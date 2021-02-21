New: Leader in alleged Oath Keepers conspiracy in Capitol insurrection claims she was given VIP pass to Trump rally Jan 6, met with Secret Service agents & was providing security for legislators & others, according to new court filing. https://t.co/10MD6k23LJ
Claims, of course, is a word that means nothing, on its own. But the Oaf-Keepers’ loudest supporters have been put on notice: There’s a new team in the Oval Office, now…
… Watkins is central to one of the most aggressive criminal conspiracy cases yet to emerge from the insurrection. The Justice Department indicted her and eight other alleged Oath Keepers on several charges related to the riot, including allegations that the group coordinated their travel to the pro-Trump event, discussed training and weapons beforehand, suited up in body armor and broke through the crowd heading into the Capitol in a military-style formation.
Watkins’ attorney argued in the new filing she isn’t alleged to have been violent in the melee, and that, though she is charged with aiding the destruction of property, didn’t participate in vandalism and encouraged others not to as well. The court filing is the first meaty defense of the high-profile defendant in court.
Prosecutors previously said Watkins had waited for direction from Trump — and believed she had received it before she joined the siege, allegedly leading several others into the Capitol building to fight against Congress’ certification of the Electoral College vote.
Watkins’ defense attorney, Michelle Peterson, wrote on Saturday that her client and other supporters of Trump had believed the then-President would invoke the Insurrection Act to use the military to overturn what he falsely said was the fraudulent election of Joe Biden. And Watkins and others believed “they would have a role if this were to happen,” the filing said…
US going after Oath Keepers:
-Shows the govt's taking Capitol attack seriously
-Reduces threat from these violent right-wing extremists who've demonstrated they'll attack America
-Shows no new domestic terrorism law needed; existing capabilities sufficienthttps://t.co/zfhmp9hpdU
The Oath Keepers are especially concerning because they target military and law enforcement for recruitment, warping the concept of the oath to protect the public.
This makes them more dangerous than, say, the Proud Boys (not that the Proud Boys aren't dangerous; it's relative).
