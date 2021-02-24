“This has nothing to do with hurting the feelings of Iowa or New Hampshire and has everything to do with doing the right thing for the country and the Democratic Party.”
— Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) February 23, 2021
Nope, sorry, not Too Soon:
… The Democratic-controlled Nevada Legislature took a step closer toward that goal this week, introducing a bill that would eliminate the state’s caucus process and replace it with a primary to be held in late January of presidential election years. The bill is likely to sail to approval and be signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat. But the Democratic National Committee will determine whether Iowa (which holds caucuses), New Hampshire (which holds primaries) or Nevada goes first (or another state!) — a decision that is not likely to come for another year and will surely need the approval of President Biden, who lost Nevada to Senator Bernie Sanders in 2020.
The Times recently spoke by phone to Mr. Reid about his desire to change the calendar and make Nevada the first in the nation to vote in the presidential election. The interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.
Let’s start with the basic question: What is the case for Nevada going first?
Well, if you look at Iowa and New Hampshire and you look at how Joe Biden did in those two states — he took fourth and fifth in those two states. Iowa and New Hampshire are not representative of the country. There’s no diversity. So it’s unfair, in my opinion, to have those as the first two primary states because it really gives the wrong impression of what the country is all about.
I’m also convinced the caucus system is as close to worthless as anything can be. Caucuses are unfair. The Democratic Party should get rid of all of them. They’re just not fair…
Do you have any commitments from Democratic officials outside of Nevada or are you trying to get them?
Well, I’ve talked to Tom Perez lots of times when he was chairman, so he knows how I feel. But I have no commitments, that’s not anything that I’ve done. I’m just trying to spark a dialogue that I think is really important now rather than last minute…
Can you speak a bit about what difference it makes in general for who goes first? Like if you’re somebody who’s not paying attention to politics in January of an election year, why should you care who goes first?
I believe that it focuses attention on the election that’s upcoming. And I think it’s important that those states represent what’s happening within the Democratic Party around the country…
Both Harry Reid and (I presume) Chuck Grassley are well aware that they may not be around in 2024, but Reid hasn’t reduced himself to a placeholder for ambitious staffers:
Iowans have their finger on the political pulse & take our role as #FITN seriously. Our bipartisan, bicameral + bistate partnership w New Hampshire will ensure the Iowa Caucuses continue. #iapolitics
This isn’t the 1st time Harry Reid attacked Iowa & sadly it won’t be the last https://t.co/unr7c0Tzz9
— Grassley Works (@GrassleyWorks) February 23, 2021
Check to see if you have a pulse while you are at it.
— Ronnie Ray Jenkins-Democrat in PA’s 15th. (@Realrrjenkins) February 23, 2021
Argument against keeping Iowa in the pole position (although that’s probably not what Scholten had in mind):
Let me get this straight: Iowa had record turnout and IA GOP had a wave. Now, IA GOP led state legislature want to pass one of the worst voter suppression bills in the nation?
This is what happens when outside interest groups dictate what happens in Iowa! Shameful!!! https://t.co/NRdpDEOgl8
— J.D. Scholten (@JDScholten) February 22, 2021
I remain wild about Harry. (And self-interest aside Nevada has a much better claim on first-in-nation status than Iowa if we must do it that way) pic.twitter.com/4ddrLYZJ48
— Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) February 3, 2021
Another proposal, from a New Hampshirite (IMO, all caucuses are inherently anti-democratic, but… )
Modest proposal: (1) Replace Iowa with Nevada at front of process, NV remains a caucus. @RalstonReports https://t.co/PI22djjNcw
— Dante Scala (@Graniteprof) February 2, 2021
(3) Bump up South Carolina to third slot for both Ds and Rs.
— Dante Scala (@Graniteprof) February 2, 2021
End result: more racially diverse opening lineup; small states still lead off the process, giving lesser known candidates a fighting chance; all geographic regions represented.
— Dante Scala (@Graniteprof) February 2, 2021
