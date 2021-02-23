In case you missed it, Merrick Garland said at his confirmation hearing yesterday: “We are facing a more dangerous period than we faced in Oklahoma City at that time.”

— James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) February 23, 2021

Poltico, today:

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will support Merrick Garland’s nomination for attorney general, five years after blocking the judge’s path to the Supreme Court… The Senate Judiciary Committee held a two-day confirmation hearing this week for Garland.Some Senate Republicans criticized Garland for not answering enough questions, but several have already announced their support for him to lead the Justice Department, including Sens. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), a McConnell confidant. Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also spoke positively of Garland on Monday… The Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a committee vote on Garland’s nomination March 1 and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin said he is hoping for final confirmation next week…

Watching this #MerrickGarlandHearing, it is obvious why McConnell refused to give him a confirmation hearing for SCOTUS. He comes across as humble, knowledgeable, earnest, honest and unflappable. Would have been hard to vote against him, had he been given the chance. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) February 22, 2021

Honestly, the only reason to go hard after Garland is to pander to white nationalists, since he correctly said they represent a terrorist threat. Sadly, that is who many GOP contenders do want to appeal to. https://t.co/rUEu5YZfbg — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) February 22, 2021

Tom Cotton really doesn't like the idea of Black people being equal. https://t.co/9cRrW3l1C2 — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) February 22, 2021

I am old enough to remember when @ChuckGrassley held up Merrick Garland's nomination to the DC Circuit for more than a year—in 1995, that is. — Benjamin Wittes (@benjaminwittes) February 22, 2021

Perspective: Merrick Garland finally speaks. His words were worth the wait. https://t.co/tny2PlbGPU — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 23, 2021

Merrick Garland making the tie between inequality/discrimination and bearing the brunt of climate change. Absolutely true and still remarkable to hear in this setting https://t.co/qubdYq4Zka — ?? Margaret Sullivan (@Sulliview) February 22, 2021

Opinion: Merrick Garland lets domestic terrorists know there’s a new sheriff in town https://t.co/2sh00ge7AE — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 23, 2021

My guess is that the Republicans may come to rue the day that they did not allow a hearing and vote on Merrick Garland. McConnell will not, of course, but Garland should be a very good AG; their worst nightmare. — Paul Buse (@plkrstnjn) February 22, 2021