Some happy notes to end the day:

Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen are teaming up for a new @Spotify podcast called 'Renegades: Born in the USA' https://t.co/ySAATPhNLU — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 23, 2021

Clooney getting ready to bitch-slap Gym J into another profession.

George Clooney and Smokehouse Pictures are set to produce a new docuseries based on an October 2020 Sports Illustrated story by @Jon_Wertheim, about a decades-long abuse scandal in the athletic department at Ohio State Universityhttps://t.co/5R9OiR7b4N — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 23, 2021

There was a new sign over my office door when I got to work today. pic.twitter.com/E8kfByRYG6 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 23, 2021

How was your Monday?