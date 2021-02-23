Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – Gin & Tonic – Stockholm #2

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Gin & Tonic

Some more from Stockholm and immediate environs.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #2 7
Stockholm

Went out to a park on the outskirts, and the forest floor was covered with these. As I said, springtime – daffodils were also blooming.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #2 6
Stockholm

Vaxholm Castle is on an island before Stockholm harbor. It’s a nice ferry ride out there, especially if it’s a nice day. And yeah, if Billin is looking at these, I know about the dust spots.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #2 5
Stockholm

Inside the castle. The cannons don’t see much use these days.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #2 4
Stockholm

I’d live here. Wouldn’t have to worry about the neighbors.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #2 3
Stockholm

The Royal Palace and Museum.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #2 2
Stockholm

The changing of the guard. I liked the sun on the helmets.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #2 1
Stockholm

Yeah, it’s photogenic. Sue me.

On The Road - Gin & Tonic - Stockholm #2
Stockholm

I have never ridden a horse or played a tuba. I imagine doing both at once is challenging.

    1. 1.

      Mary G

      Very cool. I was hoping to get to Sweden on my one trip, but didn’t get past Copenhagen. Love the little white flowers.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      J R in WV

      Woot!! Second, and at 5:35 am to boot.

      Nice shots, all of ’em. And you’re correct, dust spots on old film photos, no big deal. Now that they’re scanned you could fix them , but really, part of the film experience. Along with toxic chemistry…

      Good morn all. Back to bed soonest.

      Reply

