If We Were All in Florida, and There was No Covid, How Would We Celebrate Betty's Birthday?

If We Were All in Florida, and There was No Covid, How Would We Celebrate Betty's Birthday?

If we were all in Florida, and there was no Covid, how would you want to celebrate Betty’s birthday?

I am torn between hanging out at the tiki bar – and if they don’t have one at the new place yet, we might have to help the Mister build it first – and having a modified Drunken Aunties cookie-making session. Oh, and doing some fun cooking together.  We might have to make it an entire weekend.

The real question, of course, is whether she would have us!

Open thread.

    68 Comments

    4. 4.

      MazeDancer

      We would do whatever she commanded. Including stay away if she preferred.

      Happy Birthday, Betty!!

    6. 6.

      dr. bloor

      The real question, of course, is whether she would have us!

      Well, bring a bottle just to make sure your welcome, but I imagine Betty would regard our reactions to snakes and gators crossing the deck during cocktail hour as being well worth the invasion.

    Yutsano

      Yutsano

      Birb watching, multiple snuggle sessions with Badger, gator dodging, and trying not to die in the humidity.

      At least I would think so.

    Mike in NC

      Mike in NC

      When in Florida, I always have to get a Cuban sandwich or a fried grouper sandwich. Only Florida has the best of those.

    frosty

      frosty

      Happy Birthday Betty!

      We just left the Keys, in Naples now. I’m down with everything Yutsano recommended in #7. Except my gator reaction will be a yawn – I’ve lost count of how many I’ve seen in the last month. But I saw my first crocodile in the Everglades a couple of days ago! No Burmese Pythons though.

    20. 20.

      Miss Bianca

      Party drinks at the tiki bar would definitely be part of the equation. I like the birding idea too. Drunk birding?

    Baud

      Baud

      The real question, of course, is whether she would have us

      She’ll probably become a superspreader just to keep that from happening.

    23. 23.

      Alison Rose

      After my Grandma passed in 2012 and my Grandpa was moved up to an assisted living facility in Pennsylvania, I never planned on setting foot in Florida again, no offense to Betty or any other Floridian Jackals. The bugs, the humidity, the drivers, the humidity, THE FUCKING HUMIDITY I’M SORRY I’M FROM CALIFORNIA WHY IS YOUR AIR ALWAYS 98% WATER EVEN WHEN IT’S 90 DEGREES…

      But okay, in the fantasy land where I can travel ever at all, and end up back in Florida, I would want to talk about birds and maybe go to the flea market, my favorite thing there. No idea where Betty resides in relation to Delray Beach, but if you’re anywhere near The Boys, I’d say BITCH LET’S GO. I could–and did–spend nearly a whole day in that place more than once. It felt like a party to me, that’s for sure.

    WaterGirl

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Read the directions, dammit!  There is no covid, so she would have to try to get rid of us another way.

      Is Betty a “you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here” person?

    37. 37.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Mike in NC: ​

      When in Florida, I always have to get a Cuban sandwich or a fried grouper sandwich. Only Florida has the best of those.

      You’re absolutely right about the Cubans. Anywhere else, they try to gussy them up, and whatever the result is, it’s not a Cuban.

      Also baked goodies involving guava. When we get off the plane in Tampa (my wife grew up in Plant City and still has family there), first thing we do is swing by La Segunda bakery in Ybor City for Cuban sandwiches and guava turnovers.

      I’ve somehow missed out on the fried grouper sandwiches, but since you know about Cuban sandwiches, I’m inclined to trust you on the grouper sandwiches. I think I’m gonna have to try one the next time we’re down, which I hope will be this summer.

    Jay

      Jay

      I’d cook y’all my ribs, SWMBO would make mojito’s, and after the third one, would turn to me and say, “okay, I see why you like this place,”

      Happy Birthday Betty.

    44. 44.

      zhena gogolia

      Happy Birthday!

      A relative of my ex-husband asked me if I liked Florida. I said I’d never been there. She exclaimed, “Oh! We have to get you to Florida!” He said, “Don’t you think there’s a reason she’s never been there? She doesn’t want to go to Florida.” I’m afraid that’s still true.

    scav

      scav

      I think I’d be somewhat off in the corner, plotting ways in which to subtly frighten and/or disturb the neighbors. Also angling for lessons in wine capsule art and actively contributing to the production of raw materials.

    49. 49.

      Mustang Bobby

      I would love to share the good cooking that I know others are capable of (and I most assuredly am not) and bring along my Peterson’s Field Guide to the Birds to add some of the central Florida birds to my life list.

    51. 51.

      Beautifulplumage

      @Doc Sardonic: Oooooh, around Puget Sound we have the one “cubano” sandwich: pork + ham + pickles + mustard. Now I shall go do some research on these different types!

       

      What bread/roll is the best for the base?

    55. 55.

      Carolina Dave

      I would Bring (and pay) my excellent contractor to do some work at Betty’s house after previously stopping off at the Walgreens to buy a bottle of booze so we can Do some birding over drinks. I love reading her posts, the turns of a phrase I can only imagine being that creative.  I’ll start reading a Balloon Juice post without noticing the author, halfway thru I’ll laugh and say to myself, Betty Cracker wrote this. Happy birthday from a descendent of other Florida crackers who has the good sense to live elsewhere, but treasure  my visits to the Sunshine state

    J R in WV

      J R in WV

      @Mustang Bobby:

      I think Betty is west coast swamp area, around Tampa Bay perhaps.

      Rum drinks at the Tiki Bar, fer sure!

      The grouper sandwiches were great when we were in Key West almost 50 years ago now. Thin sliced, breaded and quick fried…

    58. 58.

      TomatoQueen

      Ah, the trick is to be patient and wait for the cursor to turn up. Happy Birthday, Betty.  May the limpkins shaddup briefly. May Badger calm down for a minute. May the otters frolic.

    60. 60.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Happy birthday to a wise and witty woman whom I’ve never met but who makes me laugh, sometimes at things that make me want to cry. Still have to admit, I tend to agree with Alison Rose #23 about Florida and I grew up in humidity. But I’d go there to meet Betty and see those beautiful birds. A cubano, grouper sandwich and some cold brews would be nice after this cold snap.

    Hoodie

      Hoodie

      @zhena gogolia: Florida is one of those places that has been loved to death.  It’s full of ridiculous feral people and other crimes against nature, but there are parts that are sublime, even with all the overdevelopment.   I always wonder what is was like when it wasn’t covered in nail salons and theme parks.   Kind of like my dad’s description of pre-war S. California.

    Quinerly

      Quinerly

      Happy birthday Betty!

      Never knew we shared 2/22 (along with Drew Barrymore, George Washington, and Teddy Kennedy) . I had a milestone today myself. Ugh.

      DMV and dash in and out of Big Lots (I had a momentof feeling frisky in my Pandemic life)

      I miss all of our old lives.

      Toasting us all with strong Sazeracs..  rye not bourbon, real absinthe,  1/2 sugar cube, lemon peel. Straight! 😎

    67. 67.

      FlyingToaster

      Alas, I suspect that Betty feels about Massachusetts the way I feel about Florida*, so I think we should stay in our respective corners.

      Happy Birthday, Betty!

      *This Weather is WRONG, humans aren’t designed to live in this, and why am I sneezing all the damn time?  30 years since my parents retired down there, and I can’t stand it.

