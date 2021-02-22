.
Not really the right word — more like ‘decency’:
Tomorrow President Biden will give a speech on the lives lost to coronavirus and hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at sundown, per the White House.
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 22, 2021
Joe Biden is a month into his presidency and one pattern is clear. He doesn't want to talk about Donald Trump, the man he's called “the former guy." From day one, Biden has aimed to break from Trump's legacy on matters of policy, symbolism and style. https://t.co/dgEyRhavT1
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 20, 2021
By this point in the Obama and Trump presidencies, the opposition to both presidents' agendas was a lot more organized and unified than the opposition to Biden's. Obviously a long way to go til 2022 midterms, but if I were an R, I'd be concerned about that.
— We did it, Joe?? (@snowmanomics) February 21, 2021
Important issue. Dem outside groups and DNC should run high saturation of ads highlighting members refusal to support highly popular relief bill in every remotely contestable district. And in every like case. Governance goes hand in glove w building constituencies to support it. https://t.co/XK42qmIvrY
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 19, 2021
Then again, this should get the right-wing activists angried up:
JUST IN: AG Nominee Merrick Garland opening statement for confirmation hearing Monday. Calls 1-6 "a heinous attack" and says he'll prosecute "white supremacists & others" involved. Heavy on DOJ's civil rights duties. Also: a vow to apply #FOIA 'generously' https://t.co/r6TUC9x9tY
— Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 21, 2021
Merrick Garland says that as attorney general he will fight discrimination, domestic terrorism https://t.co/kb85GTEq7u
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 22, 2021
… In his prepared remarks, Garland also highlighted how his experience handling domestic terrorism is particularly relevant now.
“From 1995 to 1997, I supervised the prosecution of the perpetrators of the bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building, who sought to spark a revolution that would topple the federal government. If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6 — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government.”
That work, he said, is “but a part” of the broad range of Justice Department responsibilities to protect the country from “environmental degradation and the abuse of market power, from fraud and corruption, from violent crime and cybercrime, and from drug trafficking and child exploitation.”
