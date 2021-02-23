I’m not watching the Senate hearings on January 6th Capitol security (or lack thereof) live, but the clips I’ve seen are infuriating because suspects are directly questioning witnesses:

Senator Ron Johnson (he came from Wisconsin!) used his question time to lie about the insurrection being an antifa false-flag operation. Come retrieve your village idiot, Mankato!

One of my two horrid US senators, Rick Scott, used his time to grouse about the National Guard presence in D.C., implying it’s unnecessary. I have no idea, but the Q-MAGA cult allegedly believes the real presidential inauguration is coming up early next month and that their orange calf will be reinstalled, so maybe it makes sense for the National Guard to stick around.

Anyhoo, open thread.

PS: Thanks for the birthday greetings last night! I did not see the thread until this morning because, as birthday princess with absolute control over home media for the day, I was making my husband binge-watch Twin Peaks with me. On his birthday, we had to watch Gladiator again.