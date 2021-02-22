Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

We still have time to mess this up!

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

It was down to kool-aid drinkers and next of kin at the trump White House

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I really should read my own blog.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Reality always wins in the end.

Everybody saw this coming.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / Monday Evening Open Thread: Sad Milestone

Monday Evening Open Thread: Sad Milestone

by | 78 Comments

This post is in: ,

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • Brachiator
  • BruceFromOhio
  • burnspbesq
  • Cameron
  • debbie
  • Jay
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Ken
  • Ksmiami
  • leeleeFL
  • lollipopguild
  • LurkerNoLonger
  • Martin
  • Mike in NC
  • Miss Bianca
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NetheadJay
  • Ohio Mom
  • planetjanet
  • Punchy
  • Raven
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • Salty Sam
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • smith
  • Spanky
  • The Moar You Know
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • West of the Cascades
  • Wyatt Salamanca
  • Yutsano
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    78Comments

    1. 1.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Nicolle Wallace had a couple of moments earlier when the National Cathedral bell was tolling. It must be exceptionally moving to be in D.C. in person and hear that.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      lollipopguild

      If trump was still president he would have given Rush a state funeral with flags lowered. Biden gives us a memoriam for the 500,000 Americans that trump helped to kill.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      trollhattan

      We’re at good-size bordering on large city, dead of Covid. Horrid beyond imagination.

      My good news for the day, just now learned sports girl qualified for the WCC XC championships this Wednesday. Goin’ to Vegas, baby! Not bad for a freshman.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      I wonder how long it takes to ring the bell 500 times. One peal for each 1,000 deaths brings home how big a number 500,000 is.

      I suspect that it is the Catholic in Biden that has a thing for ritual, and the politician in him that knows how important it is to get people to understand the enormity of what we are going through.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      A very sad day all around for the nation

      ETA: Beautiful remarks, Joe. 👏

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ken

      @Ohio Mom: I’ve tolled our church bell for funerals. The rule is a slow ten-count between tolls, so that the sound nearly fades away. Call it five to ten seconds.  2500 seconds is roughly 45 minutes, 5000 an hour and a half.

      BTW the medieval custom was nine tolls for a man, six for a married woman, three for an unmarried woman or child.  No one at my church wanted to follow that tradition.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Spanky

      If you tolled one strike for every death and assuming a 3 second interval in tolling, it would take you over 17 1/3 days non-stop.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      West of the Cascades

      Don’t worry it will go away soon its like a miracle.

      I hope Trump rots in his splendid isolation, then in jail, and then in hell

      ETA I can’t see Joe and Jill and Kamala and Doug together and not cry and should “I love you!!” at the browser.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      MomSense

      I was struck by watching Joe that he is a thoroughly decent and good person.  His remarks were so moving.  And now to see Joe, Jill, Kamala and Doug with their heads bowed in remembrance, I think many of us finally feel that we are cared about.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Miss Bianca

      Anybody else seen this blog post? I’m not familiar with John Pavlovitz, but he expresses my sentiments perfectly on the whole “Freedom’s just another word for Conservative Oppositional Defiance Disorder” aspect of the COVID pandemic.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      And then there’s this pathetic clown from the White House Press Corps at today’s briefing with Jen Psaki:

      During Monday’s White House briefing, ABC News correspondent Cecilia Vega confronted press secretary Jen Psaki about whether the administration is second guessing any part of their Covid-19 response during the month in which they have been in charge.

      “As the country is in this moment of reflection, 100,000 … Americans have died within the last month,” Vega said. “What reflections is this White House having on the last month. As we ask, as a country, could more have been done? As Dr. [Anthony] Fauci said today, ‘It didn’t have to be this bad.’ Could more have been done in the last month also?”

       

      h/t https://www.mediaite.com/biden/abcs-cecilia-vega-confronts-jen-psaki-about-the-100000-covid-deaths-since-biden-took-office-could-more-have-been-done/

       

      I’m all for holding Biden accountable for things, but with respect to this pandemic Cecelia Vega truly needs to get a fucking clue.  Unlike Trump, Biden has taken COVID seriously from the second he was sworn into office, but he doesn’t have a motherfucking magic wand he can simply wave to prevent more Americans from dying.

       

      Reply
    23. 23.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @MomSense:

      In addition to his very real knowledge of grief, he understands the importance of ceremony and ritual and sacrament — not just as empty, rote symbols or theatre but as (in the words of the Book of Common Prayer) “an outward and visible sign of an inward and spiritual grace.”

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Ksmiami

      CNN has a very moving tribute to individual victims on the home page. I’m seething with rage at Trump and the Republican Party. They all need to fucking burn

      Reply
    29. 29.

      BC in Illinois

      @Wyatt Salamanca:

      Press: “Could more have been done in the last month?”

      The only part of JFK’s Profiles in Courage that I remember in detail ever since I read it during his administration, is the letter from the congressman:

      All of us occasionally have the urge to follow the example of Congressman John Steven McGroarty of California, who wrote a constituent in 1934:

      One of the countless drawbacks of being in Congress is that I am compelled to receive impertinent letters from a jackass like you in which you say I promised to have the Sierra Madre mountains reforested and I have been in Congress two months and haven’t done it. Will you please take two running jumps and go to hell.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      MomSense

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Well said.

      @Ken:

      We’ll find  out in 2022.  It seems like the only times we pick decent people and enact programs to help are after catastrophes.  In good times we revert back to IGMFY.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Cameron

      @Jay: Figures – our only Cabinet-level elected Democrat.  Good for her.  DeSantis is scum, pimping COVID vaccine to his rich donors.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      smith

      For me, one of the most shocking things about Trump was that AFAIK he never once expressed any sadness about the covid dead or any sympathy for the ones who loved them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      debbie

      @MomSense:

      Still not speaking to my brothers, but I want to run over to their homes and rip off their faces before they can even open their mouths to say something.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Roger Moore

      @debbie:

      It’s not shocking the Trump had no words of sympathy for the hundreds of thousands who died in his presidency, but it’s shocking that the POTUS would be that kind of person. It’s just one more reminder of how not OK everything surrounding Trump was.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Punchy

      Fireplug Radio takes shit from no one.  Pumping out reality-based facts and truths must really confuse the Bartys and OANies.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      smith

      @Baud: That’s because he didn’t feel any sadness or sympathy.

       Sure, but until Trump, any politician on earth would have at least faked it.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      debbie

      So the SC rejected T****’s appeal of the PA decision about the election. Thomas, Alito, and Gorsuch dissented. There’s this in Thomas’s dissent (from a Reuters article which I can’t find the link for):

      In his dissent, Thomas said the Supreme Court should resolve whether non-legislators, including elections officials and courts, have any power to set election rules. Thomas said it was fortunate that the state high court’s ruling did not involve enough ballots to affect the election’s outcome.

      “But we may not be so lucky in the future,” Thomas wrote.

      This crap won’t be ending in my lifetime, apparently.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Roger Moore

      @smith:

      Sure, but until Trump, any politician on earth would have at least faked it.

      Except that isn’t true.  There have always been politicians whose basic shtick has been hating on Those People, and performative callousness to others’ suffering has always been part of that.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      leeleeFL

      I have only cried twice for the victims of the f’ing virus.  Both times it was thanks to Joe!  Thank God for him.  We are so blessed by this Mourner in Chief, and his chosen circle of people.  Such a good and decent human being.  I am seeing a light at the end of the tunnel, and it might not be an oncoming train.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      The Moar You Know

      Been waiting to hear more about decent Christians fighting to reclaim Jesus from the right.

      @Baud: They don’t.  And won’t.  My best friend from grade school became an extremely serious, extremely liberal Christian over a decade ago.  It’s not what they do.  For him, religion is for God and politics is for the world.  And they don’t meet, not for them.

      I don’t understand it but I don’t understand religion at all.  Never did.   Whatever part of the brain it lives in, I don’t have it.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Mike in NC

      @lollipopguild:  Yes, we knew that Trump would have given that fat rat bastard a state funeral, complete with lying in state in the Capitol  and burial in Arlington National Cemetery.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Brachiator

      @lollipopguild:

      If trump was still president he would have given Rush a state funeral with flags lowered.

      I don’t even know if Limbaugh has had his funeral. And I am very happy that he passing did not get much attention from this administration.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Roger Moore

      @The Moar You Know:

      For him, religion is for God and politics is for the world. And they don’t meet, not for them.

      Jesus said his kingdom is not of this world, so it’s understandable Christians would take him at his word. It’s the people who act as if America is God’s kingdom on Earth who are ignoring the Bible.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      burnspbesq

      To the list of Austin-area residents who died from deregulation last week, add former Blasters and Fabulous Thunderbirds pianist Gene Taylor.

      Fuck Abbott. These deaths are directly and personally on him.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Ken

      @Mike in NC: Burial at Arlington is only for service members, not someone who avoided the draft because he had a cyst on his butt.  I suppose Trump could try to order it, but I’d expect there would be pushback from the military – say, the helicopter carrying the coffin to Arlington accidentally drops it in a hog waste pond.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Yutsano

      @debbie: I know I get yelled at for it here, but I still TO THIS DAY believe just enough votes were changed to get him into the White House. I can’t explain the results in Pennsylvania any other way. A huge sweep for the Democrats EXCEPT Senate and President? Then they buried everything immediately? Still stinks like lutefisk left in the sun for 5 days.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ohio Mom: Washington Cathedral has video on YouTube.  Thirty-eight minutes for the 400 tolls on January 19th.  Fifty minutes for the 500 tolls today.

      Thank you, Mr. President for being such a decent person.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Brachiator

      @debbie:

      In his dissent, Thomas said the Supreme Court should resolve whether non-legislators, including elections officials and courts, have any power to set election rules. Thomas said it was fortunate that the state high court’s ruling did not involve enough ballots to affect the election’s outcome.

      “But we may not be so lucky in the future,” Thomas wrote.

      So much for strict construction. The Constitution gives power to run elections to the states.

      Article I, Section 4, Clause 1: The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.

      The states can choose whoever they want, including non-legislators to help administer the election process. State legislators don’t have to be the only people involved in the process. This would not be logical and certainly is not what the Constitution says.

      More originalist hypocrisy from the conservative wing. Thomas and the other right wing clowns read the Constitution in any way that serves their purposes.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      Salty Sam

      @The Moar You Know:

      So you’re saying your friend represents every liberal Christian, and therefore there are NO liberal Christians who will push back against right wing evangelicals?

      As my new favorite president would say, “C’mon MAN!”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.