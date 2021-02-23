Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On Unfucking

On Unfucking

by | 53 Comments

This post is in: 

My old business partner and friend has a great saying:  “unfucking is much harder than fucking.”  For the past 30+ years, Repulicans fuck up, and Democrats unfuck.  Clinton unfucked the “Reagan Revolution”, Obama unfucked the terrible Bush years, and Biden will be unfucking the giant mess left by Trump.

I think we’ll all agree that we haven’t gotten the credit we deserve for our unfucks.  Part of that is just because it’s hard to frame and message unfucks.  Part of it is because some of those unfucks will create small inequties as part of solving bigger ones.  And a big part of it is that we’re never in office long enough to well and truly unfuck situations.

A case in point is the absolute god damned mess that unfettered access to student loans has created in this country.  Whether it’s $10K, $50K or some other amount of loan that’s forgiven, somebody’s going to be getting money that someone else thinks is undeserved.  Yet far too little attention will be paid to the forty or so years during which our higher ed system gradually fucked the poor and middle class.

I worked in a small rural state college financial aid office in the late 80’s/early 90’s, so I was there just when loans were getting out of control.  Here are some of the things that we could see happening that just have gotten much, much worse:

  • The Pell Grant program, which was supposed to let poor kids go to school for basically free, was starting to be outstripped by inflation and tuition that rose faster than inflation.  So, kids who had no idea about the kind of commitment they were making were getting thousands of dollars of debt as part of their financial aid package.  Yet, from the point of view of the school, it didn’t matter because loan money and grant money paid tuition.
  • The Perkins Loan program, which was essentially a federal loan fund administered by the school, was grossly underfunded after the Guaranteed Student Loan (Stafford Loan) program, administered by banks and passed by Congress after heavy bank lobbying.  But the Perkins Loan program was so much more healthy for the school, because if the school had good collections, they could loan more money.  With Perkins loans, the school had an positive incentive to make good loans.  GSLs (and their follow-ons) had no such positive incentive – the school just had to keep its default rate down.
  • Single moms from rural towns would use financial aid as an adjunct to all the other programs they were receiving, making barely OK progress towards some kind of degree, but incurring (for them) staggering debt as they did.
  • Kids from little towns would come down for a semester or a year, unprepared for college, flunk out, and go home a few thousand dollars poorer.  The debt wasn’t crippling, as it is now, but it sure didn’t help them start out in life.
  • Programs of questionable academic merit with fairly large bureaucracies were started routinely, with the goal of snagging enrollment.  We had more-or-less open admission, and the incremental cost of adding students to the university as a whole was fairly low, the institution  worked to get more marginal students in the door, and many of them were attracted by these new, marginal academic programs.
  • The Community College feeder system, while in general a good thing, was always trying to create four year degree granting programs, again because students with financial aid packages brought in money to the community.  These programs were tiny, and I don’t think the graduates were of as high quality as the graduates from a comparable program at our college.
  • We were starting to see a few transfers from private for-profit schools and it was clear those kids were absolutely worked over by those schools.

The government has an obvious interest in a higher ed system that is somewhat efficient, that allows students to fail without ruining them, and where four-year and community colleges stay in their lanes.  The rocket fuel of financial aid, from what I saw, fucks with each of those goals.  Colleges had “free money” that made them less efficient. Student failure led to burden, and there was duplication of effort between two-year and four-year schools.  Private for-profit schools probably shouldn’t be allowed access to federal financial aid — it’s just too much of an incentive for them to screw kids.

So, this whole fucking mess needs to be unfucked.  The first step is to try to address the inequity of giving kids massive loans.  It is fundamentally unjust to allow kids who can’t even drink legally to commit themselves to a lifetime of debt.  Free community college is a good next step.  But the real answer is affordable public higher education, just like the least-great generation, the boomers, had.  Unfortunately, around the mid-90s, we just decided that couldn’t happen.  Now, Democrats are stuck with yet another unfuck that will make a lot of people unhappy.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    53Comments

    1. 1.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Now, Democrats are stuck with yet another unfuck that will make a lot of people unhappy.

      The good news is as Texas is showing, the Republicans compulsion to fuck things over simply for the sake of being a fuck up is now so strong now that the public will have plenty of distraction from the cleanup work.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      narya

      I’m juuuust old enough that the loan programs in which I participated weren’t yet fucked. My total loans for undergrad were less than $5k, despite having gone to a small, private, liberal arts college (in Ohio . . .  where I WAS, in fact, the head of the student council for a year . . .).  Grad school loans were way way more. And then a technical school program, through the city colleges, cost a pile as well. Each time, the loans have been more difficult to get at a reasonable interest rate, and more loan money was needed. And I am still one of the lucky ones.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Oklahomo

      I guess I don’t understand that mindset.  After college, and the late 80s recession, I owed about 21k.  Took a while to pay it off (2004!).  Won’t blink an eye if the loan fairy waves a wand and erases it all.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      VeniceRiley

      Hillary’s plan would accomplish this, and more – like unfucking the interest rates kids pay on their loans and making schools rein in their administration burden. People should read it.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kent

      Excellent summary.   I personally think the best solution is to bend the tuition costs back down at all public universities.  We don’t necessarily need to have 100% free tuition, just bend it back down to where it was in the 60s and 70s, which would be a couple thousand a year max.  College is still going to be expensive in many high cost of living areas simply because of room and board. But those are costs that everyone faces whether or not you are attending college.

      Private schools are the tougher nut.  I’d be supportive of some new sorts of public/private partnerships.  So, for example, if a private university in a city has a good nursing school or computer science program and those are high-demand programs in that area, let that private school tap into public subsidies so that students can attend there at subsidized public tuition levels.  But that would also mean the private school meeting all the equity and non-discrimination rules that public schools follow.  Would be a lot cheaper than say building a new duplicate public school of nursing.   And only the sort of thing you would want to do when it makes sense from a public policy perspective.   In other words, instead of giving big loans to kids to attend private schools, we bend the cost down within private schools (at least for degree programs that have a public purpose) so that kids don’t need the big loans in the first place.

      Fungelical schools with religious discrimination need not apply.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      geg6

      I don’t have time right now to even begin to address this.  I have some bona fides on this as the financial aid administrator at my campus of a major public research university since 1998 and, before that, working at the local community college for nine years providing support, including help getting aid, to our disabled students and teaching GED prep.  I’ve been immersed in financial aid my entire career in higher education.  Some points you make are good.  But some of it is so not right that I really want to take the time to pull it all apart, but I am too busy actually coordinating aid for our current and future students this time of year that I can’t really address it all right now.

      Suffice it to say that there is a lot wrong here.  Or, at the very least, outdated or specific to your state.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      bbleh

      As to financing college, a lot of Boomers (Boomer here) just don’t get the problem because they never experienced it themselves and very many of them don’t have kids who have.  And as you say, until we re-create the Cal model for the country, it’s going to remain a serious impediment to people seeking a college education.

      (As an aside, that’s perfectly ok with a lot of status-conscious Republicans, who of course deserve a college education themselves and for their kids, but who become righteously angry whenever some uppity Other suggests they might deserve at least a shot at an affordable one.)

      And as to unfucking, it’s made even harder by a Republican party and its media-sphere that remain intent on continuing the fucking.  (And it’s not helped when Dems don’t toot their own horn as loudly as they should.)  It’s pretty tough when you’re the only one bailing and the other guys are working just as hard to dump water back into the boat.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Another Scott

      This is excellent.

      My mom wanted to be a nurse her whole life and started nursing school right out of high school. Got married, didn’t finish. Restarted school at least 3 more times and eventually finished in her 60s. She picked up a lot of debt each time. :-(

      Another anecdote – I know of more than a few people who used 5% student loans to buy 14% CDs or other non-educational things. It’s hard to make financial benefit programs that cannot be abused by some player in the system.

      My father went to Emory and the U of Chicago for college and GaTech for his MS at night (via his work at Lockheed). He didn’t have loans to worry about.

      Most of the funding for education needs to come from the states, the federal government, and businesses. Businesses need educated and trained workers and shouldn’t expect their employees to bear those costs when they didn’t in my father’s generation.

      Having students pay huge costs is wrong. I don’t know the best way to fix it now, but the politics must be considered because, after all, we can’t fix all the other stuff if we’re voted out of office…

      Thanks.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      RevDocEDJ

      The larger problem driving the whole thing: States have cut taxes and appropriations for higher education, passing the bill along to the schools (which also saw increasing costs from unfunded mandates), leading to increases to tuition. It’s not just “free money.” Rather, it’s more a matter of trying to do the same thing (and new things) with less money, and then having to make up the difference in tuitions and new fee structures, all while legislators continue to attack “rising costs” (and cutting taxes or refusing to raise taxes).

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @geg6: I’ve been out of financial aid since the early 90’s, so I may have misremembered some details.  Also, some if it is very specific to that peculiar rural state.  When you have some time, drop me a note ([email protected]) and we can arrange a guest post so you can share your take.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Cameron

      I think Tennessee has been trying to lower the cost of attending state schools.  I don’t know how well it’s working.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      raven

      I’ve been through much of this since the late 60’s. GED, GI Bill, BEOG. Vocational Rehab, Guaranteed loans and more. I’m 71, managed a decent 20 year career in higher ed and now have a decent retirement and have $4000 left to pay off.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      this

      Whether it’s $10K, $50K or some other amount of loan that’s forgiven, somebody’s going to be getting money that someone else thinks is undeserved.

      and this

      I don’t know the best way to fix it now, but the politics must be considered because, after all, we can’t fix all the other stuff if we’re voted out of office…

      are essential points. I’d feel a lot better about the politics of this if it were tied to some kind of broader debt relief plan/s. And as much as I am usually a fan of SPW, I wish she would stop with the “Biden can do this with the stroke of a pen!” stuff, and she and others would quit downplaying the 10K

      Reply
    14. 14.

      cain

      @Another Scott:

      When federal loans were like 3% I know some of my ex-wife’s fellow students were using it to buy cars in addition to books and tuition. I mean yeah it is a good deal – but it’s always irritating when complaints by people about a program that they themselves are abusing – eg a conservative student would abuse the shit out of a loan, while also complaining about abuse and that’s why govt shouldn’t fund it.

      I think these assholes do it just so that nobody else can take advantage of a program they are currently exploiting.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @RevDocEDJ: Agreed that state legislatures take a big part of the blame.  Unfortunately, the easy availability of student loans let students go to school and rack up debt instead of putting pressure on legislatures to better fund higher ed.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Baud

      If Kay were here, she would say that one simple fix is to make it easier to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy.  Currently, there is a higher burden that is almost impossible to meet.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Bard the Grim

      We were starting to see a few transfers from private for-profit schools and it was clear those kids were absolutely worked over by those schools.

      […]

      Private schools probably shouldn’t be allowed access to federal financial aid.

      Do you really mean “Private” in the 2nd sentence, or “private for-profit”?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Hildebrand

      The student loans I am still paying are from grad school (which I started after turning 40).  My school decided, halfway through my degree, to ‘redirect’ the monies from the scholarship program covering my tuition.   They argued that their finances were so troubled they had no choice to use the money for other budget items.  They found some minor provision in the endowment fund documentation to allow them to do this – which always felt so baldly false, but no one could figure out how to prove it.

      So, I had the choice of either paying for everything out of pocket, taking out loans, or shelving the whole thing.  Did I mention they jacked up tuition prior to letting us know the scholarships were cancelled?

      So, in order to finish, I added 15k of student loan debt.  That was awesome.

      Still – if the Biden administration decided to forgive student loan debt for my kids instead of me, that would be my preference.  I’d rather they don’t start their careers with any student loan debt.  My kids have done excellent work to boost their scholarships, so they should be ok no matter what, but even dumping the small loan debt would be awesome (because even with great scholarships, it never seems to be enough to cover the monstrous tuition rates).

      Reply
    20. 20.

      geg6

      Okay, one thing you got absolutely right:

      The Pell Grant program, which was supposed to let poor kids go to school for basically free, was starting to be outstripped by inflation and tuition that rose faster than inflation.

      This is the absolute truth. The current annual maximum of $6345 should be doubled. No doubt about that. This one thing, in itself, would decrease student debt by a ridiculous amount. Most students who would qualify for the maximum would be able to pay a full year or most of a full year of tuition at a state university for that amount. All they would have to find further financing for would be room and board (if living away from home), books and other incidentals. Many of these students will also qualify for other federal, state or institutional grants and/or scholarships, so much of those costs will also be covered.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ten Bears

      Not just the kids under onerous debt, lot’s of folks went to school late in life that may never see their way clear – and the government will not hesitate to garnish your social security.

      From a purely business perspective, it was a bad investment. I’ll never pay off just the interest, and it was one of those things that had me holding my breath as I filled in the Biden/Harris dot.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Ohio Mom

      What I remember is what RevDocEDJ @9 says: states cut radically cut back their support for higher ed.

      In my hometown of NYC, the city’s brush with bankruptcy had the city turning its university system over to the state, and the days of free tuition were over.

      I may have told this story before: my older cousin who went to CUNY and majored in English claims her only expense was subway fare. She lived at home — no room or board to pay — and her major meant no books to buy — “We read novels and I could take them out of the public library.”

      Now obviously she exaggerates for effect, and state funding cutbacks were not the only factor in the nationwide increase in college costs. But it shouldn’t be overlooked.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @geg6: Since this post was overly long, I didn’t even mention Federal Work Study, an excellent program that allowed the financial aid office to be well-stocked with smart, hard-working students (not really joking, we did get the pick of the crop).  Kids who were from little towns and sometimes not the best high schools not only worked for us, we looked out for them, helped them with classes, etc.  At that time, only the highest need students got it, which was a shame, as far as I was concerned.  They did far better working for us than having a shitty, exploitative job in our little college town.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      DropDminus

      @Baud:   As a bankruptcy practitioner, I wholeheartedly agree. There are some courts trying to find innovative solutions to the student loan crisis within the bankruptcy system (basically loan modification programs) but they require a certain amount of buy in from the lenders and unlike the mortgage industry, the low amount of actual risk these lenders are exposed to seems to be a barrier.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      geg6

      This, however, I must dispute as a dirty misrepresentation:

      So, kids who had no idea about the kind of commitment they were making were getting thousands of dollars of debt as part of their financial aid package. Yet, from the point of view of the school, it didn’t matter because loan money and grant money paid tuition.

      I can only base my objection on my own experience, but schools where I worked made sure students knew what their aid packages included and what type of aid it was.  And neither school I worked for ever packaged loans in excess of the annual federal limits based on educational level for federal student loans.  I know that some schools package Parent PLUS or private educational loans and I do not feel that is ethical, but no institution I ever worked for did or does.  We are completely transparent as to what students may need to finance outside of federal, state and University aid and we go into great depth on our award notifications and orientation programs to discuss these issues.  At my campus, a student cannot move in until he/she meets with me and discusses their aid, their current billing balance and what options are available.  I have met with students and parents on move-in day and, after the explanation, take their kid home because they now understood the financial ramifications.  I am not punished when that happens.  In fact, it is something we are encouraged to do in order to make sure students and their families are not financially overburdened.​

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Earl

      @geg6: If you do a guest post, I’d love to hear more about why we should increase Pell grants. In particular, I suspect that schools budget against net debt from students, so within 5 years, wouldn’t tuition have increased by, well, exactly the increase in the Pell grant?  In other words, is this anything but a straight pass through to the schools?

      I share the goal of students coming out less indebted, but I’m not sure I see how this accomplishes that.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Ohio Mom

      I don’t know enough history or economics to back this supposition but I always put the end of free municipal college and the cutback of state funding/increase in individual responsibility to pay for college under the heading, “The beginning of the backlash to the Great Society/the Rise of Neoliberalism.”

      Now, after decades of being squeezed by this economic approach, maybe we have reached a tipping point?

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Betty Cracker

      I limboed under the bar in the late 80s via Pell Grants and fed work-study programs and graduated with almost zero debt — completely supporting myself all four years with almost no help from my parents via minimum wage jobs. There’s no way on earth my kid could do that.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Damien

      As someone who went to a for profit fraud of a school and got stuck with 54k in absolutely useless debt while the fraudsters skated with ELEVEN BILLION DOLLARS, I’m pretty furious at the whole system. Frankly, I think we should stop making college the high school you have to pay for, and make it once again something to pursue for a reason.

      I never wanted to go to college, and had there been literally any option for me to work in even a minor way in my chosen field then I would have been working from the age of 14 instead.

      I despise it, and I’m angry that I despise it, because I still love learning, but other people with less drive to autodidact will just resent education in general.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Josie

      @geg6: ​
        I hope you take up Mistermix’s offer to do a guest post when you have the time. It sounds as though you have the experience and expertise to drill down on this subject, and we would all benefit from your contribution.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WereBear

      Nicely summed up! If I had known then, I would have kept trying to power through college in the late 70s. Then again, maybe I wasn’t cut out for an academic career. Computers were just starting and there were no degrees, and I fell into that.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      geg6

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: ​
       
      I LOOOOOOOOVE Federal Work Study! The financial requirements for eligibility are flexible enough that schools can expand it to students who don’t qualify for the big federal grant programs. Meaning middle class kids can get those awards, too. And it really seems to have an effect on educational outcomes, especially for students who may be somewhat academically marginal. Mentoring from their campus employers is a big factor.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      gvg

      Most of the problems I see come from the states not funding state tuition like they used to. Oh, I have worked in Financial Aid for 27 years at a state University. States vary wildly from each other in how much they fund and how jacked up their tuition rates are. Costs of living vary too which would also mean they have to pay their teachers and other workers higher if they are in a high cost area. I have seen tuition rates and overall costs hugely different even in side by side states. this impacts the debt. I don’t know that the Feds can lead the states back into supporting their own kids, but it would maybe help if more of the public knew about this side of the issue.
      I wish we still had Perkins loans but they were ended completely.
      A few years ago subsidized loans for Grad students were ended, meaning all their debt is accruing interest while they are in school. I think that is insane. Personally I would like all student debt to be subsidized while in school.
      Florida, oddly enough considering how bad we are on many issues, is actually one of the states that has done relatively well at controlling costs. Not well enough, but when I look at other states…well. I think some of it was in the 70’s our state did a bunch of smart things for our state higher ed that ended up lasting. We were I was told imitating California and North Carolina.
      Back then, I was told, the state paid 2/3’s of the instate tuition of all state students, so the students just had to cover 1/3 the cost. It made it pretty affordable. Minimum wage was closer to a living wage too.
      Any minimum wage hike needs to have automatic inflation increases so it doesn’t erode all over again.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      catclub

      @raven: I used to get a short-term loan, buy an LB and sell 12 lids and, keep a 1/4 pay the loan back. It was like magic!

       

      There goes some bank that definitely does NOT know their customer.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Kent

      There are really two separate problems here.  That each require separate solutions.

      First, how do we unfuck the system for current and future students?  That is mostly going to involve reducing costs and increasing state/Federal subsidies for higher eduction.

      Second, how do we unfuck the system for graduates burdened with debt?  That’s mostly going to involve loan forgiveness programs of some sort.  Whether they are universal, work-related, or bankruptcy related, or a combination of all three.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      geg6

      @Earl: ​
       
      I can’t speak for other schools, but all campuses other than the main campus at my University has not increased in-state tuition in five years. And at the main campus, the increases have been 1% or less over that time. So it would not be a danger for us.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @geg6:  Yes, absolutely true that the award letter clearly spelled out the kinds of aid, and students were told they were incurring a debt.  And the types of loans (back then it was GSL, SLS and PLUS) were watched carefully — you had to be a special case to get more than a GSL as an undergrad.

      Two things:

      First, as I remember packages back then, for a total year they might have been $5-8K and maybe $1-3K would be loans, so it wasn’t staggering debt at that time.  I think most kids left the school with less than $10K in debt.  Today’s environment is much worse.

      Second, no matter the quality of the counseling, it just isn’t fair to expect an 18 year-old  who sees a bunch of adults telling her or him that this is the way to pay for college, to make a good decision for them.  This is the first real financial transaction of their lives, in many cases.  They have no real idea what it means to take on that kind of debt.   Loans should be a much smaller part of the package.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      cain

      @gvg:

      That’s because of the focus on less and less taxes – the states don’t have the kind of revenue they used to get and thus things like university tuition becomes a luxury. You can especially thank Republicans for this. The whole MAGA thing is such a laugh because I don’t know what period of time they are talking about – but if it was the 50s and 60s the effective tax rate was pretty damn high. But we did a lot of great stuff infrastructure like highways, space travel and all of that – lot of govt innovation that lead to private sector products.

      We’ve become a small minded set of people.. I blame the GOP.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      cain

      @Kent:

      Second, how do we unfuck the system for graduates burdened with debt?  That’s mostly going to involve loan forgiveness programs of some sort.  Whether they are universal, work-related, or bankruptcy related, or a combination of all three.

      The problem is that both Dems and Republicans start asking “how are we going to pay for it” b.s. Like we didn’t spend 4 trillion dollars on a war that got us nothing in return. If we can fund Iraq War and any other foreign policy boondoggles we can do this.

      Each of those boondoggles were started by Republicans and failed to reap any kind of profit tot he nation. These assholes love to spend fed money up to billions so some singular company can make a big profit. So much waste.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Doc Sardonic

      @Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix: We saw that here in Florida in spades when the lottery came in. The sales pitch to the marks was the lottery money would go to fund extra programs that the overall budget couldn’t fund. Now they make a big deal over how much money the lottery has contributed to education, but they forget to put the * in that shows how much the lottery has been offset by budget cuts due to the “extra money”

      Reply
    44. 44.

      gvg

      @geg6: Most of the directors of Financial Aid as well as many others who work here were former work study students. We do look after the students, and often are better than off campus regular jobs because many on campus jobs can use student workers between classes. I used to have classes with hours of no classes in between. No sense in going home, I just worked an hour or 2 then returned to class, and had evenings to study. A regular job didn’t care what your grades were and bosses were always forgetting your schedule and putting you on work when you had classes……

      When Covid shut us down, we were allowed to pay work study as a grant that spring term. It was a little complicated and based on the assumption the student would continue to earn about the same amount weekly they already had but it sure helped.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Zelma

      I began my life in higher education in 1961 as a freshman at a small liberal arts college.  I got my Ph.D. from an Ivy League school.  I retired in 2007 as a professor of history at an urban Catholic university.  Thus I watched with bemusement the changes in the cost and price structure of higher education.  An interesting exercise is to plug what I remember as the costs at the beginning of my experience into an inflation calculator.

      Tuition, room and board at my college in 1961:  $1300 per year.  That would be $19,000 in 2021.  Actual costs today, over $60,000.  Graduate tuition in 1965-68: $2400.  That would be $20,000.  Actual costs today, around $40,000.  Tuition, room and board at my university in the 1970s: $4000.  That would be $26,000. Actual costs, around $50,000 or more.  I’ve lost track.

      Just as a matter of comparison, my starting salary in 1971 would be about $60,000, which is possibly more than a starting assistant professor would make today.  Also, more of the courses in 2021 are taught by underpaid adjuncts so the added costs are not going to instruction.

      So when we talk about student debt, we also have to take into account the cost/price structure.  While my figures reflect private higher education, I am sure the same comparison with public higher education could be made.  In fact, the differences may be greater in that sector.

      I don’t know if the above calculations add anything to the discussion of the student debt issue, but I have to think that they are significant.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      FlyingToaster

      But the real answer is affordable public higher education, just like the least-great generation, the boomers, had.

      Um, nope.  This happened long before the 90s.

      I’m (technically) a boomer.  I was born in the last two weeks of the Eisenhower admin.  I was able to pay for all but my senior year of undergrad, specifically because REAGAN changed the rules, losing the “you’re the oldest kid with 3 kids behind; you get an SEOG in addition to BEOG and Pell and work-study”.  And then had to take loans out for grad school as well.

      So this goes back to 1982 and the Reaganite hatred of edumacated folks, especially us uppity women.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      StringOnAStick

      I’m a very tail end boomer, and my first BS and MS left me with no debt thanks to scholarships and being a graduate teaching assistant.  The bottom fell out of that career in the early ’90’s recession and I decided I wanted to become a physical therapist.  I lived in a town where the Uni had that program, my house payment was less than rent (a tiny house before it was cool), but when I saw that tuition for the program was more than I could get via student loans, I changed plans.

      My career path changed and time and marriage let me get an education as a dental hygienist without debt; the program was expensive and you had to immediately throw down $2,000 for your instruments and another $600 for the custom magnifying glasses, on top of tuition.  The two that flunked out had to eat those nonreturnable materials costs.  It was a good career for the 12 years I practiced (Covid made me decide to retire), but the physical demands of the job take a heavy toll and 3 of the people I graduated with have had to quit practicing due to repetitive strain injuries, neck damage, etc. and it’s not like the skills transfer to something else (some go into dental sales but now that requires a business degree and excellent looks certainly helps).  So, expensive degree, high risk of work related physical damage but cheaper than a PT or RN degree, sort of.

      How does this country expect to thrive and innovate when higher education costs preclude some people from starting or completing a degree, and burdens so many with so much debt that they can’t get on the first rung to home ownership or starting a family? The people who are so opposed to for giving student debt relief only remember that a semester of tuition was $250 when they were in college.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kim Walker

      I went back to finish my undergrad when my kids were in high school. I received the Pell, but had to take out the max in loans to help my husband cover rent, food etc. Then he went for his Phd. He had a full ride (that covered tuition + a very little), but with the kids, he still had to take out the max in Alaska student loans. I worked 2 jobs and worked on paying back my loans. The kids all got part-time jobs for clothes and spending money. We were still pretty marginal. When he finished the PhD, he got a post-doc in the UK. Off we went. I got a job as a part-time bar maid. We paid on the student loans. I took a MSc while we there- cause why not it’s only $20,000. Moved to Canada after the UK, but jobs for highly overqualified immigrants with post-gradual degrees are very hard to come by. So we postponed/took forbearance on paying the student loans when we had to. It took eight years of 90 day contracts before I was hired on permanent full-time with the gov’t. My husband does contract teaching at a local uni. I make good money (for Canada), but we still live like grad students – small/cheap apartment; no vacations, meals out, live music (when it was allowed); 21 year old car; little savings. I owe more now than when the loans were brand spanking new. We will continue to pay and we will both croak before they are paid off. Good! Even if anything came about to help under the Biden administration, it probably won’t help us as our undergraduate degrees have long been paid for.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Lucky duck from the 70’s whose father wanted his kids to go to college as he never did and had the wherewithal and desire to pay for it, having worked his way to upper middle classdom.  I was able to self fund graduate school with TA jobs and fellowships. I just cringe at this subject and how we as a nation let this happen…starting with Reagan defunding state schools in California to for profit fake schools ripping off kids blind. Like healthcare, the majority of wealthy and even not so wealthy countries have figured out that you shouldn’t start your productive years with prodigious debt. It saps the wealth of nations.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      trollhattan

      It’s a real problem and a lot of deserving kids are kept out because they or their families don’t have the knowledge or resources to navigate the system, although the school district here goes to great lengths to assist college search, FAFSA applications, etc., even during the COVID year. The class of 2021 is similarly borked; hopefully, 2022 will have a more normal transition.

      ATM it’s possible to attend the first two California CC years free, after which transfer into CS and UC systems is supposedly guaranteed (don’t know exactly how that works). With our college freshman we’re still dishing out five figures/year after her academic and athletic scholarships are accounted for, but she’ll head to grad/medical school with no debt. Then, the bills really rack up but one boat anchor is better than two.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      geg6

      @gvg: ​ We did the same for our work study students last spring. However, it turns our that, since then, we’ve been able to get them all back to work, either remotely or on campus (depending on the job).We also pay better than federal minimum wage, so it’s a good job for a college student in every possible way. We have also made a big commitment to student workers, regardless of whether they get Federal Work Study. Our Chancellor sets aside a portion of her budget specifically to hire students in on campus jobs. It’s a great and generous use of those funds.​

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jeffro

      Hmmm…when we get done here, can we get a thread to talk about what an enormous, Putin-paid tool Ron Johnson is?  He just called the trumpov rioters “festive”, accused the police of inciting them, and cited some BS account about ‘fake trump supporters’ being mixed in with the crowd.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @Baud

      As a bankruptcy dabbler, I heartily endorse this. Pick a time period – five to seven years – for dischargability. Retool the program to one where the institution bears the risk of a defaulted student loan, which will give them the buy-in on providing educational experiences that lead to value.

      Reply

