Fauci says “we want firm recommendations from the CDC, which I believe will be coming soon,” for interactions with “fully vaccinated people.” It’s “common sense” that you don’t have to be as stringent in public health measures if you’re vaccinated, he says on @CNN. pic.twitter.com/lieJ0GqLxL — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 23, 2021





Good news! COVID cases are all the way down to… …the peak level of previous waves. Guess it's time to open up indoor dining and take off those masks, right people? ???????? pic.twitter.com/uCRpO6Um71 — Noah Smith ?? (@Noahpinion) February 23, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States' top infectious disease expert, said political divisiveness contributed significantly to the country's 'stunning' COVID-19 death toll https://t.co/fgBY5RnIM1 pic.twitter.com/K3Q7ywUDYf — Reuters (@Reuters) February 23, 2021

#COVID19 vaccines currently authorized for use in the US do not use the live virus that causes COVID-19. Having symptoms like fever after you get a #vaccine is normal and a sign your immune system is learning to fight the virus. Learn more: https://t.co/4v4dsZPIa7 — Office of the U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 23, 2021

Of the various #Covid 1 year anniversaries (sequence posted, PHEIC declared, disease named) the point at which it became apparent transmission was rampant in northern Italy may resonate the most for me. Sh*t became really real fast. https://t.co/N7dPMeugbA — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 23, 2021

The Dutch government tries a coronavirus balancing act: Extending a nightly curfew but letting high school students partially return to class. Bars and restaurants remain shut. https://t.co/HzkhO7eWOb — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 24, 2021

Spain announces 11 billion euro package to help companies face the covid crisis https://t.co/h4oYHvNIes pic.twitter.com/renO02eSF2 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2021

South Korea hails arrival of virus vaccines as first step in 'return to normal' https://t.co/BboQR5pD8d pic.twitter.com/vpYxBoCs3s — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2021

"Don't worry, come forward": Many nations in the Asia-Pacific region are rolling out vaccinations for COVID-19 for the first time this week. https://t.co/2oaknH82xg — The Associated Press (@AP) February 24, 2021

India warns states of worsening COVID-19 situation if rules ignored https://t.co/RRHU00MoSA pic.twitter.com/04fpHvy3wk — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2021

Singapore has created a safe-bubble business hotel, allowing short-term guests to have face-to-face meetings with their counterparts pic.twitter.com/6X3qv863W0 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 23, 2021

Some Australian states ease curbs on dancing after weeks of no COVID cases https://t.co/wCRefOoT8G pic.twitter.com/66iY53NG3o — Reuters (@Reuters) February 24, 2021

Covid infection in Lagos 'may top Africa's official total' https://t.co/7OuZ8vNjHS — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 23, 2021

The 1st vaccine doses distributed by Covax have arrived in the West African nation of Ghana. The country received a delivery of 600k doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the global effort aimed at boosting vaccine access https://t.co/4Sm1DRK3D1 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 24, 2021

WHO agrees compensation fund for serious COVAX vaccine side effects https://t.co/AHHbJLPAAh pic.twitter.com/Eg7EQz2Mjv — Reuters (@Reuters) February 23, 2021

The U.S. just might dodge a surge driven by the B.1.1.7 variant. Harvard epidemiologist Wm Hanage says falling COVID rates & rising vaccinations may hamper the variant's spread. B117 has been detected in 42 states & is thought to be ~45% more infectious https://t.co/v8lUKpLjKj pic.twitter.com/lZLl9vp0kg — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 23, 2021

A baby infected w/ SARSCoV2 is puzzling Washington DC doctors. The surprise came when they measured the infant’s viral load. It was 51,418 times the median of other pediatric patients. When the virus was sequenced, they found a variant never seen before https://t.co/B3J9yO3dpk pic.twitter.com/t4mbBe1iG7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 24, 2021

Asthmatics are not at elevated risk of infection, hospitalization, ICU admission or dying from COVID, a review of studies involving 587,000 people shows https://t.co/sbenhGvOK4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 23, 2021

Boston researchers develop a mathematical model to estimate the false-negative rate for COVID19 diagnostic tests. FDA has granted authorization for ~85 test kits—or assays—each w/ varying degrees of accuracy. Model allows an apples-to-apples comparison https://t.co/39DbHONcl7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 24, 2021

A double-lung transplant recipient got covid-19 from her donor, report finds. She died two months later. https://t.co/s2YF3MyGts — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 23, 2021

An epidemic of anosmia — the loss of smell — in the wake of COVID-19 is proving to be agony for long-term sufferers, bringing ailments like depression and weight loss. @johnleicester reports from France, where researchers are providing help. Full story: https://t.co/tOORS2F43m pic.twitter.com/MTvtUk7SOE — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 23, 2021

Vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna pledge massive boost to U.S. supply after sluggish rollout https://t.co/TxxeIOwmbL — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 23, 2021

In Baltimore, a virus-ravaged city, nearly 400 million vaccine doses are being made — and shipped elsewhere. Little help will come for the city from local Emergent BioSolutions, manufacturer of the yet-to-be approved Johnson&Johnson & AstraZeneca vaccines https://t.co/szr2RMSNBX — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) February 23, 2021

Flu numbers are way, way down. But rhinoviruses (a main cause of the common cold) seem to be able to evade #Covid defenses. And protracted time out of school may set kids up for a surge in colds when schools go back into session. https://t.co/a07GPEDgk9 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 23, 2021

California's coronavirus strain looks increasingly dangerous: 'The devil is already here' https://t.co/wQIo0vNy6r — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 23, 2021