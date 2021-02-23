Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updated: Monday/Tuesday, Feb. 22-23

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updated: Monday/Tuesday, Feb. 22-23

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      New cases = 112. Reported deaths at 1108. Positivity at 2.1%
      225 cases in the hospital, 59 in the ICU
      41% hospital beds available, 37% ICU beds available. It looks like it’s trending more males than females for the last few weeks. Through November, December and most of January it was more females than males.

      Niece still had a headache on the 2nd day after her 2nd shot; she’s prone to migraines but that may not be related.

      rikyrah

      Thank you for the information.

      I realize that I am going to be bitter for a long time because of COVID.

      Bitter at an Administration that chose not to do what was best for the country.

      And all the evil azz muthaphuckas 😡 who supported it.

