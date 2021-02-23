Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Our President

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Our President

by | 58 Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘Dare mighty things’: hidden message found on Nasa Mars rover parachute

      Internet sleuths claim to have decoded a hidden message displayed on the parachute that helped Nasa’s Perseverance Rover land safely on Mars last week. They claim that the phrase “Dare mighty things” – used as a motto by Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory – was encoded on the parachute using a pattern representing letters as binary computer code.

      Reddit users and social media posters on Twitter noticed that the red-and-white pattern on the parachute looked deliberate, and arrived at the result by using the red to represent the figure one, and the white to represent zero.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      satby

      Democrats begin the final push for Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill this week, dropping any pretense of bipartisanship to quickly pass the package before an earlier round of benefits runs out

      Good!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @satby: I gotta write my congress critters a letter telling them that if they are so damned concerned about the deficit maybe they should do something about it, starting with a repeal of their budget busting knob slobbering tax cuts for corporations and the rich.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      “We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow.”

      I’m not terribly prescient but when the previous (mal)administration started its (non)plans for dealing with the plague, I said that what they wanted long-term was for people to become used to a certain threshold of death. I likened it to automobile fatalities. I just knew that was the literal road to perdition the GQP was aiming for.

      It’s so great that we’ve made a sharp 180 degree turn. I supported Biden the first two times he ran. People like me saw what we’re seeing now. Damn glad he’s there.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      rikyrah

      😡😡😡

      “Underwood was escorted to an undisclosed location… crammed full of Republicans who refused to put on masks. It was “the most direct superspreader exposure I had ever been in,” says Underwood. “After all those months of being so careful with COVID…” https://t.co/Lm65ArjiUa— Maya Contreras (@mayatcontreras) February 23, 2021

      Reply
    13. 13.

      rikyrah

      About the deaths:

      I can’t dwell on this, because I would spiral into depression.
      The thing that haunts.
      That will haunt until I am 99, if I live that long.
      I. Will. Never
      Not. Ever.
      Get the feeling out of the bottom of my soul.
      That the election of 2016.
      Could have prevented 90% of these deaths.
      Not 20
      30
      50
      I believe 90%
      90% of 500,000 people would still be alive if Hillary was President.
      That’s what haunts.
      All those families broken.
      All that pain. That didn’t have to happen.😭😭😭😭😭

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      Don’t know who Jennifer Jacobs is, but fuck her and her shitty framing. No doubt she wrote that shit from a warm, dry, paid-for domicile.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Good morning, fellow jackals.

      Every day when I wake up and check the news, I’m smiling because He Who Shall Not Be Named isn’t sitting in the White House anymore, and my smile gets bigger.

      I also published another essay today. This time I’m enjoying the sad, sad soap opera of Senator Ted (“Let Them Eat Snow”) Cruz. Poor thing.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Skepticat

      The really painful issue is that the figure of half a million very likely is a serious undercount for a variety of reasons. As hideous as this needless loss is, I don’t think we could begin to deal with the true figures.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Soprano2

      dropping any pretense of bipartisanship to quickly pass the package before an earlier round of benefits runs out.

      This shit drives me crazy – the only place this bill doesn’t have “bipartisan support” is in Congress! Everywhere else it’s supported by the vast majority of people. It’s just lazy to say there’s no bipartisan support for this bill.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Yeah, it ain’t gonna do any good other than allowing myself to lower the level of bile I am carrying around by spewing some of it on them.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @rikyrah: I agree. But it’s worse than that. Recall from those original calculations of 90%, that the basis was on “once the first case arrived in the US.”

      From WWII up to Trump, the US led in worldwide efforts to address diseases like Covid-19. If Hilary had been in place, it’s likely that the initial spread would have been much, much less. Thus, it’s likely that not only would 450,000 Americans still be alive that are now dead, a significant proportion of Covid-19 victims around the globe would still be alive.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Soprano2

      @Skepticat: The really painful issue is that the figure of half a million very likely is a serious undercount for a variety of reasons. As hideous as this needless loss is, I don’t think we could begin to deal with the true figures.

      Someday someone will do a statistical analysis of COVID deaths and come up with what’s probably a more accurate number, which will probably shock a lot of people. They estimate 675,000 people in the U.S. died in the 1918 pandemic; last year I thought we could never reach that figure with COVID, now I’m not so sure.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: The media sees DC like a romcom series with the same plot every episode: Will D’s be able to woo the GOP this time?

      Wow, I love that framing, I might steal that. It would be much more accurate to say “gave up any pretense of trying to get support from Republicans in Congress”, because that’s the truth!!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      @rikyrah: I’m surprised The Lancet commission’s recent report didn’t get more media attention. Maybe I missed the coverage, but I don’t think so. It estimated Trump’s pandemic mismanagement was responsible for 40% of COVID deaths, or around 200K people, which is breathtaking.

      Your estimate may be closer to the mark for all I know. But I am pretty sure if Hillary Clinton were president and 50K people died on her watch instead of the 500K who perished due to Trump’s malice, incompetence and selfishness, Clinton would have been impeached, convicted and forever vilified for it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly: Poor fellow.  He found a safe haven from his past, but lost a true friend.  Has he gone outside with you?

      I picture him peaking through the plants and fence in your summer yard.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      @OzarkHillbilly: Poor baby. Hope he rebounds soon.

      I worry about how Badger will carry on when our old Daisy shuffles off her mortal coil. She’s nearly 13 (ancient for a boxer dog) and showing her age a lot lately, poor girl. I can hardly bear to think of it.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RandomMonster

      @Soprano2last year I thought we could never reach that figure with COVID, now I’m not so sure

      I think we could easily hit that mark. We’re still around 2K deaths per day, and we have months to go.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Geminid

      @debbie: Today’s hearings will be before a joint meeting of the Senate Homeland Security  and Rules Committees. Former Capitol Police chief Steven Sund and the former House and Senate Sergeants at Arms will testify. Homeland Security Committee  chairman Gary Peters (MI) says this hearing will be the first of many.                                                                 Later this  week the House Appropriations Committee will hear testimony from acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman and the acting House Sergeant at Arms.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Skepticat

      I just read the transcript of the president’s comments, and it brought me to tears. The contrast between our past and current “leaders” is astounding but somehow not surprising. I’ve been extraordinarily lucky and haven’t lost anyone close to me to COVID-19—yet—but this a good reminder of how unusual that is and how grateful and empathetic I should be.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Chief Oshkosh: Jennifer Jacobs is the reporter who reported Hope Hicks’ COVID diagnosis and some other WH staff COVID diagnoses when they were trying to hide it. This isn’t the first time I’ve seen her frame Biden stuff in this fashion but I don’t believe she’s a Maggie Haberman.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Eric S.

      Tomorrow is LIHEAP (Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program) Action Day. It’s a day when utilities and others concerned about home energy costs lobby Congress to authorize money for the program. My company sent me to DC to participate last year. Tomorrow I have multiple Zoom meetings to with staffers from 6 IL Legislatures including both Senators.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      rp

      Jacobs’ framing isn’t great, but I think she’s trying to convey the idea that they’re more focused on helping people than worshipping at the alter of bipartisanship.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Immanentize: @Betty Cracker: He usually follows me everywhere I go (currently laying on the floor behind me), trying always to keep me in sight (with exceptions for distractions) but now his anxiousness has gotten extreme. We went to my wife’s daughter’s for lunch on Sunday and both times I went to the bathroom he frantically ran around looking for me and whining until I came back out. And he knew where I was, refusing to follow me in because who knows what happens in there? Some of his old behaviors have resurfaced too, those deeply ingrained habits born of the intense abuse he suffered before he found his way here.

      He hasn’t even taken any treats. (the most finicky dog I’ve ever met, only certain treats will do and he always sniffs them first like they might be poisoned). I’m not too worried yet, we’ve fattened him up plenty in the past 2 1/2 years, lot’s of reserves there, but by the end of the week…

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      I mean, here’s the thing – corporations CAN drop their tax obligation to zero by using profits to invest in their infrastructure, boost worker pay, increase workplace incentives, and pay dividends.

      It’s pretty damned simple, really. Favoring capital gains over profit payouts has been a really counterproductive policy ideal.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      That is the coolest thing! I wonder if my ex-sister-in-law’s friend had a hand in this? He designed the parachute, but that was mechanical, not decorative AFAIK. Also, he’s at Langley, not JPL. But it’s still an extremely cool thing to have done! Forwarding the story now to ex-SIL.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      citizen dave

      @Eric S.: I know about LIHEAP from work.  Good on you for participating!  It’s an important program.  Utility rates have to be paid one way or another; or else low-income people would just go without.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      jonas

      @Soprano2: ​
        Given what are sure to be significant undercounts in many areas of the country (I’m looking at you, Florida), I think there’s a very good chance of that. Of course in 1918, we had something like one third the population we do now, so that was the equivalent of almost 2 million dead today — which is hard to wrap your head around.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Betty Cracker

      @rp: I agree, but our media peeps really must get better at choosing copy for tweets and push media alerts. Sometimes I think they’re in denial about the small percentage of people who click through and read the whole thing. But bad framing is kind of a sub-species of disinformation, IMO, and I wish they’d proactively address it.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      The Thin Black Duke

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Thanks.

      Also, I keep marveling at how none of these people believe the buck stops with them, no matter how much power they have.

      I believe that’s why these clowns are so obsessed about “cancel culture”. They never had to deal with the consequences of their bad behavior before and they don’t like it.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Soprano2:  They estimate 675,000 people in the U.S. died in the 1918 pandemic; last year I thought we could never reach that figure with COVID, now I’m not so sure.​

      Keep in mind that the US population in 1920 was 106 million . For the current population of 328 million, that scales to well over 2 million fatalities. Just sayin’.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      dmsilev

      @OzarkHillbilly: Another cool theory that I heard being tossed around is about that very “blocky” mission logo: It’s a reference to “The Game of Life”, Because, of course, one of the big scientific goals of the mission is to look for any signs that there might have been life on Mars way back when.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      something fabulous

      @OzarkHillbilly: Same; poor Gigi is usually a vacuum of whatever food is around. Has been very picky since Milo passed. I’m like Kristine and have made a few changes, but so far she is turning down every kind of wet food, and it’s been a month now. Fortunately has decided on a dry food she likes OK, but it’s not the same. She had some weight to lose, snarfing up whatever Milo had not gotten to, but I don’t want her to lose too much too quickly, either. Poor critters! So sorry for the loss of your Woof.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      rikyrah

      @Betty Cracker:

       

      I compare the handling of the pandemic to the other female Heads of State, who, as a collective, have done a remarkable job.

       

      I have no doubt that Hillary would have handled it the same way.

       

      She wouldn’t have thrown away 44’s Global Pandemic for Dummies handbook.

       

      She wouldn’t have fired, all but 2 of the almost 4 dozen people that 44 had set up throughout the government to watch out and be prepared for a pandemic.

       

      She wouldn’t have closed the office in China, which would have been our eyes and ears on the ground when this first popped up.

       

      She would have coordinated a FEDERAL RESPONSE from the beginning.

      She would NOT have left the States on their own in Spring 2020, when we had the Hunger Games around PPE.

      She would have thought the idea of sending 5 masks to every household in America that the USPS wanted to do, would have been a great idea.

      I want to remind people that this was never a case of incompetence because of non-understanding about the scope of the virus.

      Bob Woodward laid waste to that theory.

      They understood COMPLETELY the depth and what was involved with the virus.

       

      All decisions were made with DELIBERATE MALICE.

      Reply

