Firefox 86.0 – Asking for Info and 5 Volunteers

Firefox 86.0 is out, and it appears that the comment issue in Visual mode is, well, still an issue.

I believe the following to be true, please chime in to agree or disagree:

This is a problem with Firefox on Windows computers.

This is NOT a problem with Firefox on Mac computers.

This is NOT a problem with Firefox on iPads or iPhones.

This is NOT a problem with Firefox on Kindle.

Question:  Does the Firefox work properly in Visual mode on mobile devices?

*****

Volunteers

Steeplejack and Wolvesvalley have both done some testing on Windows, and it behaves differently for the two of them.

I am looking for 5 more volunteers who use Firefox with Windows, and are willing to do some serious testing.

Any volunteers?

 

    24Comments

    6. 6.

      Ken

      Windows, Firefox 86.0 here. Visual tab is working for “Leave a Comment.”  Problem was intermittent before, so I’ll try again, and try through Reply and Edit.​​​​

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      Did not work on the second try through “Leave a Comment”, nor on Reply or Edit.

      I’m adding this with Reply, using the Text tab. When I switched to that, it had the tags with mce:


      <p data-mce-fragment="1"><a href="#comment-8093482" data-mce-fragment="1">@Ken</a>: ​</p>

      Switching back to Visual, that tab’s still not responsive and blank, but my comment is still in the Text tab.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      Testing participants:  We will start with just commenting, as opposed to Replying or Editing.

      Please update to Firefox 86.0

      Quit Firefox.

      Open Firefox again.

      Let’s test using Albatrossity’s Yucatan post

      Hit COMENT in the white bar, or scroll down to the Comment Box at the bottom

      Do you see a flashing cursor?  (yes or no)

      If you did not have a flashing cursor, click anywhere inside the comment box.  Now do you see a flashing cursor?  (yes or no)

      Post a comment that says something like “first comment after opening Firefox and opening BJ”.

      Now head to the comment box again.

      Do you see a flashing cursor?  (yes or no)

      If you did not have a flashing cursor, click anywhere inside the comment box.  Now do you see a flashing cursor?  (yes or no)

      I’d like to get that baseline info from all the testers before we go on to the next step.

      *****

      After going through that process the first time, please close all Balloon Juice tabs or windows and quit firefox.

      Then go back to the same OTR thread and do the same thing again, except that your comment should indicate that this is the second time you have opened Firefox and BJ fresh for the same process.

      Please report back in this thread to tell me the results of the first basic test of cursor/no cursor.

      Thanks.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl:

      Windows, FF 86.0

      Do you see a flashing cursor?  NO

      If you did not have a flashing cursor, click anywhere inside the comment box.  Now do you see a flashing cursor?  YES

      Post a comment IT WORKED

      Now head to the comment box again.

      Do you see a flashing cursor?  NO

      If you did not have a flashing cursor, click anywhere inside the comment box.  Now do you see a flashing cursor?  NO

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      Status Report, Windows, Step 1:

      Consistently get the flashing cursor by clicking in the comment box, but ONLY the first time they comment after Firefox is open.

      Wolvesvalley

      Consistently get the flashing cursor by clicking in the comment box, whenever they comment after Firefox is open.  

      Steeplejack

      Inconsistent results – sometimes gets the flashing cursor by clicking in the comment box the first time they comment after Firefox is open, and sometimes doesn’t get the flashing cursor even on the first comment after closing Firefox and BJ and then re-opening Firefox and BJ fresh.

      Ken

      Waiting for results of the first testing step.

      Just Some Fuckhead
      Gus

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      I’m going to have to bow out. I didn’t realize we’d be starting now and I have other stuff going at the moment. Sorry! :)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Tried again, and it’s not consistent.  This time on first opening FF, I did not get the cursor after clicking.  So for that run my answers to the Four Questions are NO, NO, NO, NO.

      Pity, I was going to say that you could close the ticket since we have a workaround.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      trollhattan

      Firefox 86.0 64-bit Win 10.

      Visual tab doesn’t exist under Leave a Comment and I have to click in comment field to get the blinky cursor.

      No code in response window as when replying to a comment. Now let me try a reply….

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @WaterGirl:

      Now I get the visual tab and have to click inside to get the cursor.

      I am using AdBlock.

      Will note that at other times today the visual tab was non-responsive when replying, and I needed to switch to text to populate the reply.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: I closed Firefox, and no tabs were open when I started it. My home page is an empty tab, I don’t preserve tabs across sessions.

      I just repeated the experiment, this time closing the BJ tab before closing FF.  Still getting NO, NO, NO, NO.

      I do not use an ad blocker.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      @trollhattan: If you don’t even see the Visual tab, that’s a different bug that we have had all the time.  Clicking on “click here to refresh” above the comment box brings back the Visual tab when that happens.

      Can you try that, and then close BJ and Firefox, and then re-open Firefox and BJ?  I need you to have the Visual tab AND a fresh open of Firefox in order to do the test.

      Are you willing to try again?

      Reply

