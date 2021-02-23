Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

We still have time to mess this up!

I personally stopped the public option…

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Let there be snark.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This blog goes to 11…

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

I really should read my own blog.

You are here: Home / Gun Issues / Ammosexuals / Late Night Open Thread: Tucker Carlson, Gunne Dude

Late Night Open Thread: Tucker Carlson, Gunne Dude

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I don’t know whether to worry about the consequences of a bunch of untrained suburbanites taking their cue from Young Tucker, Most Dangerous (to His Crew) Gun in the West… or to laugh at the way the Wingnut Wurlitzer is reduced to pew-pew-pew! cosplay, now that their strenuous decades-long project to give ‘The Coloreds and Their Pansy Liberal Supporters Are Coming for You’ scaremongering some respectable legal heft is falling apart on all fronts…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Leto
  • lurker
  • NotMax
  • Poe Larity
  • Ten Bears
  • West of the Rockies
  • Yutsano
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    8. 8.

      Leto

      @West of the Rockies: I’m seeing so many from the fact the gun is too low on his shoulder, he’s basically too high on the back sight so he’s looking DOWN instead of straight through, his stance, his arms… I’ll say that in the military we basically don’t have left handed ejection port M16A2s (AR-15s). Everyone gets a right hand ejection gun. But with his production budget, surely they could’ve gotten him a proper gun. He’ll still hold it like he’s cosplaying an idiot, but at least the brass won’t be giving him love taps to the face. And potentially down his shirt. Ooof! That shit buuuurns!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      West of the Rockies

      @Yutsano:

      I know the whole First! thing is a joke (or at least I hope so).  We’ve kind of been running with it for a week now.  I promise not to do it again.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      West of the Rockies

      @Leto:

      If Tucker had pecs, they’d be bruised.  Sadly for Mrs. Tucker, he appears to have the physique of a well-fed sixth grader.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Amir Khalid

      Bragging about one’s familiarity with guns, and then haplessly outing oneself as a total gun noob, seems to be a Republican tradition. I remember Sarah Palin doing it too. At least it wasn’t as gross as pre- Cancun Ted draping strips of bacon over his rifle barrel, firing the weapon, and then eating them.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.