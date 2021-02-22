Every time I navigate to this website, it makes me happy when I see “Claire is Home” off to the right.
That is all.
by John Cole| 32 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
Every time I navigate to this website, it makes me happy when I see “Claire is Home” off to the right.
That is all.
Wakeshift
Well said, JGC.
westyny
I would say “second!” but I’m afraid of the Wrath of Cole. Besides, by now I’m probably fourth! or fifth!
@westyny: No, you got the coveted second spot.
wvng
Ditto.
SiubhanDuinne
I’ve had the same reaction, John. It continues to be an excellent thing.
CaseyL
A very excellent thing, and I hope David continues to update us on how Claire is doing. (Hint, hint.)
leeleeFL
Just wondering if there is any way to get rid of zergnet? It really is annoying!
Odie Hugh Manatee
By letting some people make some good shit happen here, you make lots of good shit happen. I’m pretty sure that’s not a bad thing.
@CaseyL: So far so good.
MomSense
catclub
From TPM:
Trump released a statement describing the Vance probe, which may be reviewing allegations of tax, bank, and insurance fraud, as “a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of our Country.” That now includes the Mueller investigation and two impeachment trials.
Speaking of which, when is the DOJ going to release the unredacted Mueller report?
CaseyL
😊
On other topics: Did anyone listen to the Garland hearing? I caught some of it, but not all, and generally ignored GQP questions since they’re all morally and intellectually bankrupt. Did anyone signal whether they would vote against confirmation?
trollhattan
@Ben Cisco:
Woot!
Think last week’s weather must have borked vaccine shipments because our county has no, zero, nada appointments for priority groups. Hope they double-up this week, and the planes keep their engines on the wings.
MattF
Open thread, so— we now present the pink trombone.
@trollhattan: I was worried – shipments would be routed through Memphis and I already had a package stuck there for over a week. I guess her vaccine got in under the wire…
JPL
@David Anderson: Sweet!
zhena gogolia
Thanks for the updates.
trollhattan
“Bullet ants” heh! Pair them with murder hornets. One cannot be too proactive!
JoyceH
I so enjoy ordering groceries online for curbside pickup! As soon as you click to complete your order, you get an email with the subject line, “Groceries ordered! How easy was that?!”
Another Scott
In other news, Reuters:
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The wife of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, leader of Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel, was arrested on Monday in Virginia on drug trafficking charges, the U.S. Justice Department said.
The movie “Traffic” was a pre-documentary??
Cheers,
Scott.
Ksmiami
@SiubhanDuinne: yeah now can a certain blogfather call his fuckstick Senator and tell him to stop preventing women from serving in Biden’s cabinet? My patience with Manchin has really run low and I’m ready to fly to WV and find a young smart person to primary him…
Ken
@Ben Cisco: @trollhattan: Why not cut out the middleman, and use bullet ants and murder hornets directly?
YEAH!!!
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings