Open Thread: Monday Night Tidbits

Some happy notes to end the day:

Clooney getting ready to bitch-slap Gym J into another profession.

 

How was your Monday?

    3. 3.

      JoyceH

      One of the things I’ve learned recently that I find absurdly satisfying is that the fireplace in the Oval Office is a working fireplace, and that Biden uses it. Aaaaaah! An office with a fireplace!

      craigie

      Monday was fine, thanks. Though I am older now than I was on Sunday, which is kind of a bummer.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Excellent! I received my first shot of the Moderna vaccine today at work which was a welcome surprise. Like I said on the “I Got the Shot!” thread, it’s a huge weight lifted off my shoulders. It seemed, beginning with older employees, that the pharmacy was vaccinating everyone who worked at the store, along with customers. I guess they needed to get rid of some doses that were going to expire?

      SiubhanDuinne

      Doggos in the Oval just make my heart sing.

