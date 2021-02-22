Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This really is a full service blog.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

The math demands it!

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

No one could have predicted…

What fresh hell is this?

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

The willow is too close to the house.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

You are either for trump or for democracy. Pick one.

Good luck with your asparagus.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

This fight is for everything.

Everybody saw this coming.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

This is a big f—–g deal.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Too inconsequential to be sued

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

    8. 8.

      leeleeFL

      Just wondering if there is any way to get rid of zergnet?  It really is annoying!

    9. 9.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      By letting some people make some good shit happen here, you make lots of good shit happen. I’m pretty sure that’s not a bad thing.

    14. 14.

      catclub

      From TPM:

      Trump released a statement describing the Vance probe, which may be reviewing allegations of tax, bank, and insurance fraud, as “a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country.” That now includes the Mueller investigation and two impeachment trials.

      Speaking of which, when is the DOJ going to release the unredacted Mueller report?

    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      @leeleeFL: ​
      1. Fuck ZERGTrash!

      2. If you click on any post title, you can navigate by the upper right hand arrows post-by-post instead of having everything on one long page, and no ZERGTrash.

      Using Firefox here, btw.

    16. 16.

      CaseyL

      @David Anderson:

      😊

      On other topics:  Did anyone listen to the Garland hearing?  I caught some of it, but not all, and generally ignored GQP questions since they’re all morally and intellectually bankrupt.  Did anyone signal whether they would vote against confirmation?

    19. 19.

      trollhattan

      @Ben Cisco: ​
      Woot!

      Think last week’s weather must have borked vaccine shipments because our county has no, zero, nada appointments for priority groups. Hope they double-up this week, and the planes keep their engines on the wings.

    28. 28.

      JoyceH

      I so enjoy ordering groceries online for curbside pickup! As soon as you click to complete your order, you get an email with the subject line, “Groceries ordered! How easy was that?!”

    29. 29.

      Another Scott

      In other news, Reuters:

      WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel, was arrested on Monday in Virginia on drug trafficking charges, the U.S. Justice Department said.

      The movie “Traffic” was a pre-documentary??

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    30. 30.

      Ksmiami

      @SiubhanDuinne: yeah now can a certain blogfather call his fuckstick Senator and tell him to stop preventing women from serving in Biden’s cabinet? My patience with Manchin has really run low and I’m ready to fly to WV and find a young smart person to primary him…

