for ID.

      Yes, I know Global Entry costs money, but when we could travel it was worth it.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @germy: ​

      The Republican effort to capture this line reflects a disturbingly cynical plan to deceive voters in Saratoga Springs.

      When your political philosophy is your right to be an asshole, being a troll is a fun and obvious step. When you’re a political troll, cheating is a fun and obvious step. Especially if you’re doing it in an asshole way.​​

      EDIT – Witness Mitch McConnell’s glee in announcing that confirming Barrett was a birthday present to Hillary.  That should tell you everything you need to know about McConnell and the Republican Party.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      VOR

      @Almost Retired:  There’s the tell. If they really cared about integrity, they would WANT everyone to have ID. And would therefore make it easier to get ID. Or would accept different types of ID. For example, some states accept things like concealed carry permits but not student IDs. Instead, they want to make ID mandatory for voting and at the same time throw up barriers to getting ID.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Subcommandante Yakbreath

      A question and a comment. Is the $68 license fee annual or multi-year? I just checked and here in PA it’s $30 for 4 years if you’re under 65. Over 65 it’s $20 for 2 years.

      And at the risk of sounding contrarian, given the operating costs for pretty much any sort of car these days (insurance, maintenance, fuel), 68 bucks for a license doesn’t seem like it would break the camel’s back; but that’s just me.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      gvg

      In Florida, all license’s are real and renewals cost 25. It’s good for 8 years. I have done both walk ins and appointment and it isn’t that bad but I am not in a high population area. There seem to be a bunch of different fees involved in suspensions for various things like DUI or non payment of child support.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      @Chief Oshkosh: I don’t know. At least on paper, EVs make a huge amount of sense for the PO: well-defined routes, most of which are fairly short, returning to spend the night at central depots which could be kitted out for charging. Long vehicle life, so up-front costs are less important than running and maintenance costs. And saying that some of the vehicles will be ICE also makes sense; the more rural routes are long enough that you’d need some pretty large battery packs to make that work, so until those prices drop, a mix is sensible.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Soprano2

      My husband renewed his driver’s license last week, and he said it was a real shitshow. Took over 1 1/2 hours to do something that normally would take about 15 minutes. Add in that he doesn’t have a cell phone (they expect everyone to have one so they can wait in their cars until it’s time for them to come into the office) and he said it was an awful experience. I’m not even sure what it costs here, somewhere between $20 and $30. I think it lasts 4 years. I agree that if Republicans want everyone to have a certain photo I.D. to vote, that I.D. should be free, and they should provide money from the government to help people get the documents needed to get it. Of course, they’ll never do that, because we all know the real reason for those requirements.

      Reply

