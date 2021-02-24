Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Feb. 23-24

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, Feb. 23-24

by | 3 Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 126. Reported deaths now at 1126, up from 1108. Positivity at 2.1%
      218 cases in the hospital, 63 in the ICU
      41% hospital beds available, 38% ICU beds available. The number of male and female cases yesterday is about even.

    2. 2.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 2/23 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed & 0 new domestic asymptomatic cases.

      Hebei Province

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission reported that 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 134 domestic confirmed cases (117 moderate and 17 mild) & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • At Xingtai, 4 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 10 domestic confirmed cases in the city.
      • At Shijiazhuang, there are 124 confirmed cases & 9 asymptomatic cases.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Provincial Health Commission reported that 3 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 6 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 6 domestic confirmed (all moderate) & 14 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • At Suihua, 3 confirmed cases recovered & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 6 domestic confirmed & 9 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • At Harbin, 1 domestic asymptomatic cases was released from isolation. There are currently 5 asymptomatic cases there.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Provincial Heath Commission reported that 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 25 domestic confirmed (1 critical, 16 moderate and 8 mild) & 4 domestic asymptomatic cases:

      • At Tonghua, 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 24 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.
      • At Changchun, there are currently 1 domestic1confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city.

       

      Imported Cases

      On 2/23 China reported 12 new imported confirmed cases, 9 imported asymptomatic cases, 3 imported suspect cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Ethiopia & the UAE, and a Dutch national coming from the Netherlands; 3 suspect cases, no information released
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 2 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese nationals each returning from Algeria & Myanmar; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Myanmar
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via Kigali); 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Nigeria & Burundi (both via Kigali)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Cambodia
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 2 confirmed cases
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, no information released, yet; 3 asymptomatic cases, all Russian crew members off a cargo ship
      • Taixing in Jiangsu Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Switzerland; the case landed at Shanghai on 1/24, passed through the 14 days centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 2/8 the case returned home to Taixing and entered 14 day home quarantine, he tested negative again on 2/10, but tested positive on 2/22 at the end of his home quarantine, and was diagnosed as a moderate case
      • Hangzhou in Zhenjiang Province – 1 confirmed case, returning from Ghana; 1 asymptomatic case, returning from Tunisia
      • Jinan in Shandong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese crew member off a cargo ship with last port of call in Indonesia; the case disembarked at Taizhou in Jiangsu Province on 2/4, went through 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR and antibodies 3 times, after release from quarantine on 2/20 the case took high speed rail to Jinan on 2/21 and reinterred centralized quarantine, the tested positive e for IgM antibodies on 2/21 but negative for RT-PCR, tested positive on RT-PCR with nasopharyngeal, spit & anal swabs on 2/23
      • Wuhan in Hubei Province – 1 asymptomatic case, returning from Pakistan

       

      Overall in China, 16 confirmed cases recovered, 18 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation & 2 were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 196 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 370 active confirmed cases in the country (181 imported), 1 is in critical/serious condition (none imported), 291 asymptomatic cases (261 imported), 3 suspect case (all imported). 8,183 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/24 Hong Kong reported 17 new cases, 1 imported & 16 domestic (6 of whom do not yet have source of infection identified). There are another 10+ cases preliminarily positive, awaiting retesting for confirmation.

    3. 3.

      Mary G

      The OC’s numbers continue to improve – only 250 new cases today and zero deaths. The 7-day averages dropped precipitously – 11.9 new cases per 100,000 residents, test positivity 5.4%, down from almost 20% last month, hospitalizations dropping fast. Really good news.

      There has been some Twitter pushback on the LA Times article about the dangerous California variant, but from journalists and political people and not epidemiologists, who as far as I can tell think that it’s too early to tell anything and we should not panic until real research has had a chance to get real numbers. I plan to get less adventurous than I wanted to, and will keep my mask routine of two fabric layers with a HEPA filter in a pocket between, over a surgical mask, and my goggles over my glasses. I did manage to score some disinfectant hand wipes in packages of 10 that I can use if I do go somewhere and don’t have access to soap and water.

