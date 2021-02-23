"We have to resist becoming numb to the sorrow. We have to resist viewing each life as a statistic," Biden continued, speaking from his own experience about the "black hole" experienced by those who've experienced profound grief.

US President Joe Biden marks "grim milestone" of 500,000 deaths to Covid-19 https://t.co/ZraXMNQRrS pic.twitter.com/8LK9I16jzR

— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 23, 2021