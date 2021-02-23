20 miles off Texas, finally warm-ish waters. 62° – a perfect spot to return the first 2200 of 5300+ rescued sea turtles. The cold weather stunned the turtles that would have otherwise drowned had volunteers with @SeaTurtleInc not responded. @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/yhQ8vgNGBZ

The ‘sea turtles stunned by cold water’ situation is common enough here in New England that the Boston-based New England Aquarium has a hotline:

… Our response area ranges from Boston north to the New Hampshire-Maine border. If you encounter a sea turtle in distress on the beach within this territory, please call our Sea Turtle Rescue Hotline at 617-973-5247.

Our rescuers rehabilitate endangered sea turtles. In the past decade alone, our rescuers have treated and released hundreds of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles as well as many green and loggerhead sea turtles. These numbers are especially significant considering the Kemp’s ridley is the most endangered sea turtle in the world.

Each fall, staff and volunteer walkers from the Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary comb dozens of miles of beach trying to find stranded sea turtles. The turtles are transported to the rescuers and veterinarians at the New England Aquarium with extreme hypothermia, severe dehydration, pneumonia, and often shell or bone fractures. While 2014 was a record-smashing year when 733 turtles were treated at the Animal Care Center in Quincy, on average we treat about 300 turtles each year. Their treatment can last between two and eight months, sometimes longer. Most of the sea turtles that arrive alive at the Aquarium recover and are released back into the ocean…