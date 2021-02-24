Firefox 86.0 is out, and it appears that the comment issue in Visual mode is, well, still an issue.

I believe the following to be true, please chime in to agree or disagree:

This is a problem with Firefox on Windows computers. This is NOT a problem with Firefox on Mac computers. This is NOT a problem with Firefox on iPads or iPhones. This is NOT a problem with Firefox on Kindle.

Question: Does the Firefox work properly in Visual mode on mobile devices?

Volunteers

Steeplejack and Wolvesvalley have both done some testing on Windows, and it behaves differently for the two of them.

I am looking for 5 more volunteers who use Firefox with Windows, and are willing to do some serious testing.

Any volunteers?