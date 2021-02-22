Biden, the 1st lady, VP Harris and the 2nd gentleman will be at sundown candle lighting ceremony this evening at 6:15p to remember people who died of coronavirus.

US to reach 500,000 deaths, likely in the next few days depending on whose count is used.https://t.co/QpsqzLOfin

