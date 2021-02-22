Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / How about that weather? / More Progress in Texas

More Progress in Texas

by | 11 Comments

    11Comments

      SiubhanDuinne

      O/T, but Former Guy just had a big legal setback from the Supreme Court. SCOTUS declined to hear his request to keep his tax returns from the grand jury. 👏👏👏

      ETA: Wasn’t even trying for frist!

      Eolirin

      @Brantl

      I’d be very surprised if they didn’t already.

      And they’ll still pick Cruz over a Democrat.

      Zinsky

      Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, MTG et al. aren’t interested in actually governing. To them, politics is performance art – poseurs for whom the trappings (i.e. the form) triumph over any hint of substance. That’s why Cruz seemed puzzled when he first learned of the outrage from ordinary Texans. “You mean you think I am actually supposed to do something??”

      Chiming in on Siubhan Duinnes post above, Trumpo is in deep shit now in the SDNY:

      https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/22/supreme-court-rejects-trump-effort-to-shield-tax-records-from-ny-prosecutors.html

      Geminid

      @Brantl: I’m hoping O’Rourke strikes while the iron is hot, and announces for Governor before summer is over. He is a dynamic campaigner and should not get stale over a long campaign. And he could bring in a majority in the lower Texas House on his coat tails, as next year could be a wave election in Texas.

      Texas Republicans will try to find safety by further gerrymandering legislative districts, but gerrymandering has it’s limits in the face of demographic change and political shifts. Virginia Democrats proved this when they went into the 2017 elections a 35-65 minority in the House of Delegates, and came out of 2019 up 55-45, on a map drawn by Republicans.

      Barbara

      @Eolirin: ​Things don’t change until they do and then they seem almost inevitable. 2006 — George Allen, so invincible that he was on his way to being a favorite for the presidential nomination of 2008. And then he wasn’t. There is a long way to go before Cruz has to face voters again, and this might be just a distant memory. But inevitability has a way of turning on a dime that is hard to gauge in advance.​

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @SiubhanDuinne: And the Merrick Garland confirmation hearing has started! Things are about to get very interesting in the Justice Department as well as in New York.

      In a very slow, methodical, under-the-radar, boring, lawyerly way.

