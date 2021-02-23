Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Han shot first.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Wetsuit optional.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Reality always wins in the end.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Verified, but limited!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

How does anyone do Gilligan’s Island as trump world and not cast Jared as Gilligan?

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Climate Change / How about that weather? / Respite Open Thread: Good News Out of Texas

Respite Open Thread: Good News Out of Texas

by | 25 Comments

This post is in: ,

The ‘sea turtles stunned by cold water’ situation is common enough here in New England that the Boston-based New England Aquarium has a hotline:

Our response area ranges from Boston north to the New Hampshire-Maine border. If you encounter a sea turtle in distress on the beach within this territory, please call our Sea Turtle Rescue Hotline at 617-973-5247.

Our rescuers rehabilitate endangered sea turtles. In the past decade alone, our rescuers have treated and released hundreds of Kemp’s ridley sea turtles as well as many green and loggerhead sea turtles. These numbers are especially significant considering the Kemp’s ridley is the most endangered sea turtle in the world.

Each fall, staff and volunteer walkers from the Massachusetts Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary comb dozens of miles of beach trying to find stranded sea turtles. The turtles are transported to the rescuers and veterinarians at the New England Aquarium with extreme hypothermia, severe dehydration, pneumonia, and often shell or bone fractures. While 2014 was a record-smashing year when 733 turtles were treated at the Animal Care Center in Quincy, on average we treat about 300 turtles each year. Their treatment can last between two and eight months, sometimes longer. Most of the sea turtles that arrive alive at the Aquarium recover and are released back into the ocean…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • A Ghost to Most
  • Alison Rose
  • Benw
  • bjacques
  • Cameron
  • David Fud
  • Hoppie
  • Just Some Fuckhead
  • Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
  • Miss Bianca
  • Nicole
  • Old School
  • Poe Larity
  • realbtl
  • rikyrah
  • trollhattan
  • TS (the original)
  • VeniceRiley
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    25Comments

    3. 3.

      Benw

      One of my happy t-shirts is a race tee for turtle rescue that has the rescue org’s phone number on the back. If I ever find a turtle in danger I’ll know whom to call!!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      realbtl

      2nd Covid shot for me and my two 72 yo friends here in Montana. Just in time as the new R (of course) Gov repealed the mask ordnance last week and compliance is even worse than before.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Nicole

      That video is really heartwarming.  Thank you!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Hoppie

      @rikyrah: Good to hear.  My second scheduled Saturday PM, also Moderna; hoping for minimal reaction.  My wife’s second’s (Pfizer) swelling and redness is only now going down after 5 days.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      bjacques

      My mom and pop (80 and 87, respectively) in Texas got their second Modena shots during the Tiny Ice Age but are just now coming out of the boil water order.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Miss Bianca

      @David Fud:

      Five members, a full third of the ERCOT board [the Electric Reliability Council of Texas], resigned today.  I guess their families all needed them to be around more.

      If only to huddle together for warmth, right?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @David Fud:

      A friend of mine is an engineer with an unnamed multinational company that has large facilities in and around the vicinity of Houston. They’re shut down and had to claim force majeure on multiple contracts for products, and don’t know when they’ll  be able to restart as so many water pipes and critical junctions are broken (heating, cooling, gray water and potable water all affected). Apparently, when the power went down, their protective heating elements quit.

      His Texas counterparts also tell him that plumbing supplies have been stripped bare in every hardware wholesale and retail store.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      TS (the original)

      @David Fud:

      Blocked by paper to read all of the article you linked, I perused their front page & found this item –  everything you need to know about GQP Government. No power, no water, but the important issues according to the Lt Governor are:

      Abortion restrictions, transgender issues top Patrick’s priority list
      Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick presides over the Texas Senate, giving him power to set the agenda for what legislation will ultimately pass or even get to the floor for a vote.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @TS (the original):

      May not go the same way it did in the past. There’s going to be a Battle Royale – Big Chemical and Big Insurance vs Big Energy.

      Maybe they can start up 70s era rollerball.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Just Some Fuckhead

      Saw Yelp’s Top 100 restaurants earlier today. Seemed like a third of them were sushi restaurants. Kinda made sense. If you don’t mind eating raw fish and getting intestinal worms, you’re probably not real picky.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.