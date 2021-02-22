Biden, the 1st lady, VP Harris and the 2nd gentleman will be at sundown candle lighting ceremony this evening at 6:15p to remember people who died of coronavirus.
US to reach 500,000 deaths, likely in the next few days depending on whose count is used.https://t.co/QpsqzLOfin
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 22, 2021
Haunting to be listening to the bells of Washington National Cathedral tolling 500 times, one for every 1,000 Americans who have died from covid.
— Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 22, 2021
Biden today will order flags on federal property be lowered to half staff for five days to mark the milestone of 500,000 Americans dead from coronavirus, @PressSec Jen Psaki says. pic.twitter.com/ba2b4LhRAC
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 22, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings