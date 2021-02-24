Firefox 86.0 is out, and it appears that the comment issue in Visual mode is, well, still an issue.
I believe the following to be true, please chime in to agree or disagree:
This is a problem with Firefox on Windows computers.
This is NOT a problem with Firefox on Mac computers.
This is NOT a problem with Firefox on iPads or iPhones.
This is NOT a problem with Firefox on Kindle.
Question: Does the Firefox work properly in Visual mode on mobile devices?
*****
Volunteers
Steeplejack and Wolvesvalley have both done some testing on Windows, and it behaves differently for the two of them.
I am looking for 5 more volunteers who use Firefox with Windows, and are willing to do some serious testing.
Any volunteers?
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings