Procedural Open Thread: Merrick Garland Gets A Hearing

Procedural Open Thread: Merrick Garland Gets A Hearing

66 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Poltico, today:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will support Merrick Garland’s nomination for attorney general, five years after blocking the judge’s path to the Supreme Court…

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a two-day confirmation hearing this week for Garland.Some Senate Republicans criticized Garland for not answering enough questions, but several have already announced their support for him to lead the Justice Department, including Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), a McConnell confidant. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also spoke positively of Garland on Monday…

The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a committee vote on Garland’s nomination March 1 and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said he is hoping for final confirmation next week…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      Honestly, the only reason to go hard after Garland is to pander to white nationalists, since he correctly said they represent a terrorist threat.

      I don’t think that’s quite true. The Republicans party is a criminal conspiracy, so avoiding a functioning DoJ is in their best interests in general.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ajabu

      And Garland looks so quiet and unassuming while he politely slides the shiv into these assholes trying desperately to unnerve him.

      You go, Mr. AG…

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Geoboy

      I look forward to the arrest, trial, conviction and lengthy imprisonment of current sitting members of Congress as co-conspiritors to the insurrection.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      dmsilev

      Ted Cruz, eternally and evermore an asshole lacking in self-awareness:

      Ted Cruz tells @HolmesJosh that his wife Heidi is “pretty pissed” at the leaked texts about Cancun trip.
      “Here’s a suggestion just don’t be assholes. Yeah, like just you know treat each other as human beings have some degree, some modicum of respect.”https://t.co/Q2EFk3xKen
      — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 23, 2021

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Geoduck

      Moscow Mitch might end up regretting it, who knows what illegal crap he’s had going on the side all these years. But yeah, he’s not the first one in the metaphorical crosshairs.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Honestly, the only reason to go hard after Garland is to pander to white nationalists

      but, but….. economic anxiety

      Reply
    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      The sheriff is near!

      So happy at this choice. Shame on McConnell for denying him a SCOTUS seat (not that he does shame) but the country can use his skill and experience to help unTrump the joint.

      And I don’t like Nazis with AR15s.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      debbie

      @Raven:

      I was just ranging around Twitter. There’s been no indication of a back injury. They say there was no sign he was impaired, that he was calm and alert. I cannot imagine.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: “Yeah, like just you know treat each other as human beings have some degree, some modicum of respect.” – Ted Cruz

      Trying to remember Cruz’s stance about five years ago, when the GQP was deriding empathy.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie: ​
       

      They say there was no sign he was impaired, that he was calm and alert.

      I saw a local saying people tend to drive way too fast where he had his accident, and given the time of day it was likely foggy. Combine those things, and you can have a very nasty single car accident without being impaired. Of course I’m still curious about the toxicology report.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @zhena gogolia:

      Far be it from me to give Moscow Mitch credit for anything with a positive outcome, but it’s possible that he did us all a huge favour five years ago. I think Merrick Garland may end up being more consequential (in the good way) as AG than he would have been as a SC Justice.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Chyron HR

      Asked by Josh Hawley if he supports defunding the police, Merrick Garland says he does not

      “NOOOOO why won’t the neoliberal shitlibs recite our shibboleths???” – Some Twitter asshole, probably

      Reply
    41. 41.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      I’m thinking the same. I started listening at some point after the news broke, and for a good 15 minutes I thought he was dead. It wasn’t until I actually bothered to look at a chyron on the screen that I realised he was alive, injured, and in surgery.

      So I mentally changed “R.I.P.” to “Speedy and full recovery.”

      Reply
    42. 42.

      MomSense

      @germy:

      I saw a funny Reel a month (2? 3? 10?) ago with a woman sitting at her kitchen table.  She said “If you think it’s bad now, in 20 years this country will be run by people who were homeschooled by day drinkers”

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Kattails

      @germy: Ummm. British racing green though. And Prince of Darkness electrical systems, but…  who cares.

      I’m a couple of years older. It’s all about maintenance, baby. ;-)

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @Chyron HR: ​
       
      I think they really believe all Democrats buy into the craziest stuff the online left says. After all, they buy into the craziest stuff the online right says, and we all know the parties are mirror images of each other.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Roger Moore:

      I think they really believe all Democrats buy into the craziest stuff the online left says.

      Nah, they just find it useful when the online left forces its slogans into the mainstream discourse.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      different-church-lady

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      but it’s possible that he did us all a huge favour five years ago.

      When he freakin’ STOLE a supreme court appointment from a democratic president and handed to to Donald Goddamned Trump? I think not.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      different-church-lady

      These “McConnell blocked Garland because he’s too good” takes are really stupid. McConnell was not going to allow ANY Obama nominee to go forward because he wanted to steal the seat on the off-chance Trump would pull it out, and he won his bet.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jeffro

      @dmsilev: I love it!  The people who ratted them out are the actual ‘assholes’; likewise, Dems are just trying to make hay out of Cruz’s negligence since they don’t know what to do with themselves now that trumpov’s gone.

      I’ll say one thing: these GQPers, they sure know how to throw off some chaff, that’s for sure.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      lurker

      @different-church-lady:

      agreed.  if you want to claim McConnell and Graham (I think) did not allow a hearing because Garland was too good – agreed 100%.  But Obama could have nominated a 100% rightwing conservative and they would not have advanced it out of a combination of exercising their power and inherent spiteful ornery dispositions.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Jeffro

      @Roger Moore:I think they really believe all Democrats buy into the craziest stuff the online left says. After all, they buy into the craziest stuff the online right says, and we all know the parties are mirror images of each other.

      I know, right?

      It’s a good weakness to keep exploiting, and I hope they NEVER figure it out.

      Reply

