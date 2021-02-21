More great shots from the indefatigable Mike S.:

Clivias are a plant I wouldn’t be without as they give us a great show of cheerful and beautiful at this time of year in our living room! I pronounce the name KL-eye’-vee-a and I think that is the accepted name now (not Kl-liv-ee-a). The current common name I’ve seen is bush-lily.

These South African bulbs don’t really go dormant, but they do need a cool period in late fall and early winter to bloom properly like this. Without cold, the flower stalks stay too short and the flowers are smashed down in the cracks between the leaves. Ours come into the cold basement garage or the cold greenhouse before freezing temps occur in the fall, and then up into the living room in January or February, and they bloom within a couple of weeks.

I don’t bring them all up at once so the blooming period (and our enjoyment) is spread out over more than a month. The flowers are pretty long lasting at two or three weeks, so they cheer me up whenever I look up from my chair and the view in pic #3.

The first three pics are of the first plant we bought over 25 years ago. It is very large plant that we bought at a nursery a single stem that was not quite blooming size. They like being pot-bound so I have only taken a couple of divisions off over the years. I can’t resist pollinating flowers and planting seeds so I’ve grown a number of others to blooming size since then.

The fourth pic is one of my seedlings with slightly paler flowers, but they open wider and I find the fuller look attractive.

I haven’t gotten any of the many cultivars that are available. I’m happy with my simple ones for now, but I know there are some other Juicers out there that are into Clivias too. Maybe they have some pictures to share!

We do have two plants with yellow flowers but neither is blooming this year. So picture #5 is an old one from 8 or 9 years ago. One almost got killed by cold 3 years ago when I left it out in the greenhouse one night too long, and it got partly frozen when the outside below-zero temps caused the greenhouse to drop below 30F. I saved it and have been nursing it since then. It may bloom next year. The other yellow one was just given to me by a friend last fall and I hope it will bloom next year too.

Our Clivias all live outside in a partly sunny area for the summer, and get lots of rain, plus water from us when we have to water our other potted plants. They like this, as a species is from the summer rainfall area of South Africa. I first put them out in a very shady spot for a week or so after Mother’s Day and then gradually move them into a sunny spot. If you put them directly into full sun the leaves will get sun-burned and have large ugly, dead or yellow patches for the next year or so!

Clivia seeds die if they dry out, so they need to be sown fresh, but then they take 5 or more years to get to blooming size for me.

I haven’t bought any since out first plant as they can be expensive, but I would happily if I need a start again.