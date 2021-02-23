Are we sure she’s not a sleeper cell for the @DemSocialists https://t.co/VkRyqM9fNy — Roy Edroso (@edroso) February 22, 2021





“We need more scandalous behavior beyond McCain. I want to see rumors swirl that Tucker Carlson has already been vaccinated. Or that there’s a secret vaccination green lounge in the CPAC conference later this week.” I especially like the secret green room idea. https://t.co/A1uKI09IL8 — Susan A. Kitchens (@susankitchens) February 22, 2021

The US administered 1.1 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 64.2 million, or 19.3 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose back to 1.37 million shots per day. 13.3% of Americans have received at least one shot; 5.9% are now fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/O7yJygrTxH — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 23, 2021

We are rapidly approaching the point where supply isn't the main constraint and demand/distribution is. Which is good news in its own way! https://t.co/VWSrmzFFz0 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) February 23, 2021

The US had +59,257 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 28.8 million. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 69,528 new cases per day, breaking the previous downward trend. pic.twitter.com/zisRasSKYR — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 23, 2021

As we collectively memorialize the 500,000 Covid deaths, let us not forget the many who survived Covid but live with chronic disability, or those who this pandemic left in poverty or confronting mental health challenges. This pandemic has brought so much pain. Soon,we will heal. — Craig Spencer MD MPH (@Craig_A_Spencer) February 23, 2021

One year ago tomorrow Q Have you been updated on the coronavirus, sir? THE PRESIDENT: Yeah, we’re very much involved. We’re very — very cognizant of everything going on. We have it very much under control in this country.

https://t.co/Trz32ZX2Jf — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 22, 2021

The pandemic is receding in the worst hotspots. Will it last? The last month has brought a surprisingly fast, if partial, turnaround. New cases have declined to half their peak, driven by steady improvements in places that weathered devastating outbreaks https://t.co/CYR9JvVlK9 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 22, 2021

All countries must be vaccinated to end pandemic, says World Bank chief https://t.co/V4Xb6eDhHM — The Guardian (@guardian) February 22, 2021

It's not enough to give money to help @WHO–@gavi–@CEPIvaccines buy #Covid19 vaccines if the donor countries are at the same time snapping up all available vaccine.

The pandemic is global. The solution has to be too. https://t.co/DfGD12yGCn — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 22, 2021

South Korea PM aims for 'herd immunity by autumn' https://t.co/dA23Ft3tBD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 23, 2021

Vietnam details priorities for first phase of COVID-19 vaccinations https://t.co/aXNEX3kxgm pic.twitter.com/hh47JmOqRl — Reuters (@Reuters) February 23, 2021

Afghanistan begins COVID-19 vaccination drive amid rising violence https://t.co/B3v1XgXP5a pic.twitter.com/3gCzmqnlW6 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 23, 2021

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a gradual easing of one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns, saying schools will reopen and people will be able to meet a friend for coffee in a park in two weeks’ time. But haircuts won't be possible until April 12. https://t.co/AfIE6gUtBC — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 22, 2021

High Covid infection rates delay easing of restrictions in France and Germany https://t.co/l4MfzRiLmr — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 22, 2021

Australia to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination drive as more doses arrive https://t.co/68fr5f9d3H pic.twitter.com/npoFjQPW4d — Reuters (@Reuters) February 23, 2021

The Pan American Health Organization in support of the Brazilian COVID response, donated 17,000 rapid antigen tests to bolster coronavirus diagnostic testing in the in the state of Roraima's migrant & refugee population https://t.co/AIyxXiDtnv https://t.co/wgsKCqdiTI pic.twitter.com/ez2utfW4S4 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 22, 2021

International Air Transport Association says it expects its digital Covid Travel Pass will be ready "within weeks" https://t.co/UKnY1i9lb1 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 23, 2021

Vaccines adapted for variants won't need lengthy testing, according to the FDA. The agency’s new guidance will speed the development of vaccines that guard against contagious new variants of the coronavirus https://t.co/eeeIXRRkYM — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 23, 2021

Two U.K. studies show that COVID-19 vaccination programs are contributing to a sharp drop in hospitalizations, boosting hopes that the shots will work as well in the real world as they have in carefully controlled studies. https://t.co/bWW1O8fkiJ — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 22, 2021

Clinical trial: Mouthwash as a method of reducing risk of SARSCoV2 infection is underway at Univ of N. Carolina. Lab studies show mouthwash can quickly kill coronaviruses but there's no evidence it can stop the virus from infecting people. Now, the test https://t.co/76YMKyLKoq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 22, 2021

U.K. approves a study that will deliberately infect volunteers with SARSCoV2. Researchers hope to learn things about how the immune system responds to the coronavirus that would be impossible to learn outside a lab https://t.co/NciMmkwHwi — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 22, 2021

Vaccine envy is real. Here’s how to tame it. https://t.co/AxQ6xswsD4 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 21, 2021

🦠 Virus cases are down 40% nationwide compared to 2 weeks ago. 11 states currently have unchecked community spread of the virus. Here are the latest trends and risk levels in your state:https://t.co/oHpdgLid5d — NPR (@NPR) February 23, 2021

Vaccination is driving down nursing home deaths. The share of deaths associated with long-term care facilities has been cut in HALF since early January. Encouraging. — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) February 22, 2021

Totally this. And we know loads of people coming back from midwinter break vacation from all over the place. Not seeing a lot of quarantine going on. Bad vibes. https://t.co/p6aVcVCMsx — Mig Greengard (@chessninja) February 23, 2021

Total cases COVID-19, per 1M/pop., 2/22: 1. North Dakota 130,320

2. South Dakota 125,850

3. Rhode Island 117,033

4. Utah 114,497

5. Iowa 114,086

6. Tennessee 112,179

7. Arizona 111,211

8. Oklahoma 106,105

9. Arkansas 104,632

10. Nebraska 102,897https://t.co/dBr3uPg4nS — David Waldman-1, of Yorktown LLC™ (@KagroX) February 23, 2021

The @CDCgov tracked a school outbreak of #COVID19 in Georgia: "These findings suggest that educators can play an important role in in-school transmission and that in-school transmission can occur when physical distancing and mask compliance are not optimal." (Today's MMWR) pic.twitter.com/KhQWpjqb6L — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 22, 2021

NOW @CDCDirector Walensky says these findings underscore the need for #COVID19 vaccination of teachers.

LIVE now in @WhiteHouse presser. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 22, 2021

“Proof of residency and citizenship are NOT required to get the vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services” https://t.co/Z7OKewpKw7 — Jorge Guajardo (@jorge_guajardo) February 23, 2021