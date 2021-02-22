Not really the right word — more like ‘decency’:

Tomorrow President Biden will give a speech on the lives lost to coronavirus and hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at sundown, per the White House. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 22, 2021





Joe Biden is a month into his presidency and one pattern is clear. He doesn't want to talk about Donald Trump, the man he's called “the former guy." From day one, Biden has aimed to break from Trump's legacy on matters of policy, symbolism and style. https://t.co/dgEyRhavT1 — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 20, 2021

By this point in the Obama and Trump presidencies, the opposition to both presidents' agendas was a lot more organized and unified than the opposition to Biden's. Obviously a long way to go til 2022 midterms, but if I were an R, I'd be concerned about that. — We did it, Joe?? (@snowmanomics) February 21, 2021

Important issue. Dem outside groups and DNC should run high saturation of ads highlighting members refusal to support highly popular relief bill in every remotely contestable district. And in every like case. Governance goes hand in glove w building constituencies to support it. https://t.co/XK42qmIvrY — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) February 19, 2021

Then again, this should get the right-wing activists angried up:

JUST IN: AG Nominee Merrick Garland opening statement for confirmation hearing Monday. Calls 1-6 "a heinous attack" and says he'll prosecute "white supremacists & others" involved. Heavy on DOJ's civil rights duties. Also: a vow to apply #FOIA 'generously' https://t.co/r6TUC9x9tY — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 21, 2021

Merrick Garland says that as attorney general he will fight discrimination, domestic terrorism https://t.co/kb85GTEq7u — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 22, 2021