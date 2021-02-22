On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

On the Road: Week of Feb 22 (5 am)

Albatrossity

In 2011 Elizabeth was working on a book that combined her interests in landscapes, archaeo-astronomy, and time. The book was to be published in 2012, just before the end of the world event that was allegedly predicted by the Mayan calendar. So naturally she wanted to go to see Mayan cities and observatories, to put the final touches on the book. We found a perfect tour, visiting various Mayan sites in Yucatan, and convinced my brother and sister-in-law to join us for the spring equinox in the land of the Mayans.

Some weeks before the trip, the US State Department issued a travel alert for US citizens traveling to Mexico, based primarily on an uptick in drug-trafficking violence near the US-Mexico border. As you probably know, that is nowhere near Yucatan, but nonetheless most of our tour group dropped out of the trip. We looked at a map and decided that was silly, so we kept to our plans.

When we got to Cancun, where the trip was to begin, we found out that only four of us, along with two other members (a retired 82-yr old woman from Boulder, and a 40ish advertising executive from Atlanta) were still on the rout. Our 14-person group was reduced to 6, plus the tour guide (an American archaeologist based at Tikal, in Guatemala). It was wonderful to be able to explore these sites with a small group, and to spread out in the buses which were designed for more people. So here are some images from that time, when travel was possible and the sun was shining.