Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Let there be snark.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Everybody saw this coming.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

I really should read my own blog.

Women: they get shit done

No one could have predicted…

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if I ever tried to have some of you killed.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

We can agree to disagree, but i’m right.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Just a few bad apples.

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

I personally stopped the public option…

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Feb. 21-22

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Feb. 21-22

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,


======

======

======

Not sure I understand the logistics behind ‘Illinois to Minnesota, via Texas’, but it’s good that the Biden admin is getting due credit in these extracts from a longer thread:

Iowa State Senator –

Florida men:

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.