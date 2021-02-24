Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

2024 Open Thread: Primary Considerations

by

Nope, sorry, not Too Soon:

The Democratic-controlled Nevada Legislature took a step closer toward that goal this week, introducing a bill that would eliminate the state’s caucus process and replace it with a primary to be held in late January of presidential election years. The bill is likely to sail to approval and be signed by Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat. But the Democratic National Committee will determine whether Iowa (which holds caucuses), New Hampshire (which holds primaries) or Nevada goes first (or another state!) — a decision that is not likely to come for another year and will surely need the approval of President Biden, who lost Nevada to Senator Bernie Sanders in 2020.

The Times recently spoke by phone to Mr. Reid about his desire to change the calendar and make Nevada the first in the nation to vote in the presidential election. The interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Let’s start with the basic question: What is the case for Nevada going first?

Well, if you look at Iowa and New Hampshire and you look at how Joe Biden did in those two states — he took fourth and fifth in those two states. Iowa and New Hampshire are not representative of the country. There’s no diversity. So it’s unfair, in my opinion, to have those as the first two primary states because it really gives the wrong impression of what the country is all about.

I’m also convinced the caucus system is as close to worthless as anything can be. Caucuses are unfair. The Democratic Party should get rid of all of them. They’re just not fair…

Do you have any commitments from Democratic officials outside of Nevada or are you trying to get them?

Well, I’ve talked to Tom Perez lots of times when he was chairman, so he knows how I feel. But I have no commitments, that’s not anything that I’ve done. I’m just trying to spark a dialogue that I think is really important now rather than last minute…

Can you speak a bit about what difference it makes in general for who goes first? Like if you’re somebody who’s not paying attention to politics in January of an election year, why should you care who goes first?

I believe that it focuses attention on the election that’s upcoming. And I think it’s important that those states represent what’s happening within the Democratic Party around the country…

Both Harry Reid and (I presume) Chuck Grassley are well aware that they may not be around in 2024, but Reid hasn’t reduced himself to a placeholder for ambitious staffers:

Argument against keeping Iowa in the pole position (although that’s probably not what Scholten had in mind):

Another proposal, from a New Hampshirite (IMO, all caucuses are inherently anti-democratic, but… )

      trollhattan

      I will be hugely pleased to never ponder Iowa or NH caucus/primaries ever again, as will my NH brother. They’re sideshows to sideshows.​
       
      Suzanne

      Rotate the states in groups. Damn, maybe even make it random.

      It’s amazing how people who live in upstate New York or the Central Valley of CA never get to see any presidential candidates, while everyone acts like a bunch of dickholes in Iowa have Really Important Viewpoints.

      NotMax

      Does the Nevada State Fair feature a giant butter sculpture of a slot machine for prospective candidates to pose next to?

