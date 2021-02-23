On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Gin & Tonic
Some more from Stockholm and immediate environs.
Went out to a park on the outskirts, and the forest floor was covered with these. As I said, springtime – daffodils were also blooming.
Vaxholm Castle is on an island before Stockholm harbor. It’s a nice ferry ride out there, especially if it’s a nice day. And yeah, if Billin is looking at these, I know about the dust spots.
Inside the castle. The cannons don’t see much use these days.
I’d live here. Wouldn’t have to worry about the neighbors.
The Royal Palace and Museum.
The changing of the guard. I liked the sun on the helmets.
Yeah, it’s photogenic. Sue me.
I have never ridden a horse or played a tuba. I imagine doing both at once is challenging.
