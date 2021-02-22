When I said I would listen to the scientists as president, I meant it. pic.twitter.com/VeC7qGESID — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2021





I can remember upping my estimates from 50,000 to 250,000 around last April and wondering whether I was being too pessimistic. https://t.co/sTnluoietD — James Palmer (@BeijingPalmer) February 22, 2021

The US administered 1.8 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 63.1 million, or 19.0 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average remained largely unchanged at 1.33 million shots per day. 13.1% of Americans have received at least one shot; 5.7% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/mdPKGBspJC — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 22, 2021

The U.S. government is on a glide path to reach President Joe Biden's goal of administering 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses in his first 100 days. Now comes the more daunting mission: vaccinating all eligible U.S. adults by the end of the summer. https://t.co/UMD0bavDuY — The Associated Press (@AP) February 21, 2021

The US had +57,198 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 28.7 million. The 7-day moving average fell to just over 69,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since October 24. pic.twitter.com/6JrLIBm95H — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 22, 2021

I have thoughts in reaction to this clip, but mostly profanity. So much profanity. https://t.co/oNNFRCvbbY — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 21, 2021

It seems like the honest answer to all these questions is, “Look, you know who my boss was, right?” https://t.co/QkqMWFjxV6 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 22, 2021

======

No one is happy with the speed at which vaccination rollouts are occurring. And global vax distribution is wildly inequitable.

But could we marvel for a moment at the fact nearly 200M people have received at least 1 dose of vax already? That is some awesome science right there. pic.twitter.com/nNkyoDeWV6 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 21, 2021

Hong Kong leader gets China's Sinovac vaccine to bolster public confidence https://t.co/aL8UpPSYwt pic.twitter.com/Ha6k6jUkm0 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 22, 2021

Japan vaccine supplies to be limited, delaying shots for elderly: minister https://t.co/jxG6xao0XB pic.twitter.com/ZrbWSwTSes — Reuters (@Reuters) February 22, 2021

Strike threat by South Korean doctors fans fears of vaccine rollout disruption https://t.co/ymXEQhsX9x pic.twitter.com/jHVmd0l1Di — Reuters (@Reuters) February 22, 2021

Resurgence of COVID-19 in India's Maharastra forces fresh containment measures https://t.co/kaj2zWtT07 pic.twitter.com/dFgkeDprae — Reuters (@Reuters) February 22, 2021

Russia’s rollout of its coronavirus vaccine is beginning to pick up speed in some of its more remote regions, like Ikhala, a snow-covered village near the border with Finland, but experts say the campaign is still moving slowly. https://t.co/PGVbTHakF8 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 22, 2021

Italy marked the anniversary of the country's first recorded COVID-19 death with church services and wreath-laying ceremonies. With around 95,500 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus, Italy has Europe's second-highest pandemic toll after Britain. https://t.co/NGqWN9mqQF — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 21, 2021

In a bid to ease a national lockdown, Britain is speeding up vaccinations. All adults will have a first jab by July 31, with those 50 and over and people with underlying health issues getting their first shot by April 15. https://t.co/KflM8TR5mb — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 21, 2021

UK PM Boris Johnson to unveil 'cautious' plan to lift England's lockdown https://t.co/t2DcotiQPD — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 22, 2021

Israel has started lifting its coronavirus restrictions and reopening its economy after a nearly two-month long lockdown. Shops, museums, libraries, and malls are reopening Sunday along with most grade and high school classes. https://t.co/C87vWOQp4x — The Associated Press (@AP) February 21, 2021

Australia begins its COVID-19 inoculation program days after its neighbor New Zealand, with both governments deciding their pandemic experiences did not require the fast tracking of vaccine rollouts that occurred in many parts of the world. https://t.co/FTqUn8xXVe — The Associated Press (@AP) February 22, 2021

Some African countries have rolled out Covid-19 vaccination programmes, but many are yet to start. Which countries are vaccinating so far? https://t.co/2uy6NJJwMs — Peter Mwai (@MwaiPetrov) February 21, 2021

======

Seven-year-old Carpenter Adoo has a medical condition that makes him particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. His home state of Tennessee is one of a handful that are moving the families of medically frail children up the vaccine priority list. https://t.co/bJpj7qCag7 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 21, 2021

======

New optimism that COVID19 is finally dwindling in Southern California as L.A. gains some herd immunity https://t.co/03I8x0J4P7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 21, 2021

California’s new system of delivering and scheduling coronavirus vaccines is being rolled out. Gov. Gavin Newsom tapped insurer Blue Shield to manage a centralized system, saying the state needs robust data to ensure vaccines are distributed equitably. https://t.co/sEuDt3qAvr — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) February 21, 2021

Health officials in the nation's capital are enlisting religious leaders to try to overcome vaccine reluctance in the Black community. Black residents make up nearly half of Washington’s population, but nearly three-fourths of the city’s virus deaths. https://t.co/7Hv80qYreb — The Associated Press (@AP) February 21, 2021

Not sure I understand the logistics behind ‘Illinois to Minnesota, via Texas’, but it’s good that the Biden admin is getting due credit in these extracts from a longer thread:

It should have been a simple trip from IL to MN, but it turned in to quite the epic saga involving the White House, four different states, and finally @MNNationalGuard saving the day with late night deliveries to all four corners of the state. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 20, 2021

Texas is the epicenter of bad weather impacts (remember that super cold storage requirement? You need electricity for freezers). And these doses were needed in MN within the next 24 hours. We’ve made great vaccine progress and can’t afford more delays. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 20, 2021

The WH quickly recognized what a problem this was and got busy trying to make it right. Mid-day we found out it had a short layover in Texas and was in Memphis, TN. Working with FedEx, we caught up with the shipment there. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) February 20, 2021

Iowa State Senator –

The spread of coronavirus among Iowa's kids is a danger to themselves, now and in the future, and also endangers families, staff, and the public who can get coronavirus from the kids. Please use public health practices to stop the spread among Iowa's children! (2/2) — Rob Hogg (@SenatorRobHogg) February 21, 2021

Florida men: